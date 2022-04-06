FC Lorient vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

How to Watch FC Lorient vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
FC Lorient will host AS Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir on Friday, April 8. The two clubs will square off at 3:00 PM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. FC Lorient currently has 28 points, and is 16th in the league. AS Saint-Etienne has 27 points, and is in 18th place.
How to Watch FC Lorient vs. AS Saint-Etienne
- Match Day: Friday, April 8, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir
FC Lorient and AS Saint-Etienne Stats
- FC Lorient is scoring 0.8 goals per game (20th in Ligue 1), and AS Saint-Etienne is giving up 1.8 per match (19th in league).
- AS Saint-Etienne has scored 31 goals in 30 matches (16th in Ligue 1), and FC Lorient has conceded 48 in 30 (16th in league).
- In terms of goal differential, FC Lorient is 16th in the league, at -23.
- AS Saint-Etienne is 17th in the league in goal differential, at -24.
FC Lorient Key Players
- Terem Moffi is FC Lorient's leading scorer, with five goals (on 20 shots) in 30 league games.
- Armand Lauriente has four goals (on 1.2 shots per game) in 27 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- FC Lorient's leader in assists is Moffi, who has three in 30 games (38th in league).
AS Saint-Etienne Key Players
FC Lorient Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/13/2022
Clermont Foot 63
W 2-0
Away
3/20/2022
Strasbourg
D 0-0
Home
4/3/2022
PSG
L 5-1
Away
4/8/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Home
4/17/2022
Nice
-
Away
4/20/2022
FC Metz
-
Home
4/24/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Away
AS Saint-Etienne Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/11/2022
Lille
D 0-0
Away
3/18/2022
Troyes
D 1-1
Home
4/3/2022
Olympique Marseille
L 4-2
Home
4/8/2022
FC Lorient
-
Away
4/16/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Home
4/20/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Away
4/23/2022
AS Monaco
-
Home
