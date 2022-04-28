FC Lorient vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Lorient vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

FC Lorient and Stade Reims will meet at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir on Sunday for a matchup in Ligue 1. The contest will get underway on May 1 at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. FC Lorient currently has 34 points, and is 15th in the league. Stade Reims has 40 points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch FC Lorient vs. Stade Reims

  • Match Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:

FC Lorient and Stade Reims Stats

  • FC Lorient has scored 33 goals in 34 matches (18th in Ligue 1), and Stade Reims has given up 37 in 34 (seventh in league).
  • Stade Reims is 16th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.1 goals per game), and FC Lorient is 16th defensively (1.7 conceded per game).
  • FC Lorient's goal differential is -24, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • Stade Reims has a goal differential of -1 for the season, which ranks 11th in the league.

FC Lorient Key Players

  • FC Lorient is led by Terem Moffi, who has seven goals (on 24 shots) in 34 league games.
  • Armand Lauriente is FC Lorient's second-leading scorer, with five goals (on 36 shots, 1.2 per game) in 31 league appearances.
  • Moffi is FC Lorient's leader in assists, with four in 34 games (28th in league).

Stade Reims Key Players

FC Lorient Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/17/2022

Nice

L 2-1

Away

4/20/2022

FC Metz

W 1-0

Home

4/24/2022

Stade Rennes

L 5-0

Away

5/1/2022

Stade Reims

-

Home

5/8/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Home

5/14/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Away

5/21/2022

Troyes

-

Home

Stade Reims Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/17/2022

Montpellier HSC

D 0-0

Away

4/20/2022

Lille

W 2-1

Home

4/24/2022

Olympique Marseille

L 1-0

Home

5/1/2022

FC Lorient

-

Away

5/8/2022

RC Lens

-

Home

5/14/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Away

5/21/2022

Nice

-

Home

How To Watch

May
1
2022

FC Lorient vs. Stade de Reims

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
