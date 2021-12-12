FC Metz vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch FC Metz vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:

    Sunday in Ligue 1 will feature FC Metz versus FC Lorient, with action beginning from Stade Saint Symphorien at 9:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. FC Metz is currently 19th in the league table, with 12 points. FC Lorient is 16th, with 15.

    How to Watch FC Metz vs. FC Lorient

    • Match Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
    • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
    • TV: beIN Sports
    • Stadium: Stade Saint Symphorien
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    FC Metz and FC Lorient Stats

    • FC Metz is 17th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.1 goals per game), and FC Lorient is 15th defensively (1.5 allowed per game).
    • FC Lorient is 20th in Ligue 1 offensively (0.8 goals per match), and FC Metz is 18th defensively (2.2 allowed per game).
    • FC Metz has a goal differential of -19 on the season, 19th in the league.
    • FC Lorient is 16th in the league in goal differential, at -13.

    FC Metz Key Players

    • Nicolas De Preville is FC Metz's leading scorer this year, with four goals in 12 games (28th in league).
    • Fabien Centtonze has four goals in 15 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.
    • FC Metz's leader in assists is Lamine Gueye, who has three in 17 games (15th in league).

    FC Lorient Key Players

    • Armand Lauriente has four goals in 14 games -- the top scorer on FC Lorient, and 28th in the league.
    • Terem Moffi has scored two times in 17 appearances.
    • Moffi is FC Lorient's assist leader, with three in 17 games (15th in league).

    FC Metz Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Nice

    W 1-0

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Montpellier HSC

    L 3-1

    Home

    12/5/2021

    AS Monaco

    L 4-0

    Away

    12/12/2021

    FC Lorient

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Olympique Lyon

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Strasbourg

    -

    Home

    1/16/2022

    Stade Reims

    -

    Away

    FC Lorient Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Stade Rennes

    L 2-0

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Troyes

    L 2-0

    Away

    12/5/2021

    FC Nantes

    L 1-0

    Home

    12/12/2021

    FC Metz

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    PSG

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Lille

    -

    Away

    1/16/2022

    Angers

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    FC Metz vs. FC Lorient

    TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
    Time
    9:00
    AM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer

    Burnley FC vs. West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    10 minutes ago
    Fans
    Soccer

    Angers SCO vs. Clermont Foot 63: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    10 minutes ago
    fc metz
    Soccer

    FC Metz vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    10 minutes ago
    OGC Nice
    Soccer

    Stade Rennes vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    10 minutes ago
    tottenham
    Premier League

    How to Watch Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur

    15 minutes ago
    soccer fans
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Rennes vs. OGC Nice

    15 minutes ago
    atalanta bc
    Serie A

    How to Watch Hellas Verona vs. Atalanta BC

    20 minutes ago
    villareal
    Soccer

    Villarreal CF vs. Rayo Vallecano: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    1 hour ago
    villareal
    La Liga

    How to Watch Villarreal vs. Rayo Vallecano

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy