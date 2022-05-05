FC Metz vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

How to Watch FC Metz vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday's slate in Ligue 1 will see FC Metz play host to Olympique Lyon. The game at Stade Saint Symphorien starts at 7:00 AM ET. With 56 points, Olympique Lyon is seventh in the league table. FC Metz has 25 points, and is in 20th place.
How to Watch FC Metz vs. Olympique Lyon
- Match Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022
- Match Time: 7:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Saint Symphorien
FC Metz and Olympique Lyon Stats
- Olympique Lyon has scored 59 goals in 35 matches (third in Ligue 1), and FC Metz has given up 62 in 35 (17th in league).
- FC Metz has scored 31 goals in 35 games (20th in Ligue 1), and Olympique Lyon has conceded 45 in 35 (11th in league).
- Olympique Lyon's goal differential is +14, seventh in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, FC Metz is 18th in the league, at -31.
Olympique Lyon Key Players
- Moussa Dembele is Olympique Lyon's leading scorer, with 17 goals (on 54 shots) in 27 league games.
- Karl Toko Ekambi is Olympique Lyon's second-leading scorer, with 12 goals in 27 league games.
- Lucas Paqueta is Olympique Lyon's leader in assists, with six in 33 league appearances.
FC Metz Key Players
Olympique Lyon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/20/2022
Stade Brest 29
L 2-1
Away
4/23/2022
Montpellier HSC
W 5-2
Home
5/1/2022
Olympique Marseille
W 3-0
Away
5/8/2022
FC Metz
-
Away
5/14/2022
FC Nantes
-
Home
5/21/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Away
FC Metz Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/20/2022
FC Lorient
L 1-0
Away
4/24/2022
Stade Brest 29
L 1-0
Home
5/1/2022
Montpellier HSC
D 2-2
Away
5/8/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Home
5/14/2022
Angers
-
Home
5/21/2022
PSG
-
Away
