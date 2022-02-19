FC Nantes vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Nantes vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saturday in Ligue 1 will include Paris Saint-Germain versus FC Nantes, with action beginning from Stade de la Beaujoire at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. With 59 points, PSG is first in the league. FC Nantes has 35 points, and is in 10th place.

How to Watch FC Nantes vs. PSG

  • Match Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade de la Beaujoire
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

FC Nantes and PSG Stats

  • PSG is first in Ligue 1 offensively (2.2 goals per match), and FC Nantes is sixth defensively (1.2 conceded per game).
  • FC Nantes is scoring 1.3 goals per game (13th in Ligue 1), and PSG is giving up 0.8 per game (first in league).
  • PSG has a goal differential of +33 for the season, which is first in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, FC Nantes is ninth in the league, at +3.

PSG Key Players

  • PSG is led by Kylian Mbappe, who has 13 goals (on 77 shots) in 22 league games.
  • Mauro Icardi is PSG's second-leading scorer, with four goals (on 17 shots, 0.8 per game) in 21 league appearances.
  • Mbappe has 10 assists in 22 games -- No. 1 on PSG, and first in the league.

FC Nantes Key Players

  • Randal Kolo Muani is FC Nantes' top goal-scorer this year, with eight in 23 games (13th in league).
  • The squad's second-leading scorer is Ludovic Blas, with seven goals (on 1.3 shots per game) in 22 league appearances.
  • Moses Simon has seven assists in 20 games -- the best mark on FC Nantes, and fifth in the entire league.

PSG Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/23/2022

Stade Reims

W 4-0

Home

2/6/2022

Lille

W 5-1

Away

2/11/2022

Stade Rennes

W 1-0

Home

2/19/2022

FC Nantes

-

Away

2/26/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Home

3/5/2022

Nice

-

Away

3/13/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Home

FC Nantes Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/23/2022

FC Lorient

W 4-2

Home

2/6/2022

Strasbourg

L 1-0

Away

2/13/2022

Stade Reims

W 1-0

Home

2/19/2022

PSG

-

Home

2/27/2022

FC Metz

-

Away

3/6/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Home

3/13/2022

Troyes

-

Away

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Nantes vs. Paris Saint-Germain

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

FC Nantes vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

