FC Lorient vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

How to Watch FC Lorient vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
FC Lorient matches up with Paris Saint-Germain at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir on Wednesday at 3:00 PM ET in Ligue 1, with the action airing on beIN Sports. With 45 points, PSG is first in the league table. FC Lorient has 15 points, and is in 19th place.
How to Watch FC Lorient vs. PSG
- Match Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir
FC Lorient and PSG Stats
- PSG has scored 38 goals in 18 matches (first in Ligue 1), and FC Lorient has given up 30 in 18 (16th in league).
- FC Lorient is 20th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (14 in 18 matches), and PSG is second in goals conceded (16 in 18).
- In terms of goal differential, PSG is first in the league, at +22.
- FC Lorient's goal differential (-16) is 18th in the league.
PSG Key Players
- PSG is led by Kylian Mbappe, who has 10 goals in 17 games (second in league).
- Angel Di Maria is PSG's second-leading scorer, with three goals in 14 league games.
- Mbappe is PSG's leader in assists, with nine in 17 games (first in league).
FC Lorient Key Players
- Armand Lauriente is FC Lorient's top scorer, with four goals (on 18 shots) in 15 league games.
- FC Lorient's second-leading scorer is Terem Moffi, with two in 18 games.
- Moffi is FC Lorient's assist leader, with three in 18 league appearances.
PSG Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Nice
D 0-0
Home
12/4/2021
RC Lens
D 1-1
Away
12/12/2021
AS Monaco
W 2-0
Home
12/22/2021
FC Lorient
-
Away
1/9/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Away
1/15/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Home
1/23/2022
Stade Reims
-
Home
FC Lorient Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Troyes
L 2-0
Away
12/5/2021
FC Nantes
L 1-0
Home
12/12/2021
FC Metz
L 4-1
Away
12/22/2021
PSG
-
Home
1/8/2022
Lille
-
Away
1/16/2022
Angers
-
Home
1/23/2022
FC Nantes
-
Away
