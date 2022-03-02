Olympique Lyon hits the road to face FC Lorient in Ligue 1 at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir on Friday, March 4. The two clubs will face off at 3:00 PM ET, airing on beIN Sports. With 39 points, Olympique Lyon is currently 10th in the league. FC Lorient has 24 points, and is in 16th place.

FC Lorient vs. Olympique Lyon

Match Day: Friday, March 4, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stadium: Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir

FC Lorient and Olympique Lyon Stats

Olympique Lyon is 10th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.3 goals per match), and FC Lorient is 15th defensively (1.5 allowed per game).

FC Lorient is 20th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (21 in 26 matches), and Olympique Lyon is ninth in goals conceded (32 in 26).

In terms of goal differential, Olympique Lyon is 10th in the league, at +2.

FC Lorient has a goal differential of -18 for the season, which is 16th in the league.

Olympique Lyon Key Players

Moussa Dembele is Olympique Lyon's leading scorer, with eight goals (on 28 shots) in 18 league games.

Lucas Paqueta has seven goals in 24 appearances, second-best on Olympique Lyon.

Paqueta is Olympique Lyon's leader in assists, with three in 24 league appearances.

FC Lorient Key Players

FC Lorient is led by Armand Lauriente, with four goals in 23 games (48th in league).

FC Lorient's second-leading scorer is Sambou Soumano, with three in 13 games.

Terem Moffi has three assists in 26 games -- the best mark on FC Lorient, and 30th in the entire league.

Olympique Lyon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/12/2022 Nice W 2-0 Home 2/19/2022 RC Lens D 1-1 Away 2/27/2022 Lille L 1-0 Home 3/4/2022 FC Lorient - Away 3/13/2022 Stade Rennes - Home 3/20/2022 Stade Reims - Away 4/3/2022 Angers - Home

FC Lorient Schedule