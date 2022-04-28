FC Lorient vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

How to Watch FC Lorient vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
FC Lorient and Stade Reims will meet at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir on Sunday for a matchup in Ligue 1. The contest will get underway on May 1 at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. FC Lorient currently has 34 points, and is 15th in the league. Stade Reims has 40 points, and is in 13th place.
How to Watch FC Lorient vs. Stade Reims
- Match Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir
FC Lorient and Stade Reims Stats
- FC Lorient has scored 33 goals in 34 matches (18th in Ligue 1), and Stade Reims has given up 37 in 34 (seventh in league).
- Stade Reims is 16th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.1 goals per game), and FC Lorient is 16th defensively (1.7 conceded per game).
- FC Lorient's goal differential is -24, which ranks 16th in the league.
- Stade Reims has a goal differential of -1 for the season, which ranks 11th in the league.
FC Lorient Key Players
- FC Lorient is led by Terem Moffi, who has seven goals (on 24 shots) in 34 league games.
- Armand Lauriente is FC Lorient's second-leading scorer, with five goals (on 36 shots, 1.2 per game) in 31 league appearances.
- Moffi is FC Lorient's leader in assists, with four in 34 games (28th in league).
Stade Reims Key Players
FC Lorient Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/17/2022
Nice
L 2-1
Away
4/20/2022
FC Metz
W 1-0
Home
4/24/2022
Stade Rennes
L 5-0
Away
5/1/2022
Stade Reims
-
Home
5/8/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Home
5/14/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Away
5/21/2022
Troyes
-
Home
Stade Reims Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/17/2022
Montpellier HSC
D 0-0
Away
4/20/2022
Lille
W 2-1
Home
4/24/2022
Olympique Marseille
L 1-0
Home
5/1/2022
FC Lorient
-
Away
5/8/2022
RC Lens
-
Home
5/14/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Away
5/21/2022
Nice
-
Home
