FC Metz vs. Clermont Foot 63: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

Clermont Foot 63 travels to meet FC Metz in Ligue 1 at Stade Saint Symphorien on Sunday, April 17. The two teams will play at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. With 28 points, Clermont Foot 63 is currently 18th in the league table. FC Metz has 23 points, and is in 20th place.

Match Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Sunday, April 17, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Saint Symphorien

Stade Saint Symphorien Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Clermont Foot 63 is scoring one goal per game (17th in Ligue 1), and FC Metz is conceding 1.8 per match (17th in league).

FC Metz is 20th in Ligue 1 offensively (0.9 goals per match), and Clermont Foot 63 is 18th defensively (1.9 conceded per match).

Clermont Foot 63 has a goal differential of -29 for the season, which ranks 18th in the league.

FC Metz has a goal differential of -29 on the season, which is 18th in the league.

Mohamed Bayo is Clermont Foot 63's leading scorer this season, with 10 goals in 25 games (11th in league).

Elbasan Rashani has seven goals (on 0.7 shots per game) in 25 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Clermont Foot 63's leader in assists is Rashani, who has five in 25 games (17th in league).

FC Metz Key Players

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/19/2022 RC Lens L 3-1 Away 4/3/2022 FC Nantes L 3-2 Home 4/9/2022 PSG L 6-1 Home 4/17/2022 FC Metz - Away 4/20/2022 Troyes - Away 4/24/2022 Angers - Home 5/1/2022 Stade Brest 29 - Away

FC Metz Schedule