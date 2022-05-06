FC Lorient vs. Olympique Marseille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

How to Watch FC Lorient vs. Olympique Marseille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Olympique Marseille and FC Lorient will meet at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir on Sunday for a matchup in Ligue 1. The contest will kick off on May 8 at 11:05 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. Olympique Marseille is second in the league, with 65 points. FC Lorient is 16th, with 34.
How to Watch FC Lorient vs. Olympique Marseille
- Match Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022
- Match Time: 11:05 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir
FC Lorient and Olympique Marseille Stats
- Olympique Marseille puts up 1.6 goals per game (sixth in Ligue 1), and FC Lorient concedes 1.7 per match (16th in league).
- FC Lorient is 18th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (34 in 35 games), and Olympique Marseille is fourth in goals conceded (36 in 35).
- Olympique Marseille's goal differential is +20, fourth in the league.
- FC Lorient is 16th in the league in goal differential, at -25.
Olympique Marseille Key Players
- Dimitri Payet is Olympique Marseille's leading scorer, with 12 goals (on 52 shots) in 31 league games.
- The second-leading scorer for Olympique Marseille is Cengiz Under, who has nine goals in 30 games.
- Olympique Marseille's leader in assists is Payet, who has nine in 31 games (fifth in league).
FC Lorient Key Players
Olympique Marseille Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/20/2022
FC Nantes
W 3-2
Home
4/24/2022
Stade Reims
W 1-0
Away
5/1/2022
Olympique Lyon
L 3-0
Home
5/8/2022
FC Lorient
-
Away
5/14/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Away
5/21/2022
Strasbourg
-
Home
FC Lorient Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/20/2022
FC Metz
W 1-0
Home
4/24/2022
Stade Rennes
L 5-0
Away
5/1/2022
Stade Reims
L 2-1
Home
5/8/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Home
5/14/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Away
5/21/2022
Troyes
-
Home
