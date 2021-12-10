FC Nantes vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch FC Nantes vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:

    FC Nantes matches up against RC Lens at Stade de la Beaujoire on Friday, December 10. The two Ligue 1 teams will battle at 3:00 PM ET. With 27 points, RC Lens is fifth in the league. FC Nantes has 22 points, and is in 13th place.

    How to Watch FC Nantes vs. RC Lens

    • Match Day: Friday, December 10, 2021
    • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
    • TV: beIN Sports
    • Stadium: Stade de la Beaujoire
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    FC Nantes and RC Lens Stats

    • RC Lens has scored 30 goals in 17 games (fourth in Ligue 1), and FC Nantes has conceded 21 in 17 (sixth in league).
    • FC Nantes has scored 21 goals in 17 games (14th in Ligue 1), and RC Lens has conceded 23 in 17 (10th in league).
    • RC Lens is sixth in the league in goal differential, at +7.
    • FC Nantes has a goal differential of 0 for the season, 11th in the league.

    RC Lens Key Players

    • Seko Fofana has five goals in 17 games -- No. 1 on RC Lens, and 18th in the league.
    • Przemyslaw Frankowski has four goals (on 0.8 shots per game) in 17 league appearances, second-best on the team.
    • Jonathan Clauss is RC Lens' leader in assists, with six in 17 league appearances.

    FC Nantes Key Players

    • Ludovic Blas is FC Nantes' top goal-scorer this season, with seven in 16 games (10th in league).
    • Randal Kolo Muani is FC Nantes' No. 2 scorer, with four goals in 16 league games.
    • Moses Simon has seven assists in 16 games -- the best mark on FC Nantes, and second in the entire league.

    RC Lens Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Clermont Foot 63

    D 2-2

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Stade Brest 29

    L 4-0

    Away

    12/4/2021

    PSG

    D 1-1

    Home

    12/10/2021

    FC Nantes

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Stade Rennes

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Nice

    -

    Away

    1/16/2022

    AS Saint-Etienne

    -

    Away

    FC Nantes Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    PSG

    L 3-1

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Lille

    D 1-1

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Olympique Marseille

    L 1-0

    Home

    12/10/2021

    RC Lens

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    AS Saint-Etienne

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    AS Monaco

    -

    Home

    1/16/2022

    Nice

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    10
    2021

    Nantes vs. RC Lens

    TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    rc lens
    Soccer

    FC Nantes vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    women college hockey
    Women's College Hockey

    How to Watch Penn State vs. New Hampshire in Women's College Hockey

    2 minutes ago
    watford
    Premier League

    How to Watch Brentford vs. Watford

    7 minutes ago
    nantes
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Nantes vs. RC Lens

    12 minutes ago
    genoa
    Serie A

    How to Watch Genoa vs. Sampdoria in Canada

    27 minutes ago
    qatar
    2021 FIFA Arab Cup

    How to Watch FIFA Arab Cup Quarterfinal: Qatar vs. United Arab Emirates

    1 hour ago
    Golf Course
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch QBE Shootout, First Round

    3 hours ago
    soccer fans
    2021 FIFA Arab Cup

    How to Watch FIFA Arab Cup Quarterfinal: Tunisia vs. Oman

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_16199737
    ATP World Tour

    How to Watch Florianópolis-ATP Challenger & Maia-ATP Challenger, Quarterfinals & Doubles Semifinals

    9 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy