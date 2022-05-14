Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Porto vs. Estoril Praia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday, FC Porto and Estoril Praia will take to the pitch in Primeira Liga action. The clubs will square off at 1:00 PM ET, airing on GolTV from Estadio do Dragao. FC Porto currently has 88 points, and is first in the league. Estoril Praia has 39 points, and is in eighth place.

How to Watch FC Porto vs. Estoril Praia

FC Porto and Estoril Praia Stats

  • FC Porto has scored 84 goals in 33 games (first in the Primeira Liga), and Estoril Praia has conceded 41 in 33 (sixth in league).
  • Estoril Praia is 12th in the Primeira Liga in goals scored (36 in 33 matches), and FC Porto is first in goals allowed (22 in 33).
  • FC Porto's goal differential (+62) is first in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Estoril Praia is eighth in the league, at -5.

FC Porto Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/25/2022

SC Braga

L 1-0

Away

4/30/2022

FC Vizela

W 4-2

Home

5/7/2022

Benfica

W 1-0

Away

5/14/2022

Estoril Praia

-

Home

Estoril Praia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/24/2022

Belenenses Lisbon

D 2-2

Home

4/29/2022

FC Famalicao

L 3-1

Away

5/7/2022

Moreirense FC

W 1-0

Home

5/14/2022

FC Porto

-

Away

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Porto vs. Estoril

TV CHANNEL: GolTV
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

FC Porto vs. Estoril Praia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 seconds ago
