Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Midtjylland vs. SL Benfica: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

FC Midtjylland faces off against SL Benfica on Wednesday in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Youth League.

FC Midtjylland and SL Benfica had very different paths that led them to this Round of 16 battle which will be held at the Ikast Stadium in Denmark. 

How to Watch FC Midtjylland vs. SL Benfica Wednesday:

Match Date: March 2, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: Benfica TV

Live Stream FC Midtjylland vs. SL Benfica on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

FC Midtjylland went through what is known as the Domestic Champions Path, which meant that it had to win its domestic youth league to be drawn into the two rounds before the UEFA Youth League. Winning both of those draws meant making it to the playoff held right before the Round of 16.

In that playoff, Midtjylland went up against Club Brugge U-19, beating the Belgian side 3-2 with goals from Valdemar Byskov, Aral Simsir, and Oscar Fraulo.

Benfica, on the other hand, went through the UEFA Champions League Path, which is a mirror of the senior men's UEFA Champions League: 32 teams split into eight groups of four. Benfica won its group which consisted of the U-19 teams of Dynamo Kyiv, FC Barcelona, and Bayern Munich, and were drawn directly into the Round of 16 of the UEFA Youth League.

Benfica won its last five group stage matches in a row leading up to its upcoming Round of 16 matchup against Midtjylland.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
2
2022

FC Midtjylland vs. SL Benfica

TV CHANNEL: Benfica TV
Time
8:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

genk soccer stadium
Soccer

How to Watch FC Midtjylland vs. SL Benfica

By Rafael Urbina
just now
Feb 24, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42, right) celebrates with center Franck Kepnang (22) during a timeout against the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Mar 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) celebrates a win with fans after defeating the USC Trojans at Galen Center. The Wildcats won 91-71. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Stanford vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Jan 23, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; St. John s Red Storm forward Julian Champagnie (2) shoots over Utah Valley Wolverines center Fardaws Aimaq (11) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Utah Valley vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 12, 2022; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Wichita State Shockers guard Craig Porter Jr. (3) drives around South Florida Bulls guard Javon Greene (1) at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Memphis vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) drives to the basket as Northwestern forward Pete Nance (22) and Northwestern guard Ty Berry (3) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220228 N Western Iowa Mbb 027 Jpg
College Basketball

Iowa vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 26, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates with defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and center Jack Eichel (9) after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 hours ago
Feb 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) and Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brandon Hagel (38) after Kane scores a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the second period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 hours ago
Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck while being defended by San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy