FC Lorient vs. Olympique Marseille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

Olympique Marseille and FC Lorient will meet at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir on Sunday for a matchup in Ligue 1. The contest will kick off on May 8 at 11:05 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. Olympique Marseille is second in the league, with 65 points. FC Lorient is 16th, with 34.

How to Watch FC Lorient vs. Olympique Marseille

FC Lorient and Olympique Marseille Stats

Olympique Marseille puts up 1.6 goals per game (sixth in Ligue 1), and FC Lorient concedes 1.7 per match (16th in league).

FC Lorient is 18th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (34 in 35 games), and Olympique Marseille is fourth in goals conceded (36 in 35).

Olympique Marseille's goal differential is +20, fourth in the league.

FC Lorient is 16th in the league in goal differential, at -25.

Olympique Marseille Key Players

Dimitri Payet is Olympique Marseille's leading scorer, with 12 goals (on 52 shots) in 31 league games.

The second-leading scorer for Olympique Marseille is Cengiz Under, who has nine goals in 30 games.

Olympique Marseille's leader in assists is Payet, who has nine in 31 games (fifth in league).

Olympique Marseille Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/20/2022 FC Nantes W 3-2 Home 4/24/2022 Stade Reims W 1-0 Away 5/1/2022 Olympique Lyon L 3-0 Home 5/8/2022 FC Lorient - Away 5/14/2022 Stade Rennes - Away 5/21/2022 Strasbourg - Home

