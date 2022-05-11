FC Nantes vs. Stade Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Nantes vs. Stade Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wednesday's slate in Ligue 1 will see FC Nantes face off against Stade Rennes. The game at Stade de la Beaujoire gets underway at 3:00 PM ET. Stade Rennes has 62 points, and is fourth in the league table. FC Nantes has 51 points, and is in ninth place.

How to Watch FC Nantes vs. Stade Rennes

  • Match Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade de la Beaujoire
  Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

FC Nantes and Stade Rennes Stats

  • Stade Rennes is second in Ligue 1 offensively (2.2 goals per match), and FC Nantes is eighth defensively (1.2 allowed per game).
  • FC Nantes has scored 50 goals in 35 games (eighth in Ligue 1), and Stade Rennes has given up 36 in 35 (second in league).
  • Stade Rennes' goal differential is +41, which is second in the league.
  • FC Nantes is ninth in the league in goal differential, at +7.

Stade Rennes Key Players

  • Martin Terrier is Stade Rennes' leading scorer this year, with 21 goals in 34 games (second in league).
  • Gaetan Laborde is Stade Rennes' second-leading scorer, with 15 goals in 35 league games.
  • Stade Rennes' leader in assists is Benjamin Bourigeaud, who has 11 in 35 league appearances.

FC Nantes Key Players

Stade Rennes Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Strasbourg

L 2-1

Away

4/24/2022

FC Lorient

W 5-0

Home

4/30/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

W 2-0

Home

5/11/2022

FC Nantes

-

Away

5/14/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Home

5/21/2022

Lille

-

Away

FC Nantes Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Olympique Marseille

L 3-2

Away

4/24/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

W 5-3

Home

4/30/2022

RC Lens

D 2-2

Away

5/11/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Home

5/14/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Away

5/21/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Home

How To Watch

May
11
2022

Nantes vs. Rennes

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
May
11
2022

Nantes vs. Rennes

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST

