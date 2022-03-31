Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Metz vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

AS Monaco and FC Metz will meet at Stade Saint Symphorien on Sunday for a matchup in Ligue 1. The game will get underway on April 3 at 9:00 AM ET, airing on beIN Sports. With 44 points, AS Monaco is seventh in the league table. FC Metz has 23 points, and is in 19th place.

How to Watch FC Metz vs. AS Monaco

  • Match Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Saint Symphorien
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

FC Metz and AS Monaco Stats

  • AS Monaco is scoring 1.5 goals per match (sixth in Ligue 1), and FC Metz is giving up 1.8 per match (19th in league).
  • FC Metz scores 0.9 goals per game (19th in Ligue 1), and AS Monaco gives up one per match (fifth in league).
  • AS Monaco is sixth in the league in goal differential, at +13.
  • FC Metz's goal differential is -26, 19th in the league.

AS Monaco Key Players

  • Wissam Ben Yedder is AS Monaco's leading scorer this year, with 17 goals in 28 games (first in league).
  • Kevin Volland is AS Monaco's second-leading scorer, with six goals in 26 league games.
  • AS Monaco's leader in assists is Caio Henrique, who has five in 28 league appearances.

FC Metz Key Players

AS Monaco Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/6/2022

Olympique Marseille

W 1-0

Away

3/13/2022

Strasbourg

L 1-0

Away

3/20/2022

PSG

W 3-0

Home

4/3/2022

FC Metz

-

Away

4/10/2022

Troyes

-

Home

4/15/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Away

4/20/2022

Nice

-

Home

FC Metz Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/6/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

L 1-0

Away

3/13/2022

RC Lens

D 0-0

Home

3/20/2022

Stade Rennes

L 6-1

Away

4/3/2022

AS Monaco

-

Home

4/10/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Away

4/17/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Home

4/20/2022

FC Lorient

-

Away

How To Watch

April
3
2022

FC Metz vs. AS Monaco

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates with the puck against Seattle Kraken center Karson Kuhlman (25) during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) controls the puck against the Anaheim Ducks during the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks celebrate the goal scored by right wing Troy Terry (19) against the Nashville Predators during the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) tries to control the puck against Arizona Coyotes defenseman Dysin Mayo (61) during the second period at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Mar 27, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kevin Fiala (22) celebrates his game-winning goal against the Colorado Avalanche with right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) in overtime at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Juarez vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Soccer

Necaxa vs. CF America: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Soccer

Cruz Azul vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Soccer

West Ham United vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy