FC Nantes vs. Stade Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/11/2022

How to Watch FC Nantes vs. Stade Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Wednesday's slate in Ligue 1 will see FC Nantes face off against Stade Rennes. The game at Stade de la Beaujoire gets underway at 3:00 PM ET. Stade Rennes has 62 points, and is fourth in the league table. FC Nantes has 51 points, and is in ninth place.
How to Watch FC Nantes vs. Stade Rennes
- Match Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade de la Beaujoire
FC Nantes and Stade Rennes Stats
- Stade Rennes is second in Ligue 1 offensively (2.2 goals per match), and FC Nantes is eighth defensively (1.2 allowed per game).
- FC Nantes has scored 50 goals in 35 games (eighth in Ligue 1), and Stade Rennes has given up 36 in 35 (second in league).
- Stade Rennes' goal differential is +41, which is second in the league.
- FC Nantes is ninth in the league in goal differential, at +7.
Stade Rennes Key Players
- Martin Terrier is Stade Rennes' leading scorer this year, with 21 goals in 34 games (second in league).
- Gaetan Laborde is Stade Rennes' second-leading scorer, with 15 goals in 35 league games.
- Stade Rennes' leader in assists is Benjamin Bourigeaud, who has 11 in 35 league appearances.
FC Nantes Key Players
Stade Rennes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/20/2022
Strasbourg
L 2-1
Away
4/24/2022
FC Lorient
W 5-0
Home
4/30/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
W 2-0
Home
5/11/2022
FC Nantes
-
Away
5/14/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Home
5/21/2022
Lille
-
Away
FC Nantes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/20/2022
Olympique Marseille
L 3-2
Away
4/24/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
W 5-3
Home
4/30/2022
RC Lens
D 2-2
Away
5/11/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Home
5/14/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Away
5/21/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Home
