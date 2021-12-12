FC Metz vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Sunday in Ligue 1 will feature FC Metz versus FC Lorient, with action beginning from Stade Saint Symphorien at 9:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. FC Metz is currently 19th in the league table, with 12 points. FC Lorient is 16th, with 15.

How to Watch FC Metz vs. FC Lorient

Match Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Saint Symphorien

FC Metz and FC Lorient Stats

FC Metz is 17th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.1 goals per game), and FC Lorient is 15th defensively (1.5 allowed per game).

FC Lorient is 20th in Ligue 1 offensively (0.8 goals per match), and FC Metz is 18th defensively (2.2 allowed per game).

FC Metz has a goal differential of -19 on the season, 19th in the league.

FC Lorient is 16th in the league in goal differential, at -13.

FC Metz Key Players

Nicolas De Preville is FC Metz's leading scorer this year, with four goals in 12 games (28th in league).

Fabien Centtonze has four goals in 15 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.

FC Metz's leader in assists is Lamine Gueye, who has three in 17 games (15th in league).

FC Lorient Key Players

Armand Lauriente has four goals in 14 games -- the top scorer on FC Lorient, and 28th in the league.

Terem Moffi has scored two times in 17 appearances.

Moffi is FC Lorient's assist leader, with three in 17 games (15th in league).

FC Metz Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/27/2021 Nice W 1-0 Away 12/1/2021 Montpellier HSC L 3-1 Home 12/5/2021 AS Monaco L 4-0 Away 12/12/2021 FC Lorient - Home 12/22/2021 Olympique Lyon - Away 1/9/2022 Strasbourg - Home 1/16/2022 Stade Reims - Away

