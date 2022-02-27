FC Metz vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Metz vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

FC Nantes and FC Metz will hit the pitch in Ligue 1 play on Sunday, February 27. The game at Stade Saint Symphorien starts at 9:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. With 38 points, FC Nantes is currently seventh in the league. FC Metz has 21 points, and is in 19th place.

How to Watch FC Metz vs. FC Nantes

  • Match Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Saint Symphorien
FC Metz and FC Nantes Stats

  • FC Nantes is scoring 1.4 goals per game (10th in Ligue 1), and FC Metz is conceding 1.8 per game (18th in league).
  • FC Metz is 18th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.0 goal per game), and FC Nantes is sixth defensively (1.2 allowed per game).
  • FC Nantes' goal differential (+5) is seventh in the league.
  • FC Metz's goal differential (-20) is 18th in the league.

FC Nantes Key Players

  • Randal Kolo Muani is FC Nantes' leading scorer this season, with nine goals in 24 games (10th in league).
  • Ludovic Blas is FC Nantes' second-leading scorer, with eight goals (on 31 shots, 1.3 per game) in 23 league appearances.
  • Moses Simon has eight assists in 21 games -- tops on FC Nantes, and third in the league.

FC Metz Key Players

  • Fabien Centtonze is FC Metz's top scorer, with four goals (on 12 shots) in 17 league games.
  • Also topping the goal-scoring charts for the squad is Nicolas De Preville, with four goals (on 1.0 shot per game) in 15 league appearances.
  • FC Metz's top facilitator is Thomas Delaine, with two assists in 20 games (57th in league).

FC Nantes Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/6/2022

Strasbourg

L 1-0

Away

2/13/2022

Stade Reims

W 1-0

Home

2/19/2022

PSG

W 3-1

Home

2/27/2022

FC Metz

-

Away

3/6/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Home

3/13/2022

Troyes

-

Away

3/19/2022

Lille

-

Home

FC Metz Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/6/2022

Troyes

D 0-0

Away

2/13/2022

Olympique Marseille

L 2-1

Home

2/18/2022

Lille

D 0-0

Away

2/27/2022

FC Nantes

-

Home

3/6/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Away

3/13/2022

RC Lens

-

Home

3/20/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Away

How To Watch

February
27
2022

FC Metz vs. Nantes

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
