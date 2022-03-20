How to Watch Fenerbahce Istanbul vs. Konyaspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday in TUR 1 will include Fenerbahce Istanbul versus Konyaspor, with action starting from Sukru Saracoglu Stadium at 12:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. With 50 points, Fenerbahce Istanbul is currently third in the league table. Konyaspor has 55 points, and is in second place.
How to Watch Fenerbahce Istanbul vs. Konyaspor
- Match Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
- Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Sukru Saracoglu Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Fenerbahce Istanbul and Konyaspor Stats
- Fenerbahce Istanbul is third in TUR 1 in goals scored (48 in 29 games), and Konyaspor is second in goals allowed (31 in 29).
- Konyaspor is fifth in TUR 1 in goals scored (47 in 29 games), and Fenerbahce Istanbul is sixth in goals allowed (34 in 29).
- Fenerbahce Istanbul is third in the league in goal differential, at +14.
- Konyaspor's goal differential is +16, second in the league.
Fenerbahce Istanbul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/28/2022
Kasimpasa Istanbul
W 2-1
Away
3/6/2022
Trabzonspor
D 1-1
Home
3/13/2022
Alanyaspor
W 5-2
Away
3/20/2022
Konyaspor
-
Home
4/2/2022
Kayserispor
-
Away
4/10/2022
Galatasaray
-
Home
4/16/2022
Goztepe Izmir
-
Home
Konyaspor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Alanyaspor
L 5-1
Away
3/5/2022
Galatasaray
W 2-0
Home
3/13/2022
Kayserispor
W 3-2
Away
3/20/2022
Fenerbahce Istanbul
-
Away
4/3/2022
Goztepe Izmir
-
Home
4/9/2022
Caykur Rizespor
-
Away
4/17/2022
Gaziantep FK
-
Home
How To Watch
March
20
2022
Fenerbahce vs. Konyaspor
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)