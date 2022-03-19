Saturday in Ligue 1 will include Lille OSC versus FC Nantes, with action getting underway from Stade de la Beaujoire at 4:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. Lille has 43 points, and is sixth in the league. FC Nantes has 42 points, and is in seventh place.

How to Watch FC Nantes vs. Lille

Match Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022 Match Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade de la Beaujoire

FC Nantes and Lille Stats

Lille scores 1.3 goals per game (11th in Ligue 1), and FC Nantes gives up 1.1 per game (fifth in league).

FC Nantes is 12th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.3 goals per match), and Lille is ninth defensively (1.3 conceded per match).

In terms of goal differential, Lille is 10th in the league, at +2.

FC Nantes' goal differential is +6, which is seventh in the league.

Lille Key Players

Jonathan David has 13 goals in 28 games -- No. 1 on Lille, and fifth in the league.

Burak Yilmaz has five goals in 25 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Lille.

Lille's leader in assists is Renato Sanches, who has five in 18 league appearances.

FC Nantes Key Players

Lille Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/27/2022 Olympique Lyon W 1-0 Away 3/6/2022 Clermont Foot 63 W 4-0 Home 3/11/2022 AS Saint-Etienne D 0-0 Home 3/19/2022 FC Nantes - Away 4/2/2022 Girondins Bordeaux - Home 4/10/2022 Angers - Away 4/17/2022 RC Lens - Home

FC Nantes Schedule