FC Nantes vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

How to Watch FC Nantes vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
AS Monaco and FC Nantes will hit the pitch in Ligue 1 action on Sunday, January 9. The game at Stade de la Beaujoire starts at 11:05 AM ET on beIN Sports. With 29 points, AS Monaco is currently sixth in the league table. FC Nantes has 28 points, and is in seventh place.
How to Watch FC Nantes vs. AS Monaco
- Match Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
- Match Time: 11:05 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade de la Beaujoire
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
FC Nantes and AS Monaco Stats
- AS Monaco scores 1.5 goals per match (seventh in Ligue 1), and FC Nantes concedes 1.2 per game (sixth in league).
- FC Nantes is scoring 1.3 goals per game (14th in Ligue 1), and AS Monaco is giving up 1.2 per game (sixth in league).
- AS Monaco's goal differential is +6, which ranks seventh in the league.
- FC Nantes has a goal differential of +2 for the season, ninth in the league.
AS Monaco Key Players
- Wissam Ben Yedder is AS Monaco's leading scorer, with 10 goals (on 15 shots) in 19 league games.
- Kevin Volland has five goals (on 0.8 shots per game) in 17 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Caio Henrique has four assists in 19 games -- tops on AS Monaco, and seventh in the league.
FC Nantes Key Players
- Ludovic Blas is FC Nantes' top scorer, with seven goals (on 20 shots) in 17 league games.
- Randal Kolo Muani is tied for the team lead with seven goals, as well.
- FC Nantes' top playmaker is Moses Simon, with seven assists in 18 games (third in league).
AS Monaco Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
FC Metz
W 4-0
Home
12/12/2021
PSG
L 2-0
Away
12/22/2021
Stade Rennes
W 2-1
Home
1/9/2022
FC Nantes
-
Away
1/16/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Home
1/23/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Away
2/5/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Home
FC Nantes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
FC Lorient
W 1-0
Away
12/10/2021
RC Lens
W 3-2
Home
12/22/2021
AS Saint-Etienne
W 1-0
Away
1/9/2022
AS Monaco
-
Home
1/14/2022
Nice
-
Away
1/23/2022
FC Lorient
-
Home
2/6/2022
Strasbourg
-
Away
How To Watch
January
9
2022
Nantes vs. Monaco
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
11:05
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)