FC Nantes vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Saturday in Ligue 1 will include Paris Saint-Germain versus FC Nantes, with action beginning from Stade de la Beaujoire at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. With 59 points, PSG is first in the league. FC Nantes has 35 points, and is in 10th place.

How to Watch FC Nantes vs. PSG

Match Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade de la Beaujoire

FC Nantes and PSG Stats

PSG is first in Ligue 1 offensively (2.2 goals per match), and FC Nantes is sixth defensively (1.2 conceded per game).

FC Nantes is scoring 1.3 goals per game (13th in Ligue 1), and PSG is giving up 0.8 per game (first in league).

PSG has a goal differential of +33 for the season, which is first in the league.

In terms of goal differential, FC Nantes is ninth in the league, at +3.

PSG Key Players

PSG is led by Kylian Mbappe, who has 13 goals (on 77 shots) in 22 league games.

Mauro Icardi is PSG's second-leading scorer, with four goals (on 17 shots, 0.8 per game) in 21 league appearances.

Mbappe has 10 assists in 22 games -- No. 1 on PSG, and first in the league.

FC Nantes Key Players

Randal Kolo Muani is FC Nantes' top goal-scorer this year, with eight in 23 games (13th in league).

The squad's second-leading scorer is Ludovic Blas, with seven goals (on 1.3 shots per game) in 22 league appearances.

Moses Simon has seven assists in 20 games -- the best mark on FC Nantes, and fifth in the entire league.

PSG Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/23/2022 Stade Reims W 4-0 Home 2/6/2022 Lille W 5-1 Away 2/11/2022 Stade Rennes W 1-0 Home 2/19/2022 FC Nantes - Away 2/26/2022 AS Saint-Etienne - Home 3/5/2022 Nice - Away 3/13/2022 Girondins Bordeaux - Home

FC Nantes Schedule