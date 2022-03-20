Skip to main content

How to Watch Fenerbahce Istanbul vs. Konyaspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sunday in TUR 1 will include Fenerbahce Istanbul versus Konyaspor, with action starting from Sukru Saracoglu Stadium at 12:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. With 50 points, Fenerbahce Istanbul is currently third in the league table. Konyaspor has 55 points, and is in second place.

How to Watch Fenerbahce Istanbul vs. Konyaspor

  • Match Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Sukru Saracoglu Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Fenerbahce Istanbul and Konyaspor Stats

  • Fenerbahce Istanbul is third in TUR 1 in goals scored (48 in 29 games), and Konyaspor is second in goals allowed (31 in 29).
  • Konyaspor is fifth in TUR 1 in goals scored (47 in 29 games), and Fenerbahce Istanbul is sixth in goals allowed (34 in 29).
  • Fenerbahce Istanbul is third in the league in goal differential, at +14.
  • Konyaspor's goal differential is +16, second in the league.

Fenerbahce Istanbul Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/28/2022

Kasimpasa Istanbul

W 2-1

Away

3/6/2022

Trabzonspor

D 1-1

Home

3/13/2022

Alanyaspor

W 5-2

Away

3/20/2022

Konyaspor

-

Home

4/2/2022

Kayserispor

-

Away

4/10/2022

Galatasaray

-

Home

4/16/2022

Goztepe Izmir

-

Home

Konyaspor Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Alanyaspor

L 5-1

Away

3/5/2022

Galatasaray

W 2-0

Home

3/13/2022

Kayserispor

W 3-2

Away

3/20/2022

Fenerbahce Istanbul

-

Away

4/3/2022

Goztepe Izmir

-

Home

4/9/2022

Caykur Rizespor

-

Away

4/17/2022

Gaziantep FK

-

Home

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Fenerbahce vs. Konyaspor

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

AS Roma vs. Lazio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Indycar
IndyCar

How to Watch IndyCar XPEL 375

By Justin Carter1 minute ago
Mar 6, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Ali Patberg (14) during the second half of the Big Ten conference tournament championship game between Iowa and Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Iowa vs Creighton in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Mar 17, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Davis Riley plays his shot from the bunker on the 5th hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
PGA Tour

How to Watch Valspar Championship, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
lazio
Serie A

How to Watch AS Roma vs Lazio

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) shoots free throws after a flagrant foul in the second half of the NCAA Big East Conference championship tournament first round game between the No. 8 Xavier Musketeers and the No. 9 Butler Bulldogs at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The Butler Bulldogs advanced with an 89-82 overtime win over the Xavier Musketeers. Butler Bulldogs Vs Xavier Musketeers Big East Tournament
College Basketball

How to Watch Florida vs Xavier in NIT Men's College Basketball

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
Jan 9, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Tatum Rembao (2) drives the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Iowa vs. Creighton: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Soccer

Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Soccer

Stade Reims vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy