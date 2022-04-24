FC Nantes vs. Girondins Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Nantes vs. Girondins Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Girondins Bordeaux takes on FC Nantes at Stade de la Beaujoire on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET in Ligue 1, with the action airing on beIN Sports. FC Nantes is currently 10th in the league table, with 47 points. Girondins Bordeaux is 19th, with 27.

How to Watch FC Nantes vs. Girondins Bordeaux

  • Match Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade de la Beaujoire
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

FC Nantes and Girondins Bordeaux Stats

  • FC Nantes is 10th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.3 goals per game), and Girondins Bordeaux is 20th defensively (2.4 conceded per game).
  • Girondins Bordeaux is scoring 1.3 goals per game (ninth in Ligue 1), and FC Nantes is conceding 1.2 per match (eighth in league).
  • FC Nantes is ninth in the league in goal differential, at +5.
  • In terms of goal differential, Girondins Bordeaux is 20th in the league, at -35.

FC Nantes Key Players

  • Randal Kolo Muani is FC Nantes' leading scorer, with 12 goals (on 39 shots) in 32 league games.
  • Ludovic Blas has nine goals in 31 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on FC Nantes.
  • Moses Simon is FC Nantes' leader in assists, with eight in 28 games (seventh in league).

Girondins Bordeaux Key Players

FC Nantes Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Stade Brest 29

D 1-1

Away

4/17/2022

Angers

D 1-1

Home

4/20/2022

Olympique Marseille

L 3-2

Away

4/24/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Home

4/30/2022

RC Lens

-

Away

5/11/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Home

5/14/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Away

Girondins Bordeaux Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

FC Metz

W 3-1

Home

4/17/2022

Olympique Lyon

L 6-1

Away

4/20/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

D 2-2

Home

4/24/2022

FC Nantes

-

Away

5/1/2022

Nice

-

Home

5/8/2022

Angers

-

Away

5/14/2022

FC Lorient

-

Home

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Nantes vs. Bordeaux

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
