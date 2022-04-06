FC Lorient vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

FC Lorient will host AS Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir on Friday, April 8. The two clubs will square off at 3:00 PM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. FC Lorient currently has 28 points, and is 16th in the league. AS Saint-Etienne has 27 points, and is in 18th place.

How to Watch FC Lorient vs. AS Saint-Etienne

Match Day: Friday, April 8, 2022

Friday, April 8, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir

FC Lorient and AS Saint-Etienne Stats

FC Lorient is scoring 0.8 goals per game (20th in Ligue 1), and AS Saint-Etienne is giving up 1.8 per match (19th in league).

AS Saint-Etienne has scored 31 goals in 30 matches (16th in Ligue 1), and FC Lorient has conceded 48 in 30 (16th in league).

In terms of goal differential, FC Lorient is 16th in the league, at -23.

AS Saint-Etienne is 17th in the league in goal differential, at -24.

FC Lorient Key Players

Terem Moffi is FC Lorient's leading scorer, with five goals (on 20 shots) in 30 league games.

Armand Lauriente has four goals (on 1.2 shots per game) in 27 league appearances, second-best on the team.

FC Lorient's leader in assists is Moffi, who has three in 30 games (38th in league).

AS Saint-Etienne Key Players

FC Lorient Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/13/2022 Clermont Foot 63 W 2-0 Away 3/20/2022 Strasbourg D 0-0 Home 4/3/2022 PSG L 5-1 Away 4/8/2022 AS Saint-Etienne - Home 4/17/2022 Nice - Away 4/20/2022 FC Metz - Home 4/24/2022 Stade Rennes - Away

AS Saint-Etienne Schedule