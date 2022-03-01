Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Union Berlin vs. FC St. Pauli: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The quarterfinals will be a great matchup between FC Union Berlin and FC St. Pauli today.

Union Berlin will be taking on St. Pauli today in a major quarterfinals showdown. St. Pauli is a formidable opponent for Union Berlin and comes into this match as the expected victor. The club will look to be a major factor on the attack today. 

How to Watch FC Union Berlin vs FC St. Pauli Today:

Match Date: March 1, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live Stream FC Union Berlin vs FC St. Pauli on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The last time these two clubs met, St. Pauli came away with a 3-2 victory. St. Pauli is the favorite to win this match. The club came away with a victory in its last match against Borussia Dortmund. It was a surprising victory and now the club is looking to move on to the semifinals with a victory over Union Berlin.

Union Berlin is also coming off a victory against Hertha Berlin in the last outing. In the Bundesliga standings, Union Berlin was ranked No. 7 and finished with 37 points for the regular season.

This should be a very back-and-forth game. Though it may not be a high-scoring affair, it should be competitive.

Tune into ESPN U (G) at 2:30 p.m. ET to see which team will come out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

