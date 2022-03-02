Round One of the Brazilian Cup rolls on with Ferroviária hosting Vasco today at Fonte Luminosa Stadium.

Ferroviária and Vasco face off in the Brazilian city of Araraquara in order to determine which team will advance to the next phase of the Brazilian Cup, with the draw being a one-off elimination match to determine who advances.

How to Watch Ferroviária vs. Vasco Today:

Match Date: March 2, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Ferroviária, coached by Elano Blumer, might make some changes to the starting lineup that has suffered as of late, with just one victory, one draw and three losses in its last five matches. Most recently, the loss to Ituano 3-1 in league play is what sparked the discussion to make those changes like possibly having Bruno Leonardo fill in for defender Arthur, who's disastrous performance in the loss made Blumer make comments defending him from the media and fans.

Vasco are also coming off of a defeat in league play, 2-0 to Fluminense, which led to the team being widely criticized for it's poor performance in the derby.

Head coach Zé Ricardo reinforced his confidence in his players, but left open the possibility for changes in the lineup as well. With the midfield having been exposed in the loss to Fluminense, Zé Gabriel could come in to replace either Matheus Barbosa or Bruno Nazário in the initial XI.

