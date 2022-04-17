FC Metz vs. Clermont Foot 63: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Metz vs. Clermont Foot 63: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Clermont Foot 63 travels to meet FC Metz in Ligue 1 at Stade Saint Symphorien on Sunday, April 17. The two teams will play at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. With 28 points, Clermont Foot 63 is currently 18th in the league table. FC Metz has 23 points, and is in 20th place.

How to Watch FC Metz vs. Clermont Foot 63

  • Match Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Saint Symphorien
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

FC Metz and Clermont Foot 63 Stats

  • Clermont Foot 63 is scoring one goal per game (17th in Ligue 1), and FC Metz is conceding 1.8 per match (17th in league).
  • FC Metz is 20th in Ligue 1 offensively (0.9 goals per match), and Clermont Foot 63 is 18th defensively (1.9 conceded per match).
  • Clermont Foot 63 has a goal differential of -29 for the season, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • FC Metz has a goal differential of -29 on the season, which is 18th in the league.

Clermont Foot 63 Key Players

  • Mohamed Bayo is Clermont Foot 63's leading scorer this season, with 10 goals in 25 games (11th in league).
  • Elbasan Rashani has seven goals (on 0.7 shots per game) in 25 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Clermont Foot 63's leader in assists is Rashani, who has five in 25 games (17th in league).

FC Metz Key Players

Clermont Foot 63 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/19/2022

RC Lens

L 3-1

Away

4/3/2022

FC Nantes

L 3-2

Home

4/9/2022

PSG

L 6-1

Home

4/17/2022

FC Metz

-

Away

4/20/2022

Troyes

-

Away

4/24/2022

Angers

-

Home

5/1/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Away

FC Metz Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/20/2022

Stade Rennes

L 6-1

Away

4/3/2022

AS Monaco

L 2-1

Home

4/10/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

L 3-1

Away

4/17/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Home

4/20/2022

FC Lorient

-

Away

4/24/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Home

5/1/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Away

How To Watch

April
17
2022

FC Metz vs. Clermont Foot

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

FC Metz vs. Clermont Foot 63: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Nantes vs. Angers SCO: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Soccer

Montpellier HSC vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
imago1011350787h
Paris-Roubaix

How to Watch Paris-Roubaix

By Kristofer Habbas4 minutes ago
imago1011211217h
Ligue 1

How to Watch FC Metz vs. Clermont Foot

By Christine Brown4 minutes ago
imago1011230585h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Troyes AC vs. Strasbourg in Canada

By Adam Childs9 minutes ago
imago1011064499h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Nantes vs. Angers

By Adam Childs14 minutes ago
USATSI_16141270
Women's College Golf

How to Watch the Women's SEC Golf Championships

By Adam Childs34 minutes ago
Soccer

OGC Nice vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy