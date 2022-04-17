FC Nantes vs. Angers SCO: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

On Sunday, FC Nantes and Angers SCO will take to the pitch in Ligue 1 action. The squads will square off at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports from Stade de la Beaujoire. FC Nantes is currently ninth in the league, with 46 points. Angers is 14th, with 33.

How to Watch FC Nantes vs. Angers

Match Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Sunday, April 17, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade de la Beaujoire

Stade de la Beaujoire Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

FC Nantes and Angers Stats

FC Nantes is scoring 1.3 goals per match (10th in Ligue 1), and Angers is giving up 1.5 per match (14th in league).

Angers is 14th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.1 goals per game), and FC Nantes is fifth defensively (1.1 allowed per match).

FC Nantes is eighth in the league in goal differential, at +6.

Angers is 14th in the league in goal differential, at -10.

FC Nantes Key Players

Randal Kolo Muani has 12 goals in 30 games -- No. 1 on FC Nantes, and sixth in the league.

Ludovic Blas is FC Nantes' second-leading scorer, with nine goals in 29 league games.

FC Nantes' leader in assists is Moses Simon, who has eight in 26 league appearances.

Angers Key Players

FC Nantes Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/19/2022 Lille L 1-0 Home 4/3/2022 Clermont Foot 63 W 3-2 Away 4/10/2022 Stade Brest 29 D 1-1 Away 4/17/2022 Angers - Home 4/20/2022 Olympique Marseille - Away 4/24/2022 Girondins Bordeaux - Home 4/30/2022 RC Lens - Away

Angers Schedule