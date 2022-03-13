FC Porto vs. CD Tondela: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

FC Porto and CD Tondela will meet at Estadio do Dragao on Sunday for a matchup in POR 1. The game will kick off on March 13 at 2:00 PM ET, broadcast on GolTV. With 67 points, FC Porto is currently first in the league table. CD Tondela has 21 points, and is in 16th place.

How to Watch FC Porto vs. CD Tondela

Match Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022

Sunday, March 13, 2022 Match Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: GolTV

GolTV Stadium: Estadio do Dragao

FC Porto and CD Tondela Stats

FC Porto is second in POR 1 in goals scored (63 in 25 games), and CD Tondela is 18th in goals conceded (48 in 25).

CD Tondela is scoring 1.2 goals per game (eighth in POR 1), and FC Porto is conceding 0.8 per game (second in league).

FC Porto's goal differential (+44) is first in the league.

CD Tondela's goal differential (-17) is 15th in the league.

FC Porto Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/20/2022 Moreirense FC W 1-0 Away 2/27/2022 Gil Vicente Barcelos D 1-1 Home 3/6/2022 FC Pacos Ferreira W 4-2 Away 3/13/2022 CD Tondela - Home 3/20/2022 Boavista Porto - Away 4/3/2022 Santa Clara Azores - Home 4/10/2022 Vitoria Guimarares - Away

CD Tondela Schedule