FC Lorient vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

How to Watch FC Lorient vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
FC Lorient and FC Metz will meet in Ligue 1 play on Wednesday, April 20. The game at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir gets underway at 1:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. FC Lorient has 31 points, and is 16th in the league. FC Metz has 24 points, and is in 20th place.
How to Watch FC Lorient vs. FC Metz
- Match Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
- Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir
FC Lorient and FC Metz Stats
- FC Lorient scores 1.0 goal per match (17th in Ligue 1), and FC Metz allows 1.8 per match (17th in league).
- FC Metz is 20th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (29 in 32 matches), and FC Lorient is 16th in goals allowed (52 in 32).
- FC Lorient is 16th in the league in goal differential, at -20.
- In terms of goal differential, FC Metz is 18th in the league, at -29.
FC Lorient Key Players
- FC Lorient is led by Terem Moffi, who has seven goals (on 23 shots) in 32 league games.
- Armand Lauriente has five goals in 29 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on FC Lorient.
- FC Lorient's leader in assists is Moffi, who has four in 32 games (24th in league).
FC Metz Key Players
FC Lorient Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/3/2022
PSG
L 5-1
Away
4/8/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
W 6-2
Home
4/17/2022
Nice
L 2-1
Away
4/20/2022
FC Metz
-
Home
4/24/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Away
5/1/2022
Stade Reims
-
Home
5/8/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Home
FC Metz Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/3/2022
AS Monaco
L 2-1
Home
4/10/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
L 3-1
Away
4/17/2022
Clermont Foot 63
D 1-1
Home
4/20/2022
FC Lorient
-
Away
4/24/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Home
5/1/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Away
5/8/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Home
How To Watch
April
20
2022
FC Lorient vs. FC Metz
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
