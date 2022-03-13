FC Metz vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

How to Watch FC Metz vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday in Ligue 1 will feature RC Lens versus FC Metz, with action getting underway from Stade Saint Symphorien at 10:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. RC Lens has 40 points, and is 10th in the league table. FC Metz has 22 points, and is in 19th place.
How to Watch FC Metz vs. RC Lens
- Match Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Saint Symphorien
FC Metz and RC Lens Stats
- RC Lens is scoring 1.6 goals per game (fourth in Ligue 1), and FC Metz is conceding 1.7 per game (17th in league).
- FC Metz is scoring 0.9 goals per game (19th in Ligue 1), and RC Lens is conceding 1.4 per match (11th in league).
- RC Lens is ninth in the league in goal differential, at +4.
- FC Metz's goal differential (-21) is 17th in the league.
RC Lens Key Players
- Seko Fofana has seven goals in 27 games -- No. 1 on RC Lens, and 23rd in the league.
- Arnaud Kalimuendo also has seven goals (in 25 league games).
- Jonathan Clauss is RC Lens' leader in assists, with eight in 26 league appearances.
FC Metz Key Players
RC Lens Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Olympique Lyon
D 1-1
Home
2/27/2022
Angers
W 2-1
Away
3/5/2022
Stade Brest 29
L 1-0
Home
3/13/2022
FC Metz
-
Away
3/19/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Home
4/3/2022
Strasbourg
-
Away
4/10/2022
Nice
-
Home
FC Metz Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/18/2022
Lille
D 0-0
Away
2/27/2022
FC Nantes
D 0-0
Home
3/6/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
L 1-0
Away
3/13/2022
RC Lens
-
Home
3/20/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Away
4/3/2022
AS Monaco
-
Home
4/10/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Away
