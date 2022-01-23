FC Nantes vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

How to Watch FC Nantes vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
FC Lorient will meet FC Nantes on Sunday, January 23 in Ligue 1. The game at Stade de la Beaujoire gets underway at 9:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. With 29 points, FC Nantes is 11th in the league table. FC Lorient has 17 points, and is in 18th place.
How to Watch FC Nantes vs. FC Lorient
- Match Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade de la Beaujoire
FC Nantes and FC Lorient Stats
- FC Nantes is 12th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.2 goals per match), and FC Lorient is 16th defensively (1.6 conceded per game).
- FC Lorient has scored 16 goals in 21 matches (20th in Ligue 1), and FC Nantes has conceded 25 in 21 (seventh in league).
- FC Nantes is 11th in the league in goal differential, at +1.
- FC Lorient has a goal differential of -18 on the season, 17th in the league.
FC Nantes Key Players
- Ludovic Blas has seven goals in 19 games -- tops on FC Nantes, and 14th in the league.
- Randal Kolo Muani is FC Nantes' joint top scorer this season, with seven goals (on 19 shots, 1.0 per game) in 20 league appearances.
- Moses Simon is FC Nantes' leader in assists, with seven in 18 games (fourth in league).
FC Lorient Key Players
- Armand Lauriente is FC Lorient's top scorer, with four goals (on 23 shots) in 18 league games.
- Thomas Monconduit is FC Lorient's No. 2 scorer, with three goals in 19 league games.
- FC Lorient's top facilitator is Terem Moffi, with three assists in 21 games (22nd in league).
FC Nantes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
AS Saint-Etienne
W 1-0
Away
1/9/2022
AS Monaco
D 0-0
Home
1/14/2022
Nice
L 2-1
Away
1/23/2022
FC Lorient
-
Home
2/6/2022
Strasbourg
-
Away
2/13/2022
Stade Reims
-
Home
2/19/2022
PSG
-
Home
FC Lorient Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
PSG
D 1-1
Home
1/16/2022
Angers
D 0-0
Home
1/19/2022
Lille
L 3-1
Away
1/23/2022
FC Nantes
-
Away
2/6/2022
RC Lens
-
Home
2/13/2022
AS Monaco
-
Away
2/20/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Home
