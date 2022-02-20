FC Lorient vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

How to Watch FC Lorient vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Montpellier HSC will meet FC Lorient on Sunday, February 20 in Ligue 1. The game at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir begins at 9:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. With 21 points, FC Lorient is currently 17th in the league. Montpellier HSC has 34 points, and is in 11th place.
How to Watch FC Lorient vs. Montpellier HSC
- Match Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir
FC Lorient and Montpellier HSC Stats
- FC Lorient has scored 20 goals in 24 games (20th in Ligue 1), and Montpellier HSC has given up 34 in 24 (10th in league).
- Montpellier HSC is scoring 1.6 goals per match (fifth in Ligue 1), and FC Lorient is conceding 1.6 per game (16th in league).
- In terms of goal differential, FC Lorient is 17th in the league, at -18.
- In terms of goal differential, Montpellier HSC is eighth in the league, at +4.
FC Lorient Key Players
- Armand Lauriente is FC Lorient's leading scorer, with four goals (on 25 shots) in 21 league games.
- Terem Moffi has three goals in 24 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on FC Lorient.
- FC Lorient's leader in assists is Moffi, who has three in 24 league appearances.
Montpellier HSC Key Players
- Montpellier HSC is led by Stephy Mavididi, with eight goals in 22 games (14th in league).
- Sepe Elye Wahi has scored six times in 24 appearances.
- Teji Savanier has eight assists in 19 games -- the best mark on Montpellier HSC, and second in the entire league.
FC Lorient Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/23/2022
FC Nantes
L 4-2
Away
2/6/2022
RC Lens
W 2-0
Home
2/13/2022
AS Monaco
D 0-0
Away
2/20/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Home
2/27/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Away
3/4/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Home
3/13/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Away
Montpellier HSC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/23/2022
AS Monaco
W 3-2
Home
2/5/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
L 3-1
Away
2/12/2022
Lille
L 1-0
Home
2/20/2022
FC Lorient
-
Away
2/25/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Home
3/6/2022
FC Nantes
-
Away
3/13/2022
Nice
-
Home
