FC Nantes vs. Angers SCO: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

How to Watch FC Nantes vs. Angers SCO: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Sunday, FC Nantes and Angers SCO will take to the pitch in Ligue 1 action. The squads will square off at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports from Stade de la Beaujoire. FC Nantes is currently ninth in the league, with 46 points. Angers is 14th, with 33.
How to Watch FC Nantes vs. Angers
- Match Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade de la Beaujoire
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
FC Nantes and Angers Stats
- FC Nantes is scoring 1.3 goals per match (10th in Ligue 1), and Angers is giving up 1.5 per match (14th in league).
- Angers is 14th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.1 goals per game), and FC Nantes is fifth defensively (1.1 allowed per match).
- FC Nantes is eighth in the league in goal differential, at +6.
- Angers is 14th in the league in goal differential, at -10.
FC Nantes Key Players
- Randal Kolo Muani has 12 goals in 30 games -- No. 1 on FC Nantes, and sixth in the league.
- Ludovic Blas is FC Nantes' second-leading scorer, with nine goals in 29 league games.
- FC Nantes' leader in assists is Moses Simon, who has eight in 26 league appearances.
Angers Key Players
FC Nantes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/19/2022
Lille
L 1-0
Home
4/3/2022
Clermont Foot 63
W 3-2
Away
4/10/2022
Stade Brest 29
D 1-1
Away
4/17/2022
Angers
-
Home
4/20/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Away
4/24/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Home
4/30/2022
RC Lens
-
Away
Angers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/20/2022
Stade Brest 29
W 1-0
Home
4/3/2022
Olympique Lyon
L 3-2
Away
4/10/2022
Lille
D 1-1
Home
4/17/2022
FC Nantes
-
Away
4/20/2022
PSG
-
Home
4/24/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Away
5/1/2022
AS Monaco
-
Away
How To Watch
April
17
2022
Nantes vs. Angers
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)