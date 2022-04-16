FC Porto vs. Portimonense SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Porto vs. Portimonense SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saturday's schedule in the Primeira Liga will see Portimonense SC face off against FC Porto. The game at Estadio do Dragao gets underway at 3:30 PM ET. FC Porto is currently first in the league table, with 79 points. Portimonense SC is 12th, with 32.

How to Watch FC Porto vs. Portimonense SC

FC Porto and Portimonense SC Stats

  • FC Porto is second in the Primeira Liga offensively (2.5 goals per game), and Portimonense SC is sixth defensively (1.2 conceded per game).
  • Portimonense SC has scored 27 goals in 29 matches (15th in the Primeira Liga), and FC Porto has conceded 19 in 29 (second in league).
  • FC Porto's goal differential is +53, first in the league.
  • Portimonense SC is eighth in the league in goal differential, at -7.

FC Porto Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/20/2022

Boavista Porto

W 1-0

Away

4/4/2022

Santa Clara Azores

W 3-0

Home

4/10/2022

Vitoria Guimarares

W 1-0

Away

4/16/2022

Portimonense SC

-

Home

4/25/2022

SC Braga

-

Away

4/30/2022

FC Vizela

-

Home

5/8/2022

Benfica

-

Away

Portimonense SC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/20/2022

SC Braga

L 2-1

Home

4/2/2022

Belenenses Lisbon

L 2-0

Away

4/10/2022

FC Famalicao

W 1-0

Home

4/16/2022

FC Porto

-

Away

4/23/2022

Moreirense FC

-

Home

4/30/2022

FC Arouca

-

Away

5/8/2022

Sporting

-

Home

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Porto x Portimonense

TV CHANNEL: RTPi
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17762359
NBA

How to Watch the NBA Playoffs First Round: Timberwolves at Grizzlies

By Adam Childs45 seconds ago
Apr 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) is called for his fifth foul on the play with Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) during the third quarter of a play-in game at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: NBA Playoffs Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 seconds ago
Apr 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) is called for his fifth foul on the play with Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) during the third quarter of a play-in game at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: NBA Playoffs Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 seconds ago
Apr 9, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman (25) hugs goalkeeper Joe Willis (1) after their win over the Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 seconds ago
Soccer

FC Porto vs. Portimonense SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 seconds ago
Mar 19, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; San Jose Earthquakes defender Francisco Calvo (80) yells to his teammates to get into position during the second half against the Minnesota United at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Nashville SC

By Kristofer Habbas45 seconds ago
imago1010822921h
Primeira Liga

How to Watch FC Porto vs Portimonense

By Adam Childs45 seconds ago
Apr 13, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Apr 12, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Jed Lowrie (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy