FC Nantes vs. Girondins Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

Girondins Bordeaux takes on FC Nantes at Stade de la Beaujoire on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET in Ligue 1, with the action airing on beIN Sports. FC Nantes is currently 10th in the league table, with 47 points. Girondins Bordeaux is 19th, with 27.

How to Watch FC Nantes vs. Girondins Bordeaux

Match Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Sunday, April 24, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade de la Beaujoire

FC Nantes and Girondins Bordeaux Stats

FC Nantes is 10th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.3 goals per game), and Girondins Bordeaux is 20th defensively (2.4 conceded per game).

Girondins Bordeaux is scoring 1.3 goals per game (ninth in Ligue 1), and FC Nantes is conceding 1.2 per match (eighth in league).

FC Nantes is ninth in the league in goal differential, at +5.

In terms of goal differential, Girondins Bordeaux is 20th in the league, at -35.

FC Nantes Key Players

Randal Kolo Muani is FC Nantes' leading scorer, with 12 goals (on 39 shots) in 32 league games.

Ludovic Blas has nine goals in 31 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on FC Nantes.

Moses Simon is FC Nantes' leader in assists, with eight in 28 games (seventh in league).

FC Nantes Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/10/2022 Stade Brest 29 D 1-1 Away 4/17/2022 Angers D 1-1 Home 4/20/2022 Olympique Marseille L 3-2 Away 4/24/2022 Girondins Bordeaux - Home 4/30/2022 RC Lens - Away 5/11/2022 Stade Rennes - Home 5/14/2022 Olympique Lyon - Away

Girondins Bordeaux Schedule