How to Watch FC Nantes vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday in Ligue 1 will include Lille OSC versus FC Nantes, with action getting underway from Stade de la Beaujoire at 4:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. Lille has 43 points, and is sixth in the league. FC Nantes has 42 points, and is in seventh place.
How to Watch FC Nantes vs. Lille
- Match Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
- Match Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade de la Beaujoire
FC Nantes and Lille Stats
- Lille scores 1.3 goals per game (11th in Ligue 1), and FC Nantes gives up 1.1 per game (fifth in league).
- FC Nantes is 12th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.3 goals per match), and Lille is ninth defensively (1.3 conceded per match).
- In terms of goal differential, Lille is 10th in the league, at +2.
- FC Nantes' goal differential is +6, which is seventh in the league.
Lille Key Players
- Jonathan David has 13 goals in 28 games -- No. 1 on Lille, and fifth in the league.
- Burak Yilmaz has five goals in 25 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Lille.
- Lille's leader in assists is Renato Sanches, who has five in 18 league appearances.
FC Nantes Key Players
Lille Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Olympique Lyon
W 1-0
Away
3/6/2022
Clermont Foot 63
W 4-0
Home
3/11/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
D 0-0
Home
3/19/2022
FC Nantes
-
Away
4/2/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Home
4/10/2022
Angers
-
Away
4/17/2022
RC Lens
-
Home
FC Nantes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
FC Metz
D 0-0
Away
3/6/2022
Montpellier HSC
W 2-0
Home
3/12/2022
Troyes
L 1-0
Away
3/19/2022
Lille
-
Home
4/3/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Away
4/10/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Away
4/17/2022
Angers
-
Home
How To Watch
March
19
2022
Nantes vs. Lille
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
