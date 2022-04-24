FC Nantes vs. Girondins Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

How to Watch FC Nantes vs. Girondins Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Girondins Bordeaux takes on FC Nantes at Stade de la Beaujoire on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET in Ligue 1, with the action airing on beIN Sports. FC Nantes is currently 10th in the league table, with 47 points. Girondins Bordeaux is 19th, with 27.
How to Watch FC Nantes vs. Girondins Bordeaux
- Match Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade de la Beaujoire
FC Nantes and Girondins Bordeaux Stats
- FC Nantes is 10th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.3 goals per game), and Girondins Bordeaux is 20th defensively (2.4 conceded per game).
- Girondins Bordeaux is scoring 1.3 goals per game (ninth in Ligue 1), and FC Nantes is conceding 1.2 per match (eighth in league).
- FC Nantes is ninth in the league in goal differential, at +5.
- In terms of goal differential, Girondins Bordeaux is 20th in the league, at -35.
FC Nantes Key Players
- Randal Kolo Muani is FC Nantes' leading scorer, with 12 goals (on 39 shots) in 32 league games.
- Ludovic Blas has nine goals in 31 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on FC Nantes.
- Moses Simon is FC Nantes' leader in assists, with eight in 28 games (seventh in league).
Girondins Bordeaux Key Players
FC Nantes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Stade Brest 29
D 1-1
Away
4/17/2022
Angers
D 1-1
Home
4/20/2022
Olympique Marseille
L 3-2
Away
4/24/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Home
4/30/2022
RC Lens
-
Away
5/11/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Home
5/14/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Away
Girondins Bordeaux Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
FC Metz
W 3-1
Home
4/17/2022
Olympique Lyon
L 6-1
Away
4/20/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
D 2-2
Home
4/24/2022
FC Nantes
-
Away
5/1/2022
Nice
-
Home
5/8/2022
Angers
-
Away
5/14/2022
FC Lorient
-
Home
