FC Metz vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

Sunday in Ligue 1 will feature RC Lens versus FC Metz, with action getting underway from Stade Saint Symphorien at 10:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. RC Lens has 40 points, and is 10th in the league table. FC Metz has 22 points, and is in 19th place.

How to Watch FC Metz vs. RC Lens

Match Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 AM ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stadium: Stade Saint Symphorien

FC Metz and RC Lens Stats

RC Lens is scoring 1.6 goals per game (fourth in Ligue 1), and FC Metz is conceding 1.7 per game (17th in league).

FC Metz is scoring 0.9 goals per game (19th in Ligue 1), and RC Lens is conceding 1.4 per match (11th in league).

RC Lens is ninth in the league in goal differential, at +4.

FC Metz's goal differential (-21) is 17th in the league.

RC Lens Key Players

Seko Fofana has seven goals in 27 games -- No. 1 on RC Lens, and 23rd in the league.

Arnaud Kalimuendo also has seven goals (in 25 league games).

Jonathan Clauss is RC Lens' leader in assists, with eight in 26 league appearances.

FC Metz Key Players

RC Lens Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 Olympique Lyon D 1-1 Home 2/27/2022 Angers W 2-1 Away 3/5/2022 Stade Brest 29 L 1-0 Home 3/13/2022 FC Metz - Away 3/19/2022 Clermont Foot 63 - Home 4/3/2022 Strasbourg - Away 4/10/2022 Nice - Home

FC Metz Schedule