FC Metz vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Metz vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sunday's slate in Ligue 1 will see FC Metz play host to Olympique Lyon. The game at Stade Saint Symphorien starts at 7:00 AM ET. With 56 points, Olympique Lyon is seventh in the league table. FC Metz has 25 points, and is in 20th place.

How to Watch FC Metz vs. Olympique Lyon

  • Match Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Saint Symphorien
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

FC Metz and Olympique Lyon Stats

  • Olympique Lyon has scored 59 goals in 35 matches (third in Ligue 1), and FC Metz has given up 62 in 35 (17th in league).
  • FC Metz has scored 31 goals in 35 games (20th in Ligue 1), and Olympique Lyon has conceded 45 in 35 (11th in league).
  • Olympique Lyon's goal differential is +14, seventh in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, FC Metz is 18th in the league, at -31.

Olympique Lyon Key Players

  • Moussa Dembele is Olympique Lyon's leading scorer, with 17 goals (on 54 shots) in 27 league games.
  • Karl Toko Ekambi is Olympique Lyon's second-leading scorer, with 12 goals in 27 league games.
  • Lucas Paqueta is Olympique Lyon's leader in assists, with six in 33 league appearances.

FC Metz Key Players

Olympique Lyon Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Stade Brest 29

L 2-1

Away

4/23/2022

Montpellier HSC

W 5-2

Home

5/1/2022

Olympique Marseille

W 3-0

Away

5/8/2022

FC Metz

-

Away

5/14/2022

FC Nantes

-

Home

5/21/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Away

FC Metz Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

FC Lorient

L 1-0

Away

4/24/2022

Stade Brest 29

L 1-0

Home

5/1/2022

Montpellier HSC

D 2-2

Away

5/8/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Home

5/14/2022

Angers

-

Home

5/21/2022

PSG

-

Away

How To Watch

May
8
2022

FC Metz vs. Olympique Lyonnais

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
7:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Ball
Copa Libertadores

Fortaleza EC vs. CA River Plate Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina11 minutes ago
Soccer

Clermont Foot 63 vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Soccer

Arsenal FC vs. Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Soccer

CF Monterrey vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Soccer

Stade Reims vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Soccer

Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Soccer

Angers SCO vs. Girondins Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Metz vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
May 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles FC midfielder Ryan Hollingshead (24) celebrates with midfielder Ilie Sanchez (6) and midfielder Jose Cifuentes (11) and defender Mamadou Fall (5) after scoring during the second half against Minnesota United at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Los Angeles FC vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy