FC Porto vs. Santa Clara Azores: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/4/2022

How to Watch FC Porto vs. Santa Clara Azores: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Santa Clara Azores hits the pitch against FC Porto at Estadio do Dragao on Monday, April 4. The two Primeira Liga teams will square off at 3:15 PM ET. With 73 points, FC Porto is first in the league table. Santa Clara Azores has 31 points, and is in 10th place.

How to Watch FC Porto vs. Santa Clara Azores

FC Porto and Santa Clara Azores Stats

  • FC Porto is scoring 2.5 goals per game (second in Primeira Liga), and Santa Clara Azores is conceding 1.6 per match (13th in league).
  • Santa Clara Azores scores 1.1 goals per match (12th in Primeira Liga), and FC Porto gives up 0.7 per game (second in league).
  • FC Porto's goal differential is +49, which is first in the league.
  • Santa Clara Azores has a goal differential of -13 for the season, which ranks 13th in the league.

FC Porto Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/6/2022

FC Pacos Ferreira

W 4-2

Away

3/13/2022

CD Tondela

W 4-0

Home

3/20/2022

Boavista Porto

W 1-0

Away

4/4/2022

Santa Clara Azores

-

Home

4/10/2022

Vitoria Guimarares

-

Away

4/16/2022

Portimonense SC

-

Home

4/24/2022

SC Braga

-

Away

Santa Clara Azores Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/6/2022

FC Vizela

W 3-1

Home

3/12/2022

FC Famalicao

D 0-0

Away

3/19/2022

Belenenses Lisbon

D 0-0

Home

4/4/2022

FC Porto

-

Away

4/10/2022

Estoril Praia

-

Home

4/15/2022

FC Arouca

-

Away

4/24/2022

Maritimo Madeira

-

Home

How To Watch

April
4
2022

FC Porto vs. Santa Clara

TV CHANNEL: GolTV
Time
3:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
