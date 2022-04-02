FC Porto vs. Santa Clara Azores: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/4/2022

How to Watch FC Porto vs. Santa Clara Azores: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Santa Clara Azores hits the pitch against FC Porto at Estadio do Dragao on Monday, April 4. The two Primeira Liga teams will square off at 3:15 PM ET. With 73 points, FC Porto is first in the league table. Santa Clara Azores has 31 points, and is in 10th place.
How to Watch FC Porto vs. Santa Clara Azores
- Match Day: Monday, April 4, 2022
- Match Time: 3:15 PM ET
- TV: GolTV
- Stadium: Estadio do Dragao
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
FC Porto and Santa Clara Azores Stats
- FC Porto is scoring 2.5 goals per game (second in Primeira Liga), and Santa Clara Azores is conceding 1.6 per match (13th in league).
- Santa Clara Azores scores 1.1 goals per match (12th in Primeira Liga), and FC Porto gives up 0.7 per game (second in league).
- FC Porto's goal differential is +49, which is first in the league.
- Santa Clara Azores has a goal differential of -13 for the season, which ranks 13th in the league.
FC Porto Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/6/2022
FC Pacos Ferreira
W 4-2
Away
3/13/2022
CD Tondela
W 4-0
Home
3/20/2022
Boavista Porto
W 1-0
Away
4/4/2022
Santa Clara Azores
-
Home
4/10/2022
Vitoria Guimarares
-
Away
4/16/2022
Portimonense SC
-
Home
4/24/2022
SC Braga
-
Away
Santa Clara Azores Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/6/2022
FC Vizela
W 3-1
Home
3/12/2022
FC Famalicao
D 0-0
Away
3/19/2022
Belenenses Lisbon
D 0-0
Home
4/4/2022
FC Porto
-
Away
4/10/2022
Estoril Praia
-
Home
4/15/2022
FC Arouca
-
Away
4/24/2022
Maritimo Madeira
-
Home
