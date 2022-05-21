FC Nantes vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

FC Nantes takes on AS Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 at Stade de la Beaujoire on Saturday, May 21. The two teams will square off at 3:00 PM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. With 54 points, FC Nantes is ninth in the league table. AS Saint-Etienne has 31 points, and is in 19th place.

How to Watch FC Nantes vs. AS Saint-Etienne

Match Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022

Saturday, May 21, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade de la Beaujoire

FC Nantes and AS Saint-Etienne Stats

FC Nantes has scored 54 goals in 37 matches (eighth in Ligue 1), and AS Saint-Etienne has conceded 76 in 37 (22nd in league).

AS Saint-Etienne is scoring 1.1 goals per match (15th in Ligue 1), and FC Nantes is conceding 1.3 per match (13th in league).

FC Nantes has a goal differential of +7 for the season, which is ninth in the league.

In terms of goal differential, AS Saint-Etienne is 22nd in the league, at -35.

FC Nantes Key Players

Randal Kolo Muani is FC Nantes' leading scorer this season, with 12 goals in 36 games (10th in league).

Ludovic Blas is FC Nantes' second-leading scorer, with nine goals (on 48 shots, 1.4 per game) in 34 league appearances.

Moses Simon is FC Nantes' leader in assists, with nine in 32 league appearances.

AS Saint-Etienne Key Players

FC Nantes Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/30/2022 RC Lens D 2-2 Away 5/11/2022 Stade Rennes W 2-1 Home 5/14/2022 Olympique Lyon L 3-2 Away 5/21/2022 AS Saint-Etienne - Home

AS Saint-Etienne Schedule