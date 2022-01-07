FC Nantes vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Nantes vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

AS Monaco and FC Nantes will hit the pitch in Ligue 1 action on Sunday, January 9. The game at Stade de la Beaujoire starts at 11:05 AM ET on beIN Sports. With 29 points, AS Monaco is currently sixth in the league table. FC Nantes has 28 points, and is in seventh place.

How to Watch FC Nantes vs. AS Monaco

  • Match Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
  • Match Time: 11:05 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade de la Beaujoire
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

FC Nantes and AS Monaco Stats

  • AS Monaco scores 1.5 goals per match (seventh in Ligue 1), and FC Nantes concedes 1.2 per game (sixth in league).
  • FC Nantes is scoring 1.3 goals per game (14th in Ligue 1), and AS Monaco is giving up 1.2 per game (sixth in league).
  • AS Monaco's goal differential is +6, which ranks seventh in the league.
  • FC Nantes has a goal differential of +2 for the season, ninth in the league.

AS Monaco Key Players

  • Wissam Ben Yedder is AS Monaco's leading scorer, with 10 goals (on 15 shots) in 19 league games.
  • Kevin Volland has five goals (on 0.8 shots per game) in 17 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Caio Henrique has four assists in 19 games -- tops on AS Monaco, and seventh in the league.

FC Nantes Key Players

  • Ludovic Blas is FC Nantes' top scorer, with seven goals (on 20 shots) in 17 league games.
  • Randal Kolo Muani is tied for the team lead with seven goals, as well.
  • FC Nantes' top playmaker is Moses Simon, with seven assists in 18 games (third in league).

AS Monaco Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/5/2021

FC Metz

W 4-0

Home

12/12/2021

PSG

L 2-0

Away

12/22/2021

Stade Rennes

W 2-1

Home

1/9/2022

FC Nantes

-

Away

1/16/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Home

1/23/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Away

2/5/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Home

FC Nantes Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/5/2021

FC Lorient

W 1-0

Away

12/10/2021

RC Lens

W 3-2

Home

12/22/2021

AS Saint-Etienne

W 1-0

Away

1/9/2022

AS Monaco

-

Home

1/14/2022

Nice

-

Away

1/23/2022

FC Lorient

-

Home

2/6/2022

Strasbourg

-

Away

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Nantes vs. Monaco

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
11:05
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
