How to Watch FC Metz vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
AS Monaco and FC Metz will meet at Stade Saint Symphorien on Sunday for a matchup in Ligue 1. The game will get underway on April 3 at 9:00 AM ET, airing on beIN Sports. With 44 points, AS Monaco is seventh in the league table. FC Metz has 23 points, and is in 19th place.
How to Watch FC Metz vs. AS Monaco
- Match Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Saint Symphorien
FC Metz and AS Monaco Stats
- AS Monaco is scoring 1.5 goals per match (sixth in Ligue 1), and FC Metz is giving up 1.8 per match (19th in league).
- FC Metz scores 0.9 goals per game (19th in Ligue 1), and AS Monaco gives up one per match (fifth in league).
- AS Monaco is sixth in the league in goal differential, at +13.
- FC Metz's goal differential is -26, 19th in the league.
AS Monaco Key Players
- Wissam Ben Yedder is AS Monaco's leading scorer this year, with 17 goals in 28 games (first in league).
- Kevin Volland is AS Monaco's second-leading scorer, with six goals in 26 league games.
- AS Monaco's leader in assists is Caio Henrique, who has five in 28 league appearances.
FC Metz Key Players
AS Monaco Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/6/2022
Olympique Marseille
W 1-0
Away
3/13/2022
Strasbourg
L 1-0
Away
3/20/2022
PSG
W 3-0
Home
4/3/2022
FC Metz
-
Away
4/10/2022
Troyes
-
Home
4/15/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Away
4/20/2022
Nice
-
Home
FC Metz Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/6/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
L 1-0
Away
3/13/2022
RC Lens
D 0-0
Home
3/20/2022
Stade Rennes
L 6-1
Away
4/3/2022
AS Monaco
-
Home
4/10/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Away
4/17/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Home
4/20/2022
FC Lorient
-
Away
