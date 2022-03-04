On Sunday, FC Nantes and Montpellier HSC will meet in Ligue 1 action. The clubs will square off at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports from Stade de la Beaujoire. FC Nantes currently has 39 points, and is seventh in the league table. Montpellier HSC has 37 points, and is in 11th place.

How to Watch FC Nantes vs. Montpellier HSC

Match Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Sunday, March 6, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade de la Beaujoire

FC Nantes and Montpellier HSC Stats

FC Nantes has scored 34 goals in 26 matches (10th in Ligue 1), and Montpellier HSC has given up 38 in 26 (12th in league).

Montpellier HSC is fifth in Ligue 1 in goals scored (41 in 26 games), and FC Nantes is fifth in goals conceded (29 in 26).

FC Nantes' goal differential is +5, which is seventh in the league.

Montpellier HSC has a goal differential of +3 for the season, which ranks ninth in the league.

FC Nantes Key Players

Randal Kolo Muani has nine goals in 25 games -- tops on FC Nantes, and 10th in the league.

Ludovic Blas has eight goals in 24 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on FC Nantes.

FC Nantes' leader in assists is Moses Simon, who has eight in 21 games (third in league).

Montpellier HSC Key Players

FC Nantes Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/13/2022 Stade Reims W 1-0 Home 2/19/2022 PSG W 3-1 Home 2/27/2022 FC Metz D 0-0 Away 3/6/2022 Montpellier HSC - Home 3/12/2022 Troyes - Away 3/19/2022 Lille - Home 4/3/2022 Clermont Foot 63 - Away

Montpellier HSC Schedule