FC Metz vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

Sunday's slate in Ligue 1 will see FC Metz play host to Olympique Lyon. The game at Stade Saint Symphorien starts at 7:00 AM ET. With 56 points, Olympique Lyon is seventh in the league table. FC Metz has 25 points, and is in 20th place.

How to Watch FC Metz vs. Olympique Lyon

Match Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022

Sunday, May 8, 2022 Match Time: 7:00 AM ET

7:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Saint Symphorien

FC Metz and Olympique Lyon Stats

Olympique Lyon has scored 59 goals in 35 matches (third in Ligue 1), and FC Metz has given up 62 in 35 (17th in league).

FC Metz has scored 31 goals in 35 games (20th in Ligue 1), and Olympique Lyon has conceded 45 in 35 (11th in league).

Olympique Lyon's goal differential is +14, seventh in the league.

In terms of goal differential, FC Metz is 18th in the league, at -31.

Olympique Lyon Key Players

Moussa Dembele is Olympique Lyon's leading scorer, with 17 goals (on 54 shots) in 27 league games.

Karl Toko Ekambi is Olympique Lyon's second-leading scorer, with 12 goals in 27 league games.

Lucas Paqueta is Olympique Lyon's leader in assists, with six in 33 league appearances.

FC Metz Key Players

Olympique Lyon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/20/2022 Stade Brest 29 L 2-1 Away 4/23/2022 Montpellier HSC W 5-2 Home 5/1/2022 Olympique Marseille W 3-0 Away 5/8/2022 FC Metz - Away 5/14/2022 FC Nantes - Home 5/21/2022 Clermont Foot 63 - Away

FC Metz Schedule