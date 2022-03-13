FC Porto vs. CD Tondela: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

How to Watch FC Porto vs. CD Tondela: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
FC Porto and CD Tondela will meet at Estadio do Dragao on Sunday for a matchup in POR 1. The game will kick off on March 13 at 2:00 PM ET, broadcast on GolTV. With 67 points, FC Porto is currently first in the league table. CD Tondela has 21 points, and is in 16th place.
How to Watch FC Porto vs. CD Tondela
- Match Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
- Match Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: GolTV
- Stadium: Estadio do Dragao
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
FC Porto and CD Tondela Stats
- FC Porto is second in POR 1 in goals scored (63 in 25 games), and CD Tondela is 18th in goals conceded (48 in 25).
- CD Tondela is scoring 1.2 goals per game (eighth in POR 1), and FC Porto is conceding 0.8 per game (second in league).
- FC Porto's goal differential (+44) is first in the league.
- CD Tondela's goal differential (-17) is 15th in the league.
FC Porto Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Moreirense FC
W 1-0
Away
2/27/2022
Gil Vicente Barcelos
D 1-1
Home
3/6/2022
FC Pacos Ferreira
W 4-2
Away
3/13/2022
CD Tondela
-
Home
3/20/2022
Boavista Porto
-
Away
4/3/2022
Santa Clara Azores
-
Home
4/10/2022
Vitoria Guimarares
-
Away
CD Tondela Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
SC Braga
L 1-0
Home
2/26/2022
FC Famalicao
L 2-1
Away
3/7/2022
Belenenses Lisbon
D 1-1
Home
3/13/2022
FC Porto
-
Away
3/19/2022
FC Arouca
-
Home
4/3/2022
Maritimo Madeira
-
Away
4/10/2022
Sporting
-
Home
How To Watch
March
13
2022
Porto vs. Tondela
TV CHANNEL: GolTV
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)