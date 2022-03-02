FC Midtjylland faces off against SL Benfica on Wednesday in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Youth League.

FC Midtjylland and SL Benfica had very different paths that led them to this Round of 16 battle which will be held at the Ikast Stadium in Denmark.

How to Watch FC Midtjylland vs. SL Benfica Wednesday:

Match Date: March 2, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: Benfica TV

FC Midtjylland went through what is known as the Domestic Champions Path, which meant that it had to win its domestic youth league to be drawn into the two rounds before the UEFA Youth League. Winning both of those draws meant making it to the playoff held right before the Round of 16.

In that playoff, Midtjylland went up against Club Brugge U-19, beating the Belgian side 3-2 with goals from Valdemar Byskov, Aral Simsir, and Oscar Fraulo.

Benfica, on the other hand, went through the UEFA Champions League Path, which is a mirror of the senior men's UEFA Champions League: 32 teams split into eight groups of four. Benfica won its group which consisted of the U-19 teams of Dynamo Kyiv, FC Barcelona, and Bayern Munich, and were drawn directly into the Round of 16 of the UEFA Youth League.

Benfica won its last five group stage matches in a row leading up to its upcoming Round of 16 matchup against Midtjylland.

