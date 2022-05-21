FC Nantes vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Nantes vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

FC Nantes takes on AS Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 at Stade de la Beaujoire on Saturday, May 21. The two teams will square off at 3:00 PM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. With 54 points, FC Nantes is ninth in the league table. AS Saint-Etienne has 31 points, and is in 19th place.

How to Watch FC Nantes vs. AS Saint-Etienne

  • Match Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade de la Beaujoire
  • Stadium: Stade de la Beaujoire

FC Nantes and AS Saint-Etienne Stats

  • FC Nantes has scored 54 goals in 37 matches (eighth in Ligue 1), and AS Saint-Etienne has conceded 76 in 37 (22nd in league).
  • AS Saint-Etienne is scoring 1.1 goals per match (15th in Ligue 1), and FC Nantes is conceding 1.3 per match (13th in league).
  • FC Nantes has a goal differential of +7 for the season, which is ninth in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, AS Saint-Etienne is 22nd in the league, at -35.

FC Nantes Key Players

  • Randal Kolo Muani is FC Nantes' leading scorer this season, with 12 goals in 36 games (10th in league).
  • Ludovic Blas is FC Nantes' second-leading scorer, with nine goals (on 48 shots, 1.4 per game) in 34 league appearances.
  • Moses Simon is FC Nantes' leader in assists, with nine in 32 league appearances.

AS Saint-Etienne Key Players

FC Nantes Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

RC Lens

D 2-2

Away

5/11/2022

Stade Rennes

W 2-1

Home

5/14/2022

Olympique Lyon

L 3-2

Away

5/21/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Home

AS Saint-Etienne Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

Stade Rennes

L 2-0

Away

5/11/2022

Nice

L 4-2

Away

5/14/2022

Stade Reims

L 2-1

Home

5/21/2022

FC Nantes

-

Away

How To Watch

May
21
2022

Nantes vs. AS Saint-Étienne

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Time
3:00
PM/EST
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


