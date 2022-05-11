FC Nantes vs. Stade Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/11/2022

Wednesday's slate in Ligue 1 will see FC Nantes face off against Stade Rennes. The game at Stade de la Beaujoire gets underway at 3:00 PM ET. Stade Rennes has 62 points, and is fourth in the league table. FC Nantes has 51 points, and is in ninth place.

How to Watch FC Nantes vs. Stade Rennes

Match Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade de la Beaujoire

FC Nantes and Stade Rennes Stats

Stade Rennes is second in Ligue 1 offensively (2.2 goals per match), and FC Nantes is eighth defensively (1.2 allowed per game).

FC Nantes has scored 50 goals in 35 games (eighth in Ligue 1), and Stade Rennes has given up 36 in 35 (second in league).

Stade Rennes' goal differential is +41, which is second in the league.

FC Nantes is ninth in the league in goal differential, at +7.

Stade Rennes Key Players

Martin Terrier is Stade Rennes' leading scorer this year, with 21 goals in 34 games (second in league).

Gaetan Laborde is Stade Rennes' second-leading scorer, with 15 goals in 35 league games.

Stade Rennes' leader in assists is Benjamin Bourigeaud, who has 11 in 35 league appearances.

FC Nantes Key Players

Stade Rennes Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/20/2022 Strasbourg L 2-1 Away 4/24/2022 FC Lorient W 5-0 Home 4/30/2022 AS Saint-Etienne W 2-0 Home 5/11/2022 FC Nantes - Away 5/14/2022 Olympique Marseille - Home 5/21/2022 Lille - Away

FC Nantes Schedule