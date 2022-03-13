FC Porto vs. CD Tondela: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Porto vs. CD Tondela: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

FC Porto and CD Tondela will meet at Estadio do Dragao on Sunday for a matchup in POR 1. The game will kick off on March 13 at 2:00 PM ET, broadcast on GolTV. With 67 points, FC Porto is currently first in the league table. CD Tondela has 21 points, and is in 16th place.

How to Watch FC Porto vs. CD Tondela

FC Porto and CD Tondela Stats

  • FC Porto is second in POR 1 in goals scored (63 in 25 games), and CD Tondela is 18th in goals conceded (48 in 25).
  • CD Tondela is scoring 1.2 goals per game (eighth in POR 1), and FC Porto is conceding 0.8 per game (second in league).
  • FC Porto's goal differential (+44) is first in the league.
  • CD Tondela's goal differential (-17) is 15th in the league.

FC Porto Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Moreirense FC

W 1-0

Away

2/27/2022

Gil Vicente Barcelos

D 1-1

Home

3/6/2022

FC Pacos Ferreira

W 4-2

Away

3/13/2022

CD Tondela

-

Home

3/20/2022

Boavista Porto

-

Away

4/3/2022

Santa Clara Azores

-

Home

4/10/2022

Vitoria Guimarares

-

Away

CD Tondela Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

SC Braga

L 1-0

Home

2/26/2022

FC Famalicao

L 2-1

Away

3/7/2022

Belenenses Lisbon

D 1-1

Home

3/13/2022

FC Porto

-

Away

3/19/2022

FC Arouca

-

Home

4/3/2022

Maritimo Madeira

-

Away

4/10/2022

Sporting

-

Home

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Porto vs. Tondela

TV CHANNEL: GolTV
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
