FC Lorient vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

Sunday in Ligue 1 will feature Strasbourg against FC Lorient, with action beginning from Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir at 10:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. Strasbourg is currently fifth in the league table, with 47 points. FC Lorient is 17th, with 27.
How to Watch FC Lorient vs. Strasbourg
- Match Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir
FC Lorient and Strasbourg Stats
- Strasbourg has scored 50 goals in 28 games (third in Ligue 1), and FC Lorient has given up 43 in 28 (16th in league).
- FC Lorient is scoring 0.9 goals per game (20th in Ligue 1), and Strasbourg is giving up 1.1 per match (eighth in league).
- Strasbourg's goal differential is +18, third in the league.
- FC Lorient's goal differential (-19) is 16th in the league.
Strasbourg Key Players
- Ludovic Ajorque is Strasbourg's leading scorer this season, with 11 goals in 26 games (sixth in league).
- Habib Diallo has nine goals (on 1.3 shots per game) in 23 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Strasbourg's leader in assists is Adrien Thomasson, who has six in 24 games (eighth in league).
FC Lorient Key Players
Strasbourg Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Nice
D 0-0
Home
3/6/2022
Stade Reims
D 1-1
Away
3/13/2022
AS Monaco
W 1-0
Home
3/20/2022
FC Lorient
-
Away
4/3/2022
RC Lens
-
Home
4/10/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Home
4/17/2022
Troyes
-
Away
FC Lorient Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Stade Brest 29
W 1-0
Away
3/4/2022
Olympique Lyon
L 4-1
Home
3/13/2022
Clermont Foot 63
W 2-0
Away
3/20/2022
Strasbourg
-
Home
4/3/2022
PSG
-
Away
4/8/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Home
4/17/2022
Nice
-
Away
