FC Porto vs. Portimonense SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

How to Watch FC Porto vs. Portimonense SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's schedule in the Primeira Liga will see Portimonense SC face off against FC Porto. The game at Estadio do Dragao gets underway at 3:30 PM ET. FC Porto is currently first in the league table, with 79 points. Portimonense SC is 12th, with 32.
FC Porto and Portimonense SC Stats
- FC Porto is second in the Primeira Liga offensively (2.5 goals per game), and Portimonense SC is sixth defensively (1.2 conceded per game).
- Portimonense SC has scored 27 goals in 29 matches (15th in the Primeira Liga), and FC Porto has conceded 19 in 29 (second in league).
- FC Porto's goal differential is +53, first in the league.
- Portimonense SC is eighth in the league in goal differential, at -7.
FC Porto Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/20/2022
Boavista Porto
W 1-0
Away
4/4/2022
Santa Clara Azores
W 3-0
Home
4/10/2022
Vitoria Guimarares
W 1-0
Away
4/16/2022
Portimonense SC
-
Home
4/25/2022
SC Braga
-
Away
4/30/2022
FC Vizela
-
Home
5/8/2022
Benfica
-
Away
Portimonense SC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/20/2022
SC Braga
L 2-1
Home
4/2/2022
Belenenses Lisbon
L 2-0
Away
4/10/2022
FC Famalicao
W 1-0
Home
4/16/2022
FC Porto
-
Away
4/23/2022
Moreirense FC
-
Home
4/30/2022
FC Arouca
-
Away
5/8/2022
Sporting
-
Home
