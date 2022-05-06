FC Lorient vs. Olympique Marseille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Lorient vs. Olympique Marseille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Olympique Marseille and FC Lorient will meet at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir on Sunday for a matchup in Ligue 1. The contest will kick off on May 8 at 11:05 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. Olympique Marseille is second in the league, with 65 points. FC Lorient is 16th, with 34.

How to Watch FC Lorient vs. Olympique Marseille

  • Match Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022
  • Match Time: 11:05 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

FC Lorient and Olympique Marseille Stats

  • Olympique Marseille puts up 1.6 goals per game (sixth in Ligue 1), and FC Lorient concedes 1.7 per match (16th in league).
  • FC Lorient is 18th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (34 in 35 games), and Olympique Marseille is fourth in goals conceded (36 in 35).
  • Olympique Marseille's goal differential is +20, fourth in the league.
  • FC Lorient is 16th in the league in goal differential, at -25.

Olympique Marseille Key Players

  • Dimitri Payet is Olympique Marseille's leading scorer, with 12 goals (on 52 shots) in 31 league games.
  • The second-leading scorer for Olympique Marseille is Cengiz Under, who has nine goals in 30 games.
  • Olympique Marseille's leader in assists is Payet, who has nine in 31 games (fifth in league).

FC Lorient Key Players

Olympique Marseille Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

FC Nantes

W 3-2

Home

4/24/2022

Stade Reims

W 1-0

Away

5/1/2022

Olympique Lyon

L 3-0

Home

5/8/2022

FC Lorient

-

Away

5/14/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Away

5/21/2022

Strasbourg

-

Home

FC Lorient Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

FC Metz

W 1-0

Home

4/24/2022

Stade Rennes

L 5-0

Away

5/1/2022

Stade Reims

L 2-1

Home

5/8/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Home

5/14/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Away

5/21/2022

Troyes

-

Home

