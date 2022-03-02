How to Watch FC Lorient vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Olympique Lyon hits the road to face FC Lorient in Ligue 1 at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir on Friday, March 4. The two clubs will face off at 3:00 PM ET, airing on beIN Sports. With 39 points, Olympique Lyon is currently 10th in the league. FC Lorient has 24 points, and is in 16th place.
How to Watch FC Lorient vs. Olympique Lyon
- Match Day: Friday, March 4, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
FC Lorient and Olympique Lyon Stats
- Olympique Lyon is 10th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.3 goals per match), and FC Lorient is 15th defensively (1.5 allowed per game).
- FC Lorient is 20th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (21 in 26 matches), and Olympique Lyon is ninth in goals conceded (32 in 26).
- In terms of goal differential, Olympique Lyon is 10th in the league, at +2.
- FC Lorient has a goal differential of -18 for the season, which is 16th in the league.
Olympique Lyon Key Players
- Moussa Dembele is Olympique Lyon's leading scorer, with eight goals (on 28 shots) in 18 league games.
- Lucas Paqueta has seven goals in 24 appearances, second-best on Olympique Lyon.
- Paqueta is Olympique Lyon's leader in assists, with three in 24 league appearances.
FC Lorient Key Players
- FC Lorient is led by Armand Lauriente, with four goals in 23 games (48th in league).
- FC Lorient's second-leading scorer is Sambou Soumano, with three in 13 games.
- Terem Moffi has three assists in 26 games -- the best mark on FC Lorient, and 30th in the entire league.
Olympique Lyon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Nice
W 2-0
Home
2/19/2022
RC Lens
D 1-1
Away
2/27/2022
Lille
L 1-0
Home
3/4/2022
FC Lorient
-
Away
3/13/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Home
3/20/2022
Stade Reims
-
Away
4/3/2022
Angers
-
Home
FC Lorient Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/13/2022
AS Monaco
D 0-0
Away
2/20/2022
Montpellier HSC
L 1-0
Home
2/27/2022
Stade Brest 29
W 1-0
Away
3/4/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Home
3/13/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Away
3/20/2022
Strasbourg
-
Home
4/3/2022
PSG
-
Away
How To Watch
March
4
2022
FC Lorient vs. Olympique Lyonnais
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)