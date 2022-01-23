FC Nantes vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

FC Lorient will meet FC Nantes on Sunday, January 23 in Ligue 1. The game at Stade de la Beaujoire gets underway at 9:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. With 29 points, FC Nantes is 11th in the league table. FC Lorient has 17 points, and is in 18th place.

How to Watch FC Nantes vs. FC Lorient

Match Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Sunday, January 23, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade de la Beaujoire

Stade de la Beaujoire Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

FC Nantes and FC Lorient Stats

FC Nantes is 12th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.2 goals per match), and FC Lorient is 16th defensively (1.6 conceded per game).

FC Lorient has scored 16 goals in 21 matches (20th in Ligue 1), and FC Nantes has conceded 25 in 21 (seventh in league).

FC Nantes is 11th in the league in goal differential, at +1.

FC Lorient has a goal differential of -18 on the season, 17th in the league.

FC Nantes Key Players

Ludovic Blas has seven goals in 19 games -- tops on FC Nantes, and 14th in the league.

Randal Kolo Muani is FC Nantes' joint top scorer this season, with seven goals (on 19 shots, 1.0 per game) in 20 league appearances.

Moses Simon is FC Nantes' leader in assists, with seven in 18 games (fourth in league).

FC Lorient Key Players

Armand Lauriente is FC Lorient's top scorer, with four goals (on 23 shots) in 18 league games.

Thomas Monconduit is FC Lorient's No. 2 scorer, with three goals in 19 league games.

FC Lorient's top facilitator is Terem Moffi, with three assists in 21 games (22nd in league).

FC Nantes Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/22/2021 AS Saint-Etienne W 1-0 Away 1/9/2022 AS Monaco D 0-0 Home 1/14/2022 Nice L 2-1 Away 1/23/2022 FC Lorient - Home 2/6/2022 Strasbourg - Away 2/13/2022 Stade Reims - Home 2/19/2022 PSG - Home

FC Lorient Schedule