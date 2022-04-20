FC Lorient vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

FC Lorient and FC Metz will meet in Ligue 1 play on Wednesday, April 20. The game at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir gets underway at 1:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. FC Lorient has 31 points, and is 16th in the league. FC Metz has 24 points, and is in 20th place.

How to Watch FC Lorient vs. FC Metz

Match Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Match Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stadium: Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir

FC Lorient and FC Metz Stats

FC Lorient scores 1.0 goal per match (17th in Ligue 1), and FC Metz allows 1.8 per match (17th in league).

FC Metz is 20th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (29 in 32 matches), and FC Lorient is 16th in goals allowed (52 in 32).

FC Lorient is 16th in the league in goal differential, at -20.

In terms of goal differential, FC Metz is 18th in the league, at -29.

FC Lorient Key Players

FC Lorient is led by Terem Moffi, who has seven goals (on 23 shots) in 32 league games.

Armand Lauriente has five goals in 29 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on FC Lorient.

FC Lorient's leader in assists is Moffi, who has four in 32 games (24th in league).

FC Metz Key Players

FC Lorient Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/3/2022 PSG L 5-1 Away 4/8/2022 AS Saint-Etienne W 6-2 Home 4/17/2022 Nice L 2-1 Away 4/20/2022 FC Metz - Home 4/24/2022 Stade Rennes - Away 5/1/2022 Stade Reims - Home 5/8/2022 Olympique Marseille - Home

FC Metz Schedule