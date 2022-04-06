FC Lorient vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Lorient vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

FC Lorient will host AS Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir on Friday, April 8. The two clubs will square off at 3:00 PM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. FC Lorient currently has 28 points, and is 16th in the league. AS Saint-Etienne has 27 points, and is in 18th place.

How to Watch FC Lorient vs. AS Saint-Etienne

  • Match Day: Friday, April 8, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

FC Lorient and AS Saint-Etienne Stats

  • FC Lorient is scoring 0.8 goals per game (20th in Ligue 1), and AS Saint-Etienne is giving up 1.8 per match (19th in league).
  • AS Saint-Etienne has scored 31 goals in 30 matches (16th in Ligue 1), and FC Lorient has conceded 48 in 30 (16th in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, FC Lorient is 16th in the league, at -23.
  • AS Saint-Etienne is 17th in the league in goal differential, at -24.

FC Lorient Key Players

  • Terem Moffi is FC Lorient's leading scorer, with five goals (on 20 shots) in 30 league games.
  • Armand Lauriente has four goals (on 1.2 shots per game) in 27 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • FC Lorient's leader in assists is Moffi, who has three in 30 games (38th in league).

AS Saint-Etienne Key Players

FC Lorient Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/13/2022

Clermont Foot 63

W 2-0

Away

3/20/2022

Strasbourg

D 0-0

Home

4/3/2022

PSG

L 5-1

Away

4/8/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Home

4/17/2022

Nice

-

Away

4/20/2022

FC Metz

-

Home

4/24/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Away

AS Saint-Etienne Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/11/2022

Lille

D 0-0

Away

3/18/2022

Troyes

D 1-1

Home

4/3/2022

Olympique Marseille

L 4-2

Home

4/8/2022

FC Lorient

-

Away

4/16/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Home

4/20/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Away

4/23/2022

AS Monaco

-

Home

How To Watch

April
8
2022

FC Lorient vs. AS Saint-Étienne

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 1, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Las Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20), forward Evgenii Dadonov (63) and center Jack Eichel (9) celebrate a goal during the first period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) celebrates an overtime winning goal with center Leon Draisaitl (29) against the St. Louis Blues at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Soccer

Gaziantep FK vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Soccer

Atlas FC vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Lorient vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff48 minutes ago
Soccer

Newcastle United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff48 minutes ago
Soccer

Villarreal CF vs. Bayern Munich: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff48 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) looks on as defenseman Quinn Hughes (43)handles the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights in the third period at Rogers Arena. Vegas won 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy