FC Porto vs. Estoril Praia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

How to Watch FC Porto vs. Estoril Praia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Saturday, FC Porto and Estoril Praia will take to the pitch in Primeira Liga action. The clubs will square off at 1:00 PM ET, airing on GolTV from Estadio do Dragao. FC Porto currently has 88 points, and is first in the league. Estoril Praia has 39 points, and is in eighth place.
How to Watch FC Porto vs. Estoril Praia
- Match Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022
- Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: GolTV
- Stadium: Estadio do Dragao
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
FC Porto and Estoril Praia Stats
- FC Porto has scored 84 goals in 33 games (first in the Primeira Liga), and Estoril Praia has conceded 41 in 33 (sixth in league).
- Estoril Praia is 12th in the Primeira Liga in goals scored (36 in 33 matches), and FC Porto is first in goals allowed (22 in 33).
- FC Porto's goal differential (+62) is first in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Estoril Praia is eighth in the league, at -5.
FC Porto Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/25/2022
SC Braga
L 1-0
Away
4/30/2022
FC Vizela
W 4-2
Home
5/7/2022
Benfica
W 1-0
Away
5/14/2022
Estoril Praia
-
Home
Estoril Praia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/24/2022
Belenenses Lisbon
D 2-2
Home
4/29/2022
FC Famalicao
L 3-1
Away
5/7/2022
Moreirense FC
W 1-0
Home
5/14/2022
FC Porto
-
Away
How To Watch
May
14
2022
Porto vs. Estoril
TV CHANNEL: GolTV
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)