FC Lorient vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Lorient vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

FC Lorient and FC Metz will meet in Ligue 1 play on Wednesday, April 20. The game at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir gets underway at 1:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. FC Lorient has 31 points, and is 16th in the league. FC Metz has 24 points, and is in 20th place.

How to Watch FC Lorient vs. FC Metz

  • Match Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

FC Lorient and FC Metz Stats

  • FC Lorient scores 1.0 goal per match (17th in Ligue 1), and FC Metz allows 1.8 per match (17th in league).
  • FC Metz is 20th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (29 in 32 matches), and FC Lorient is 16th in goals allowed (52 in 32).
  • FC Lorient is 16th in the league in goal differential, at -20.
  • In terms of goal differential, FC Metz is 18th in the league, at -29.

FC Lorient Key Players

  • FC Lorient is led by Terem Moffi, who has seven goals (on 23 shots) in 32 league games.
  • Armand Lauriente has five goals in 29 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on FC Lorient.
  • FC Lorient's leader in assists is Moffi, who has four in 32 games (24th in league).

FC Metz Key Players

FC Lorient Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/3/2022

PSG

L 5-1

Away

4/8/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

W 6-2

Home

4/17/2022

Nice

L 2-1

Away

4/20/2022

FC Metz

-

Home

4/24/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Away

5/1/2022

Stade Reims

-

Home

5/8/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Home

FC Metz Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/3/2022

AS Monaco

L 2-1

Home

4/10/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

L 3-1

Away

4/17/2022

Clermont Foot 63

D 1-1

Home

4/20/2022

FC Lorient

-

Away

4/24/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Home

5/1/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Away

5/8/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Home

How To Watch

April
20
2022

FC Lorient vs. FC Metz

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ben Gamel (18) and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Apr 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ben Gamel (18) and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
USATSI_18116567
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Brewers

By Phil Watson32 minutes ago
Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes the ball as offensive tackle Terence Steele (78) blocks Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) during the second half at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch the Dallas Cowboys Online

By Steve Benko1 hour ago
Soccer

Newell's Old Boys vs. CA Banfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

AS Monaco vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

FC Lorient vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Stade Reims vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Girondins Bordeaux vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy