The early matches on Tuesday's Champions League schedule include a meeting between Serie A's Inter Milan and the Ukrainian Premier League's FC Shakhtar Donetsk.

Matchday 2 of the Champions League pits Inter Milan against FC Shakhtar Donetsk in a matchup between a top Italian club and a top Ukrainian club.

How to Watch FC Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Inter Milan:

Game Date: Sept. 28, 2021

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live stream FC Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Inter Milan online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both teams dropped their opening Champions League group stage matches, Inter Milan falling 1-0 to mighty Real Madrid and Shakhtar losing 2-0 to FC Sheriff Tiraspol.

Shakhtar, though, enters Tuesday on a three-match winning streak since that loss. The club won those matches by a combined 12-1 score line, including a 4-1 win Saturday over Veres Rivne, including goals by Tetê, Marlos and Lassina Traoré.

Inter Milan is coming off a 2-2 draw against a strong Atalanta side, which featured a highlight-reel goal by Argentine star forward Lautaro Martínez.

Shakhtar will host the match at its NSC Olimpiyskiy arena, which should help level the playing field. Both clubs will be looking to gain three points to keep pace with Real Madrid, the favorites in Group D, as the Champions League group stage continues through the next few months.