FC Nantes vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

AS Monaco and FC Nantes will hit the pitch in Ligue 1 action on Sunday, January 9. The game at Stade de la Beaujoire starts at 11:05 AM ET on beIN Sports. With 29 points, AS Monaco is currently sixth in the league table. FC Nantes has 28 points, and is in seventh place.

How to Watch FC Nantes vs. AS Monaco

Match Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Match Time: 11:05 AM ET

11:05 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade de la Beaujoire

FC Nantes and AS Monaco Stats

AS Monaco scores 1.5 goals per match (seventh in Ligue 1), and FC Nantes concedes 1.2 per game (sixth in league).

FC Nantes is scoring 1.3 goals per game (14th in Ligue 1), and AS Monaco is giving up 1.2 per game (sixth in league).

AS Monaco's goal differential is +6, which ranks seventh in the league.

FC Nantes has a goal differential of +2 for the season, ninth in the league.

AS Monaco Key Players

Wissam Ben Yedder is AS Monaco's leading scorer, with 10 goals (on 15 shots) in 19 league games.

Kevin Volland has five goals (on 0.8 shots per game) in 17 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Caio Henrique has four assists in 19 games -- tops on AS Monaco, and seventh in the league.

FC Nantes Key Players

Ludovic Blas is FC Nantes' top scorer, with seven goals (on 20 shots) in 17 league games.

Randal Kolo Muani is tied for the team lead with seven goals, as well.

FC Nantes' top playmaker is Moses Simon, with seven assists in 18 games (third in league).

AS Monaco Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2021 FC Metz W 4-0 Home 12/12/2021 PSG L 2-0 Away 12/22/2021 Stade Rennes W 2-1 Home 1/9/2022 FC Nantes - Away 1/16/2022 Clermont Foot 63 - Home 1/23/2022 Montpellier HSC - Away 2/5/2022 Olympique Lyon - Home

FC Nantes Schedule