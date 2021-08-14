How to Watch FC Tulsa vs Louisville City FC

Louisville City FC is top of the table in the Central division, currently unbeaten in its last six matches since a loss at Tulsa on July 10. Tulsa’s fortunes since that 3-2 victory have been anything but good, as it has lost four of its last five and has not won away from home since June.

That does not bode well for the visitors, as Louisville has been stellar inside Lynn Family Stadium, posting an 8-1-2 mark in 2021.

Cameron Lancaster, currently third in USL scoring this season and sixth all-time behind teammate Kyle Greig, leads Lou City with nine goals in 12 appearances, and is often set up by Brian Ownby, Jonathan Gómez or Corben Bone who have combined for 17 assists so far this season.

Gómez, just weeks shy of his 18th birthday, is rumored to be heading to Europe at the conclusion of the USL season to join Real Sociedad in La Liga during the January transfer window.

Tulsa is currently only one point clear of the playoffs at the midway point of the season, with Atlanta United 2, OKC Energy, Memphis 901 and Indy Eleven all nipping at its heels as all are within three points of surpassing it.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: The CW

You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This game marks the third time these two teams have faced off this season. Louisville won 3-2 in Tulsa on June 19, scoring all three of its goals in the first 10 minutes of the contest. FC Tulsa avenged that loss just three weeks later, winning 3-2 when it netted a pair of goals 16 minutes into the game.

The fourth and final match of this series will take place in Louisville on September 3.

Regional restrictions may apply.