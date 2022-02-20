FC Lorient vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Lorient vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Montpellier HSC will meet FC Lorient on Sunday, February 20 in Ligue 1. The game at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir begins at 9:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. With 21 points, FC Lorient is currently 17th in the league. Montpellier HSC has 34 points, and is in 11th place.

How to Watch FC Lorient vs. Montpellier HSC

  • Match Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir
  • Stadium: Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir

FC Lorient and Montpellier HSC Stats

  • FC Lorient has scored 20 goals in 24 games (20th in Ligue 1), and Montpellier HSC has given up 34 in 24 (10th in league).
  • Montpellier HSC is scoring 1.6 goals per match (fifth in Ligue 1), and FC Lorient is conceding 1.6 per game (16th in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, FC Lorient is 17th in the league, at -18.
  • In terms of goal differential, Montpellier HSC is eighth in the league, at +4.

FC Lorient Key Players

  • Armand Lauriente is FC Lorient's leading scorer, with four goals (on 25 shots) in 21 league games.
  • Terem Moffi has three goals in 24 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on FC Lorient.
  • FC Lorient's leader in assists is Moffi, who has three in 24 league appearances.

Montpellier HSC Key Players

  • Montpellier HSC is led by Stephy Mavididi, with eight goals in 22 games (14th in league).
  • Sepe Elye Wahi has scored six times in 24 appearances.
  • Teji Savanier has eight assists in 19 games -- the best mark on Montpellier HSC, and second in the entire league.

FC Lorient Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/23/2022

FC Nantes

L 4-2

Away

2/6/2022

RC Lens

W 2-0

Home

2/13/2022

AS Monaco

D 0-0

Away

2/20/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Home

2/27/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Away

3/4/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Home

3/13/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Away

Montpellier HSC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/23/2022

AS Monaco

W 3-2

Home

2/5/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

L 3-1

Away

2/12/2022

Lille

L 1-0

Home

2/20/2022

FC Lorient

-

Away

2/25/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Home

3/6/2022

FC Nantes

-

Away

3/13/2022

Nice

-

Home

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Lorient vs. Montpellier

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
