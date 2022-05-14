FC Porto vs. Estoril Praia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

On Saturday, FC Porto and Estoril Praia will take to the pitch in Primeira Liga action. The clubs will square off at 1:00 PM ET, airing on GolTV from Estadio do Dragao. FC Porto currently has 88 points, and is first in the league. Estoril Praia has 39 points, and is in eighth place.

How to Watch FC Porto vs. Estoril Praia

Match Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022

1:00 PM ET TV: GolTV

GolTV Stadium: Estadio do Dragao

FC Porto and Estoril Praia Stats

FC Porto has scored 84 goals in 33 games (first in the Primeira Liga), and Estoril Praia has conceded 41 in 33 (sixth in league).

Estoril Praia is 12th in the Primeira Liga in goals scored (36 in 33 matches), and FC Porto is first in goals allowed (22 in 33).

FC Porto's goal differential (+62) is first in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Estoril Praia is eighth in the league, at -5.

FC Porto Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/25/2022 SC Braga L 1-0 Away 4/30/2022 FC Vizela W 4-2 Home 5/7/2022 Benfica W 1-0 Away 5/14/2022 Estoril Praia - Home

Estoril Praia Schedule