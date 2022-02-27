FC Metz vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

FC Nantes and FC Metz will hit the pitch in Ligue 1 play on Sunday, February 27. The game at Stade Saint Symphorien starts at 9:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. With 38 points, FC Nantes is currently seventh in the league. FC Metz has 21 points, and is in 19th place.

How to Watch FC Metz vs. FC Nantes

Match Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Sunday, February 27, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Saint Symphorien

Stade Saint Symphorien Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

FC Metz and FC Nantes Stats

FC Nantes is scoring 1.4 goals per game (10th in Ligue 1), and FC Metz is conceding 1.8 per game (18th in league).

FC Metz is 18th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.0 goal per game), and FC Nantes is sixth defensively (1.2 allowed per game).

FC Nantes' goal differential (+5) is seventh in the league.

FC Metz's goal differential (-20) is 18th in the league.

FC Nantes Key Players

Randal Kolo Muani is FC Nantes' leading scorer this season, with nine goals in 24 games (10th in league).

Ludovic Blas is FC Nantes' second-leading scorer, with eight goals (on 31 shots, 1.3 per game) in 23 league appearances.

Moses Simon has eight assists in 21 games -- tops on FC Nantes, and third in the league.

FC Metz Key Players

Fabien Centtonze is FC Metz's top scorer, with four goals (on 12 shots) in 17 league games.

Also topping the goal-scoring charts for the squad is Nicolas De Preville, with four goals (on 1.0 shot per game) in 15 league appearances.

FC Metz's top facilitator is Thomas Delaine, with two assists in 20 games (57th in league).

FC Nantes Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/6/2022 Strasbourg L 1-0 Away 2/13/2022 Stade Reims W 1-0 Home 2/19/2022 PSG W 3-1 Home 2/27/2022 FC Metz - Away 3/6/2022 Montpellier HSC - Home 3/13/2022 Troyes - Away 3/19/2022 Lille - Home

FC Metz Schedule