AS Monaco and FC Metz will meet at Stade Saint Symphorien on Sunday for a matchup in Ligue 1. The game will get underway on April 3 at 9:00 AM ET, airing on beIN Sports. With 44 points, AS Monaco is seventh in the league table. FC Metz has 23 points, and is in 19th place.

How to Watch FC Metz vs. AS Monaco

Match Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Sunday, April 3, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Saint Symphorien

Stade Saint Symphorien Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

FC Metz and AS Monaco Stats

AS Monaco is scoring 1.5 goals per match (sixth in Ligue 1), and FC Metz is giving up 1.8 per match (19th in league).

FC Metz scores 0.9 goals per game (19th in Ligue 1), and AS Monaco gives up one per match (fifth in league).

AS Monaco is sixth in the league in goal differential, at +13.

FC Metz's goal differential is -26, 19th in the league.

AS Monaco Key Players

Wissam Ben Yedder is AS Monaco's leading scorer this year, with 17 goals in 28 games (first in league).

Kevin Volland is AS Monaco's second-leading scorer, with six goals in 26 league games.

AS Monaco's leader in assists is Caio Henrique, who has five in 28 league appearances.

FC Metz Key Players

AS Monaco Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/6/2022 Olympique Marseille W 1-0 Away 3/13/2022 Strasbourg L 1-0 Away 3/20/2022 PSG W 3-0 Home 4/3/2022 FC Metz - Away 4/10/2022 Troyes - Home 4/15/2022 Stade Rennes - Away 4/20/2022 Nice - Home

FC Metz Schedule