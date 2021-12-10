FC Nantes vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch FC Nantes vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
FC Nantes matches up against RC Lens at Stade de la Beaujoire on Friday, December 10. The two Ligue 1 teams will battle at 3:00 PM ET. With 27 points, RC Lens is fifth in the league. FC Nantes has 22 points, and is in 13th place.
How to Watch FC Nantes vs. RC Lens
- Match Day: Friday, December 10, 2021
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade de la Beaujoire
- Stadium: Stade de la Beaujoire
FC Nantes and RC Lens Stats
- RC Lens has scored 30 goals in 17 games (fourth in Ligue 1), and FC Nantes has conceded 21 in 17 (sixth in league).
- FC Nantes has scored 21 goals in 17 games (14th in Ligue 1), and RC Lens has conceded 23 in 17 (10th in league).
- RC Lens is sixth in the league in goal differential, at +7.
- FC Nantes has a goal differential of 0 for the season, 11th in the league.
RC Lens Key Players
- Seko Fofana has five goals in 17 games -- No. 1 on RC Lens, and 18th in the league.
- Przemyslaw Frankowski has four goals (on 0.8 shots per game) in 17 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Jonathan Clauss is RC Lens' leader in assists, with six in 17 league appearances.
FC Nantes Key Players
- Ludovic Blas is FC Nantes' top goal-scorer this season, with seven in 16 games (10th in league).
- Randal Kolo Muani is FC Nantes' No. 2 scorer, with four goals in 16 league games.
- Moses Simon has seven assists in 16 games -- the best mark on FC Nantes, and second in the entire league.
RC Lens Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Clermont Foot 63
D 2-2
Away
11/21/2021
Stade Brest 29
L 4-0
Away
12/4/2021
PSG
D 1-1
Home
12/10/2021
FC Nantes
-
Away
1/8/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Home
12/22/2021
Nice
-
Away
1/16/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Away
FC Nantes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
PSG
L 3-1
Away
11/27/2021
Lille
D 1-1
Away
12/1/2021
Olympique Marseille
L 1-0
Home
12/10/2021
RC Lens
-
Home
12/22/2021
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Away
1/9/2022
AS Monaco
-
Home
1/16/2022
Nice
-
Away
