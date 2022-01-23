FC Metz vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

How to Watch FC Metz vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
FC Metz will take to the pitch against OGC Nice on Sunday, January 23 in Ligue 1. The game at Stade Saint Symphorien begins at 7:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. Nice is third in the league, with 40 points. FC Metz is 16th, with 19.
How to Watch FC Metz vs. Nice
- Match Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
- Match Time: 7:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Saint Symphorien
FC Metz and Nice Stats
- Nice scores 1.6 goals per match (fifth in Ligue 1), and FC Metz concedes 2.0 per game (18th in league).
- FC Metz is scoring 1.1 goals per match (15th in Ligue 1), and Nice is giving up 0.9 per match (second in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Nice is third in the league, at +16.
- In terms of goal differential, FC Metz is 16th in the league, at -17.
Nice Key Players
- Nice is led by Amine Gouiri, who has nine goals (on 26 shots) in 21 league games.
- Andy Delort has eight goals in 19 appearances, second-best on Nice.
- Nice's leader in assists is Gouiri, who has five in 21 games (sixth in league).
FC Metz Key Players
- FC Metz is led by Nicolas De Preville, with four goals (on 15 shots) in 15 league games.
- Also topping the goal-scoring charts for the squad is Fabien Centtonze, with four goals (on 0.7 shots per game) in 17 league appearances.
- Lamine Gueye is FC Metz's assist leader, with three in 20 games (22nd in league).
Nice Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
RC Lens
W 2-1
Home
1/9/2022
Stade Brest 29
W 3-0
Away
1/14/2022
FC Nantes
W 2-1
Home
1/23/2022
FC Metz
-
Away
2/6/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Home
2/13/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Away
2/20/2022
Angers
-
Home
FC Metz Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
Olympique Lyon
D 1-1
Away
1/9/2022
Strasbourg
L 2-0
Home
1/16/2022
Stade Reims
W 1-0
Away
1/23/2022
Nice
-
Home
2/6/2022
Troyes
-
Away
2/13/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Home
2/18/2022
Lille
-
Away
