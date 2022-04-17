FC Nantes vs. Angers SCO: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Nantes vs. Angers SCO: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday, FC Nantes and Angers SCO will take to the pitch in Ligue 1 action. The squads will square off at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports from Stade de la Beaujoire. FC Nantes is currently ninth in the league, with 46 points. Angers is 14th, with 33.

How to Watch FC Nantes vs. Angers

  • Match Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade de la Beaujoire
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

FC Nantes and Angers Stats

  • FC Nantes is scoring 1.3 goals per match (10th in Ligue 1), and Angers is giving up 1.5 per match (14th in league).
  • Angers is 14th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.1 goals per game), and FC Nantes is fifth defensively (1.1 allowed per match).
  • FC Nantes is eighth in the league in goal differential, at +6.
  • Angers is 14th in the league in goal differential, at -10.

FC Nantes Key Players

  • Randal Kolo Muani has 12 goals in 30 games -- No. 1 on FC Nantes, and sixth in the league.
  • Ludovic Blas is FC Nantes' second-leading scorer, with nine goals in 29 league games.
  • FC Nantes' leader in assists is Moses Simon, who has eight in 26 league appearances.

Angers Key Players

FC Nantes Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/19/2022

Lille

L 1-0

Home

4/3/2022

Clermont Foot 63

W 3-2

Away

4/10/2022

Stade Brest 29

D 1-1

Away

4/17/2022

Angers

-

Home

4/20/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Away

4/24/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Home

4/30/2022

RC Lens

-

Away

Angers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/20/2022

Stade Brest 29

W 1-0

Home

4/3/2022

Olympique Lyon

L 3-2

Away

4/10/2022

Lille

D 1-1

Home

4/17/2022

FC Nantes

-

Away

4/20/2022

PSG

-

Home

4/24/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Away

5/1/2022

AS Monaco

-

Away

How To Watch

April
17
2022

Nantes vs. Angers

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

kevin-durant
SI Guide

Nets, Celtics Tip Off NBA Playoff Series

By Josh Rosenblat10 minutes ago
Soccer

Newcastle United vs. Leicester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Joe Willock Newcastle United
Premier League

How to Watch Newcastle United vs Leicester City

By Christine Brown55 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Metz vs. Clermont Foot 63: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

FC Nantes vs. Angers SCO: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Montpellier HSC vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
imago1011350787h
Paris-Roubaix

How to Watch Paris-Roubaix

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
imago1011211217h
Ligue 1

How to Watch FC Metz vs. Clermont Foot

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
imago1011230585h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Troyes AC vs. Strasbourg in Canada

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy