How to Watch FC Nantes vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saturday in Ligue 1 will include Lille OSC versus FC Nantes, with action getting underway from Stade de la Beaujoire at 4:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. Lille has 43 points, and is sixth in the league. FC Nantes has 42 points, and is in seventh place.

How to Watch FC Nantes vs. Lille

  • Match Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
  • Match Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade de la Beaujoire
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

FC Nantes and Lille Stats

  • Lille scores 1.3 goals per game (11th in Ligue 1), and FC Nantes gives up 1.1 per game (fifth in league).
  • FC Nantes is 12th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.3 goals per match), and Lille is ninth defensively (1.3 conceded per match).
  • In terms of goal differential, Lille is 10th in the league, at +2.
  • FC Nantes' goal differential is +6, which is seventh in the league.

Lille Key Players

  • Jonathan David has 13 goals in 28 games -- No. 1 on Lille, and fifth in the league.
  • Burak Yilmaz has five goals in 25 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Lille.
  • Lille's leader in assists is Renato Sanches, who has five in 18 league appearances.

FC Nantes Key Players

Lille Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Olympique Lyon

W 1-0

Away

3/6/2022

Clermont Foot 63

W 4-0

Home

3/11/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

D 0-0

Home

3/19/2022

FC Nantes

-

Away

4/2/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Home

4/10/2022

Angers

-

Away

4/17/2022

RC Lens

-

Home

FC Nantes Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

FC Metz

D 0-0

Away

3/6/2022

Montpellier HSC

W 2-0

Home

3/12/2022

Troyes

L 1-0

Away

3/19/2022

Lille

-

Home

4/3/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Away

4/10/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Away

4/17/2022

Angers

-

Home

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Nantes vs. Lille

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
