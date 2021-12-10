FC Nantes vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

FC Nantes matches up against RC Lens at Stade de la Beaujoire on Friday, December 10. The two Ligue 1 teams will battle at 3:00 PM ET. With 27 points, RC Lens is fifth in the league. FC Nantes has 22 points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch FC Nantes vs. RC Lens

Match Day: Friday, December 10, 2021

Friday, December 10, 2021 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade de la Beaujoire

Stade de la Beaujoire Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

FC Nantes and RC Lens Stats

RC Lens has scored 30 goals in 17 games (fourth in Ligue 1), and FC Nantes has conceded 21 in 17 (sixth in league).

FC Nantes has scored 21 goals in 17 games (14th in Ligue 1), and RC Lens has conceded 23 in 17 (10th in league).

RC Lens is sixth in the league in goal differential, at +7.

FC Nantes has a goal differential of 0 for the season, 11th in the league.

RC Lens Key Players

Seko Fofana has five goals in 17 games -- No. 1 on RC Lens, and 18th in the league.

Przemyslaw Frankowski has four goals (on 0.8 shots per game) in 17 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Jonathan Clauss is RC Lens' leader in assists, with six in 17 league appearances.

FC Nantes Key Players

Ludovic Blas is FC Nantes' top goal-scorer this season, with seven in 16 games (10th in league).

Randal Kolo Muani is FC Nantes' No. 2 scorer, with four goals in 16 league games.

Moses Simon has seven assists in 16 games -- the best mark on FC Nantes, and second in the entire league.

RC Lens Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/1/2021 Clermont Foot 63 D 2-2 Away 11/21/2021 Stade Brest 29 L 4-0 Away 12/4/2021 PSG D 1-1 Home 12/10/2021 FC Nantes - Away 1/8/2022 Stade Rennes - Home 12/22/2021 Nice - Away 1/16/2022 AS Saint-Etienne - Away

FC Nantes Schedule