FC Metz vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

How to Watch FC Metz vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
FC Nantes and FC Metz will hit the pitch in Ligue 1 play on Sunday, February 27. The game at Stade Saint Symphorien starts at 9:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. With 38 points, FC Nantes is currently seventh in the league. FC Metz has 21 points, and is in 19th place.
- Match Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Saint Symphorien
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
FC Metz and FC Nantes Stats
- FC Nantes is scoring 1.4 goals per game (10th in Ligue 1), and FC Metz is conceding 1.8 per game (18th in league).
- FC Metz is 18th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.0 goal per game), and FC Nantes is sixth defensively (1.2 allowed per game).
- FC Nantes' goal differential (+5) is seventh in the league.
- FC Metz's goal differential (-20) is 18th in the league.
FC Nantes Key Players
- Randal Kolo Muani is FC Nantes' leading scorer this season, with nine goals in 24 games (10th in league).
- Ludovic Blas is FC Nantes' second-leading scorer, with eight goals (on 31 shots, 1.3 per game) in 23 league appearances.
- Moses Simon has eight assists in 21 games -- tops on FC Nantes, and third in the league.
FC Metz Key Players
- Fabien Centtonze is FC Metz's top scorer, with four goals (on 12 shots) in 17 league games.
- Also topping the goal-scoring charts for the squad is Nicolas De Preville, with four goals (on 1.0 shot per game) in 15 league appearances.
- FC Metz's top facilitator is Thomas Delaine, with two assists in 20 games (57th in league).
FC Nantes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/6/2022
Strasbourg
L 1-0
Away
2/13/2022
Stade Reims
W 1-0
Home
2/19/2022
PSG
W 3-1
Home
2/27/2022
FC Metz
-
Away
3/6/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Home
3/13/2022
Troyes
-
Away
3/19/2022
Lille
-
Home
FC Metz Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/6/2022
Troyes
D 0-0
Away
2/13/2022
Olympique Marseille
L 2-1
Home
2/18/2022
Lille
D 0-0
Away
2/27/2022
FC Nantes
-
Home
3/6/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Away
3/13/2022
RC Lens
-
Home
3/20/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Away
Live Stream: FUBOTV