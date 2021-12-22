FC Lorient vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch FC Lorient vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:

    FC Lorient matches up with Paris Saint-Germain at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir on Wednesday at 3:00 PM ET in Ligue 1, with the action airing on beIN Sports. With 45 points, PSG is first in the league table. FC Lorient has 15 points, and is in 19th place.

    How to Watch FC Lorient vs. PSG

    • Match Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
    • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
    • TV: beIN Sports
    • Stadium: Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    FC Lorient and PSG Stats

    • PSG has scored 38 goals in 18 matches (first in Ligue 1), and FC Lorient has given up 30 in 18 (16th in league).
    • FC Lorient is 20th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (14 in 18 matches), and PSG is second in goals conceded (16 in 18).
    • In terms of goal differential, PSG is first in the league, at +22.
    • FC Lorient's goal differential (-16) is 18th in the league.

    PSG Key Players

    • PSG is led by Kylian Mbappe, who has 10 goals in 17 games (second in league).
    • Angel Di Maria is PSG's second-leading scorer, with three goals in 14 league games.
    • Mbappe is PSG's leader in assists, with nine in 17 games (first in league).

    FC Lorient Key Players

    • Armand Lauriente is FC Lorient's top scorer, with four goals (on 18 shots) in 15 league games.
    • FC Lorient's second-leading scorer is Terem Moffi, with two in 18 games.
    • Moffi is FC Lorient's assist leader, with three in 18 league appearances.

    PSG Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Nice

    D 0-0

    Home

    12/4/2021

    RC Lens

    D 1-1

    Away

    12/12/2021

    AS Monaco

    W 2-0

    Home

    12/22/2021

    FC Lorient

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Olympique Lyon

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Stade Brest 29

    -

    Home

    1/23/2022

    Stade Reims

    -

    Home

    FC Lorient Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Troyes

    L 2-0

    Away

    12/5/2021

    FC Nantes

    L 1-0

    Home

    12/12/2021

    FC Metz

    L 4-1

    Away

    12/22/2021

    PSG

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Lille

    -

    Away

    1/16/2022

    Angers

    -

    Home

    1/23/2022

    FC Nantes

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    FC Lorient vs. Paris Saint-Germain

    TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    lyon
    Soccer

    Olympique Lyon vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    lille
    Soccer

    Girondins Bordeaux vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    AS Monaco
    Soccer

    AS Monaco vs. Stade Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Soccer

    FC Lorient vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    OGC Nice
    Soccer

    OGC Nice vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    stade de reims
    Soccer

    Olympique Marseille vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans 3
    Handball

    How to Watch Benfica vs. Aguas Santas

    2 minutes ago
    liberty
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Liberty vs. Northern Iowa

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Kevin Easley Jr. (top right) shoots against Liberty Flames forward Shiloh Robinson (33) and guard Chris Parker (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northern Iowa vs. Liberty: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy