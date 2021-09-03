How to Watch FC Tulsa vs Louisville City FC

After suffering a 3-2 loss at the hands of FC Tulsa on July 10th, Louisville City rattled off 20 points in an eight-game stretch expanding their cushion atop the USL’s Central Division to four points over Birmingham Legion FC.

Now nine points clear of third-place Tulsa, Lou City returns to Lynn Family stadium where they haven’t lost since late May, and after this match, won't return to again until October.

Date: September 3rd, 2021

TV Channel: The CW (WBKI - Louisville)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

In their first matchup of 2021, Louisville jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, eventually holding on to win by a 3-2 score, marking LouCity’s third win in an eight-day span. The two teams matched up again just three weeks later with Tulsa earning a 3-2 home win, which the hosts controlled throughout.

This match will mark the 4th and final meeting of the 2021 regular season between the two sides, and no one has had more success against Tulsa than Louisville’s Cameron Lancaster, scoring five goals in the first three matchups this season.

Lancaster is third in the Eastern Conference with 11 goals in 2021.

Louisville City has been stellar at home, posting a 9-1-2 mark in twelve games and holding a +16 goal differential, and is 7-0-1 in their last eight at home.

FC Tulsa has responded brilliantly since a 2-1 loss at Louisville on July 10th winning three straight matches including one against Birmingham, and have outscored their opponents 7-3 in that span. Tulsa has posted has two players post multi-goal games as forward Marlon Santos netted a pair of second-half goals in a 2-1 win over Memphis 901 FC, and midfielder Lebo Moloto deposited a pair of first-half scores in the 3-1 over Atlanta.

