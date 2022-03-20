FC Lorient vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

Sunday in Ligue 1 will feature Strasbourg against FC Lorient, with action beginning from Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir at 10:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. Strasbourg is currently fifth in the league table, with 47 points. FC Lorient is 17th, with 27.

How to Watch FC Lorient vs. Strasbourg

Match Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Sunday, March 20, 2022 Match Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir

Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

FC Lorient and Strasbourg Stats

Strasbourg has scored 50 goals in 28 games (third in Ligue 1), and FC Lorient has given up 43 in 28 (16th in league).

FC Lorient is scoring 0.9 goals per game (20th in Ligue 1), and Strasbourg is giving up 1.1 per match (eighth in league).

Strasbourg's goal differential is +18, third in the league.

FC Lorient's goal differential (-19) is 16th in the league.

Strasbourg Key Players

Ludovic Ajorque is Strasbourg's leading scorer this season, with 11 goals in 26 games (sixth in league).

Habib Diallo has nine goals (on 1.3 shots per game) in 23 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Strasbourg's leader in assists is Adrien Thomasson, who has six in 24 games (eighth in league).

FC Lorient Key Players

Strasbourg Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/26/2022 Nice D 0-0 Home 3/6/2022 Stade Reims D 1-1 Away 3/13/2022 AS Monaco W 1-0 Home 3/20/2022 FC Lorient - Away 4/3/2022 RC Lens - Home 4/10/2022 Olympique Lyon - Home 4/17/2022 Troyes - Away

FC Lorient Schedule