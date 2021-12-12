FC Metz vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch FC Metz vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday in Ligue 1 will feature FC Metz versus FC Lorient, with action beginning from Stade Saint Symphorien at 9:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. FC Metz is currently 19th in the league table, with 12 points. FC Lorient is 16th, with 15.
How to Watch FC Metz vs. FC Lorient
- Match Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Saint Symphorien
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
FC Metz and FC Lorient Stats
- FC Metz is 17th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.1 goals per game), and FC Lorient is 15th defensively (1.5 allowed per game).
- FC Lorient is 20th in Ligue 1 offensively (0.8 goals per match), and FC Metz is 18th defensively (2.2 allowed per game).
- FC Metz has a goal differential of -19 on the season, 19th in the league.
- FC Lorient is 16th in the league in goal differential, at -13.
FC Metz Key Players
- Nicolas De Preville is FC Metz's leading scorer this year, with four goals in 12 games (28th in league).
- Fabien Centtonze has four goals in 15 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.
- FC Metz's leader in assists is Lamine Gueye, who has three in 17 games (15th in league).
FC Lorient Key Players
- Armand Lauriente has four goals in 14 games -- the top scorer on FC Lorient, and 28th in the league.
- Terem Moffi has scored two times in 17 appearances.
- Moffi is FC Lorient's assist leader, with three in 17 games (15th in league).
FC Metz Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Nice
W 1-0
Away
12/1/2021
Montpellier HSC
L 3-1
Home
12/5/2021
AS Monaco
L 4-0
Away
12/12/2021
FC Lorient
-
Home
12/22/2021
Olympique Lyon
-
Away
1/9/2022
Strasbourg
-
Home
1/16/2022
Stade Reims
-
Away
FC Lorient Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Stade Rennes
L 2-0
Home
12/1/2021
Troyes
L 2-0
Away
12/5/2021
FC Nantes
L 1-0
Home
12/12/2021
FC Metz
-
Away
12/22/2021
PSG
-
Home
1/8/2022
Lille
-
Away
1/16/2022
Angers
-
Home
