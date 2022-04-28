FC Lorient vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

FC Lorient and Stade Reims will meet at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir on Sunday for a matchup in Ligue 1. The contest will get underway on May 1 at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. FC Lorient currently has 34 points, and is 15th in the league. Stade Reims has 40 points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch FC Lorient vs. Stade Reims

Match Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022

Sunday, May 1, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir

FC Lorient and Stade Reims Stats

FC Lorient has scored 33 goals in 34 matches (18th in Ligue 1), and Stade Reims has given up 37 in 34 (seventh in league).

Stade Reims is 16th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.1 goals per game), and FC Lorient is 16th defensively (1.7 conceded per game).

FC Lorient's goal differential is -24, which ranks 16th in the league.

Stade Reims has a goal differential of -1 for the season, which ranks 11th in the league.

FC Lorient Key Players

FC Lorient is led by Terem Moffi, who has seven goals (on 24 shots) in 34 league games.

Armand Lauriente is FC Lorient's second-leading scorer, with five goals (on 36 shots, 1.2 per game) in 31 league appearances.

Moffi is FC Lorient's leader in assists, with four in 34 games (28th in league).

Stade Reims Key Players

FC Lorient Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/17/2022 Nice L 2-1 Away 4/20/2022 FC Metz W 1-0 Home 4/24/2022 Stade Rennes L 5-0 Away 5/1/2022 Stade Reims - Home 5/8/2022 Olympique Marseille - Home 5/14/2022 Girondins Bordeaux - Away 5/21/2022 Troyes - Home

Stade Reims Schedule