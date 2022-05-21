FC Nantes vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

How to Watch FC Nantes vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
FC Nantes takes on AS Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 at Stade de la Beaujoire on Saturday, May 21. The two teams will square off at 3:00 PM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. With 54 points, FC Nantes is ninth in the league table. AS Saint-Etienne has 31 points, and is in 19th place.
How to Watch FC Nantes vs. AS Saint-Etienne
- Match Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade de la Beaujoire
FC Nantes and AS Saint-Etienne Stats
- FC Nantes has scored 54 goals in 37 matches (eighth in Ligue 1), and AS Saint-Etienne has conceded 76 in 37 (22nd in league).
- AS Saint-Etienne is scoring 1.1 goals per match (15th in Ligue 1), and FC Nantes is conceding 1.3 per match (13th in league).
- FC Nantes has a goal differential of +7 for the season, which is ninth in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, AS Saint-Etienne is 22nd in the league, at -35.
FC Nantes Key Players
- Randal Kolo Muani is FC Nantes' leading scorer this season, with 12 goals in 36 games (10th in league).
- Ludovic Blas is FC Nantes' second-leading scorer, with nine goals (on 48 shots, 1.4 per game) in 34 league appearances.
- Moses Simon is FC Nantes' leader in assists, with nine in 32 league appearances.
AS Saint-Etienne Key Players
FC Nantes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
RC Lens
D 2-2
Away
5/11/2022
Stade Rennes
W 2-1
Home
5/14/2022
Olympique Lyon
L 3-2
Away
5/21/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Home
AS Saint-Etienne Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
Stade Rennes
L 2-0
Away
5/11/2022
Nice
L 4-2
Away
5/14/2022
Stade Reims
L 2-1
Home
5/21/2022
FC Nantes
-
Away
