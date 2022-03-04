How to Watch FC Nantes vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Sunday, FC Nantes and Montpellier HSC will meet in Ligue 1 action. The clubs will square off at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports from Stade de la Beaujoire. FC Nantes currently has 39 points, and is seventh in the league table. Montpellier HSC has 37 points, and is in 11th place.
- Match Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade de la Beaujoire
FC Nantes and Montpellier HSC Stats
- FC Nantes has scored 34 goals in 26 matches (10th in Ligue 1), and Montpellier HSC has given up 38 in 26 (12th in league).
- Montpellier HSC is fifth in Ligue 1 in goals scored (41 in 26 games), and FC Nantes is fifth in goals conceded (29 in 26).
- FC Nantes' goal differential is +5, which is seventh in the league.
- Montpellier HSC has a goal differential of +3 for the season, which ranks ninth in the league.
FC Nantes Key Players
- Randal Kolo Muani has nine goals in 25 games -- tops on FC Nantes, and 10th in the league.
- Ludovic Blas has eight goals in 24 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on FC Nantes.
- FC Nantes' leader in assists is Moses Simon, who has eight in 21 games (third in league).
Montpellier HSC Key Players
FC Nantes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/13/2022
Stade Reims
W 1-0
Home
2/19/2022
PSG
W 3-1
Home
2/27/2022
FC Metz
D 0-0
Away
3/6/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Home
3/12/2022
Troyes
-
Away
3/19/2022
Lille
-
Home
4/3/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Away
Montpellier HSC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Lille
L 1-0
Home
2/20/2022
FC Lorient
W 1-0
Away
2/25/2022
Stade Rennes
L 4-2
Home
3/6/2022
FC Nantes
-
Away
3/12/2022
Nice
-
Home
3/20/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Away
4/3/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Home
