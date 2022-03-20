FC Lorient vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Lorient vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sunday in Ligue 1 will feature Strasbourg against FC Lorient, with action beginning from Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir at 10:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. Strasbourg is currently fifth in the league table, with 47 points. FC Lorient is 17th, with 27.

How to Watch FC Lorient vs. Strasbourg

  • Match Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

FC Lorient and Strasbourg Stats

  • Strasbourg has scored 50 goals in 28 games (third in Ligue 1), and FC Lorient has given up 43 in 28 (16th in league).
  • FC Lorient is scoring 0.9 goals per game (20th in Ligue 1), and Strasbourg is giving up 1.1 per match (eighth in league).
  • Strasbourg's goal differential is +18, third in the league.
  • FC Lorient's goal differential (-19) is 16th in the league.

Strasbourg Key Players

  • Ludovic Ajorque is Strasbourg's leading scorer this season, with 11 goals in 26 games (sixth in league).
  • Habib Diallo has nine goals (on 1.3 shots per game) in 23 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Strasbourg's leader in assists is Adrien Thomasson, who has six in 24 games (eighth in league).

FC Lorient Key Players

Strasbourg Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Nice

D 0-0

Home

3/6/2022

Stade Reims

D 1-1

Away

3/13/2022

AS Monaco

W 1-0

Home

3/20/2022

FC Lorient

-

Away

4/3/2022

RC Lens

-

Home

4/10/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Home

4/17/2022

Troyes

-

Away

FC Lorient Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Stade Brest 29

W 1-0

Away

3/4/2022

Olympique Lyon

L 4-1

Home

3/13/2022

Clermont Foot 63

W 2-0

Away

3/20/2022

Strasbourg

-

Home

4/3/2022

PSG

-

Away

4/8/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Home

4/17/2022

Nice

-

Away

How To Watch

March
20
2022

FC Lorient vs. Strasbourg

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
