FC Porto vs. Santa Clara Azores: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/4/2022

Santa Clara Azores hits the pitch against FC Porto at Estadio do Dragao on Monday, April 4. The two Primeira Liga teams will square off at 3:15 PM ET. With 73 points, FC Porto is first in the league table. Santa Clara Azores has 31 points, and is in 10th place.

How to Watch FC Porto vs. Santa Clara Azores

Match Day: Monday, April 4, 2022

Monday, April 4, 2022 Match Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET TV: GolTV

GolTV Stadium: Estadio do Dragao

Estadio do Dragao Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

FC Porto and Santa Clara Azores Stats

FC Porto is scoring 2.5 goals per game (second in Primeira Liga), and Santa Clara Azores is conceding 1.6 per match (13th in league).

Santa Clara Azores scores 1.1 goals per match (12th in Primeira Liga), and FC Porto gives up 0.7 per game (second in league).

FC Porto's goal differential is +49, which is first in the league.

Santa Clara Azores has a goal differential of -13 for the season, which ranks 13th in the league.

FC Porto Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/6/2022 FC Pacos Ferreira W 4-2 Away 3/13/2022 CD Tondela W 4-0 Home 3/20/2022 Boavista Porto W 1-0 Away 4/4/2022 Santa Clara Azores - Home 4/10/2022 Vitoria Guimarares - Away 4/16/2022 Portimonense SC - Home 4/24/2022 SC Braga - Away

Santa Clara Azores Schedule