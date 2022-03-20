Sunday in TUR 1 will include Fenerbahce Istanbul versus Konyaspor, with action starting from Sukru Saracoglu Stadium at 12:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. With 50 points, Fenerbahce Istanbul is currently third in the league table. Konyaspor has 55 points, and is in second place.

How to Watch Fenerbahce Istanbul vs. Konyaspor

Match Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Sunday, March 20, 2022 Match Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Sukru Saracoglu Stadium

Fenerbahce Istanbul and Konyaspor Stats

Fenerbahce Istanbul is third in TUR 1 in goals scored (48 in 29 games), and Konyaspor is second in goals allowed (31 in 29).

Konyaspor is fifth in TUR 1 in goals scored (47 in 29 games), and Fenerbahce Istanbul is sixth in goals allowed (34 in 29).

Fenerbahce Istanbul is third in the league in goal differential, at +14.

Konyaspor's goal differential is +16, second in the league.

Fenerbahce Istanbul Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/28/2022 Kasimpasa Istanbul W 2-1 Away 3/6/2022 Trabzonspor D 1-1 Home 3/13/2022 Alanyaspor W 5-2 Away 3/20/2022 Konyaspor - Home 4/2/2022 Kayserispor - Away 4/10/2022 Galatasaray - Home 4/16/2022 Goztepe Izmir - Home

Konyaspor Schedule