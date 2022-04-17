FC Metz vs. Clermont Foot 63: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

How to Watch FC Metz vs. Clermont Foot 63: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Clermont Foot 63 travels to meet FC Metz in Ligue 1 at Stade Saint Symphorien on Sunday, April 17. The two teams will play at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. With 28 points, Clermont Foot 63 is currently 18th in the league table. FC Metz has 23 points, and is in 20th place.
How to Watch FC Metz vs. Clermont Foot 63
- Match Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Saint Symphorien
FC Metz and Clermont Foot 63 Stats
- Clermont Foot 63 is scoring one goal per game (17th in Ligue 1), and FC Metz is conceding 1.8 per match (17th in league).
- FC Metz is 20th in Ligue 1 offensively (0.9 goals per match), and Clermont Foot 63 is 18th defensively (1.9 conceded per match).
- Clermont Foot 63 has a goal differential of -29 for the season, which ranks 18th in the league.
- FC Metz has a goal differential of -29 on the season, which is 18th in the league.
Clermont Foot 63 Key Players
- Mohamed Bayo is Clermont Foot 63's leading scorer this season, with 10 goals in 25 games (11th in league).
- Elbasan Rashani has seven goals (on 0.7 shots per game) in 25 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Clermont Foot 63's leader in assists is Rashani, who has five in 25 games (17th in league).
FC Metz Key Players
Clermont Foot 63 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/19/2022
RC Lens
L 3-1
Away
4/3/2022
FC Nantes
L 3-2
Home
4/9/2022
PSG
L 6-1
Home
4/17/2022
FC Metz
-
Away
4/20/2022
Troyes
-
Away
4/24/2022
Angers
-
Home
5/1/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Away
FC Metz Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/20/2022
Stade Rennes
L 6-1
Away
4/3/2022
AS Monaco
L 2-1
Home
4/10/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
L 3-1
Away
4/17/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Home
4/20/2022
FC Lorient
-
Away
4/24/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Home
5/1/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Away
