FC Lorient vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

FC Lorient matches up with Paris Saint-Germain at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir on Wednesday at 3:00 PM ET in Ligue 1, with the action airing on beIN Sports. With 45 points, PSG is first in the league table. FC Lorient has 15 points, and is in 19th place.

How to Watch FC Lorient vs. PSG

Match Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir

FC Lorient and PSG Stats

PSG has scored 38 goals in 18 matches (first in Ligue 1), and FC Lorient has given up 30 in 18 (16th in league).

FC Lorient is 20th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (14 in 18 matches), and PSG is second in goals conceded (16 in 18).

In terms of goal differential, PSG is first in the league, at +22.

FC Lorient's goal differential (-16) is 18th in the league.

PSG Key Players

PSG is led by Kylian Mbappe, who has 10 goals in 17 games (second in league).

Angel Di Maria is PSG's second-leading scorer, with three goals in 14 league games.

Mbappe is PSG's leader in assists, with nine in 17 games (first in league).

FC Lorient Key Players

Armand Lauriente is FC Lorient's top scorer, with four goals (on 18 shots) in 15 league games.

FC Lorient's second-leading scorer is Terem Moffi, with two in 18 games.

Moffi is FC Lorient's assist leader, with three in 18 league appearances.

PSG Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/1/2021 Nice D 0-0 Home 12/4/2021 RC Lens D 1-1 Away 12/12/2021 AS Monaco W 2-0 Home 12/22/2021 FC Lorient - Away 1/9/2022 Olympique Lyon - Away 1/15/2022 Stade Brest 29 - Home 1/23/2022 Stade Reims - Home

FC Lorient Schedule