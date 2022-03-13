FC Metz vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Metz vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sunday in Ligue 1 will feature RC Lens versus FC Metz, with action getting underway from Stade Saint Symphorien at 10:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. RC Lens has 40 points, and is 10th in the league table. FC Metz has 22 points, and is in 19th place.

How to Watch FC Metz vs. RC Lens

  • Match Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Saint Symphorien
FC Metz and RC Lens Stats

  • RC Lens is scoring 1.6 goals per game (fourth in Ligue 1), and FC Metz is conceding 1.7 per game (17th in league).
  • FC Metz is scoring 0.9 goals per game (19th in Ligue 1), and RC Lens is conceding 1.4 per match (11th in league).
  • RC Lens is ninth in the league in goal differential, at +4.
  • FC Metz's goal differential (-21) is 17th in the league.

RC Lens Key Players

  • Seko Fofana has seven goals in 27 games -- No. 1 on RC Lens, and 23rd in the league.
  • Arnaud Kalimuendo also has seven goals (in 25 league games).
  • Jonathan Clauss is RC Lens' leader in assists, with eight in 26 league appearances.

FC Metz Key Players

RC Lens Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Olympique Lyon

D 1-1

Home

2/27/2022

Angers

W 2-1

Away

3/5/2022

Stade Brest 29

L 1-0

Home

3/13/2022

FC Metz

-

Away

3/19/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Home

4/3/2022

Strasbourg

-

Away

4/10/2022

Nice

-

Home

FC Metz Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/18/2022

Lille

D 0-0

Away

2/27/2022

FC Nantes

D 0-0

Home

3/6/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

L 1-0

Away

3/13/2022

RC Lens

-

Home

3/20/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Away

4/3/2022

AS Monaco

-

Home

4/10/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Away

How To Watch

March
13
2022

FC Metz vs. RC Lens

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
10:00
AM/EST
