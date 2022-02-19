FC Nantes vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch FC Nantes vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday in Ligue 1 will include Paris Saint-Germain versus FC Nantes, with action beginning from Stade de la Beaujoire at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. With 59 points, PSG is first in the league. FC Nantes has 35 points, and is in 10th place.
How to Watch FC Nantes vs. PSG
- Match Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade de la Beaujoire
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
FC Nantes and PSG Stats
- PSG is first in Ligue 1 offensively (2.2 goals per match), and FC Nantes is sixth defensively (1.2 conceded per game).
- FC Nantes is scoring 1.3 goals per game (13th in Ligue 1), and PSG is giving up 0.8 per game (first in league).
- PSG has a goal differential of +33 for the season, which is first in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, FC Nantes is ninth in the league, at +3.
PSG Key Players
- PSG is led by Kylian Mbappe, who has 13 goals (on 77 shots) in 22 league games.
- Mauro Icardi is PSG's second-leading scorer, with four goals (on 17 shots, 0.8 per game) in 21 league appearances.
- Mbappe has 10 assists in 22 games -- No. 1 on PSG, and first in the league.
FC Nantes Key Players
- Randal Kolo Muani is FC Nantes' top goal-scorer this year, with eight in 23 games (13th in league).
- The squad's second-leading scorer is Ludovic Blas, with seven goals (on 1.3 shots per game) in 22 league appearances.
- Moses Simon has seven assists in 20 games -- the best mark on FC Nantes, and fifth in the entire league.
PSG Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/23/2022
Stade Reims
W 4-0
Home
2/6/2022
Lille
W 5-1
Away
2/11/2022
Stade Rennes
W 1-0
Home
2/19/2022
FC Nantes
-
Away
2/26/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Home
3/5/2022
Nice
-
Away
3/13/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Home
FC Nantes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/23/2022
FC Lorient
W 4-2
Home
2/6/2022
Strasbourg
L 1-0
Away
2/13/2022
Stade Reims
W 1-0
Home
2/19/2022
PSG
-
Home
2/27/2022
FC Metz
-
Away
3/6/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Home
3/13/2022
Troyes
-
Away
How To Watch
