FC Porto vs. Portimonense SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

Saturday's schedule in the Primeira Liga will see Portimonense SC face off against FC Porto. The game at Estadio do Dragao gets underway at 3:30 PM ET. FC Porto is currently first in the league table, with 79 points. Portimonense SC is 12th, with 32.

How to Watch FC Porto vs. Portimonense SC

Match Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022 Match Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: RTPi

RTPi Stadium: Estadio do Dragao

FC Porto and Portimonense SC Stats

FC Porto is second in the Primeira Liga offensively (2.5 goals per game), and Portimonense SC is sixth defensively (1.2 conceded per game).

Portimonense SC has scored 27 goals in 29 matches (15th in the Primeira Liga), and FC Porto has conceded 19 in 29 (second in league).

FC Porto's goal differential is +53, first in the league.

Portimonense SC is eighth in the league in goal differential, at -7.

FC Porto Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/20/2022 Boavista Porto W 1-0 Away 4/4/2022 Santa Clara Azores W 3-0 Home 4/10/2022 Vitoria Guimarares W 1-0 Away 4/16/2022 Portimonense SC - Home 4/25/2022 SC Braga - Away 4/30/2022 FC Vizela - Home 5/8/2022 Benfica - Away

Portimonense SC Schedule