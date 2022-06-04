Finland vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/4/2022

How to Watch Finland vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Finland hosts Bosnia & Herzegovina in the UEFA Nations League at Helsinki Olympic Stadium on Saturday, June 4. The two squads will play at 12:00 PM ET, broadcast on FOX Sports Networks.
How to Watch Finland vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina
- Match Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022
- Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Helsinki Olympic Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
Finland and Bosnia & Herzegovina Stats
- Finland was 34th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play in goals scored (10 goals overall, 1.3 per game), and Bosnia & Herzegovina conceded 12 overall (1.5 per game).
- In World Cup qualifying play, Bosnia & Herzegovina put up nine goals in eight games, and Finland allowed 10.
- Finland was 30th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play with an even goal differential.
- Bosnia & Herzegovina was 35th in goal differential in UEFA World Cup qualifying action at -3.
Finland Players to Watch
- Teemu Pukki had six goals and one assist for Finland in World Cup qualifying (over eight games played).
- In the Premier League last season, Pukki had 11 goals and three assists (in 37 games) for Norwich City.
- Robin Lod added one goal and two assists during the qualifying campaign.
- With Minnesota United FC in MLS, Lod has six goals and one assist (in 13 games).
- In World Cup qualifying, Joel Pohjanpalo had one goal (in eight matches) and one assist.
- Urho Nissila failed to score but had one assist in the qualification campaign.
Bosnia & Herzegovina Players to Watch
- Luka Menalo netted two goals for Bosnia & Herzegovina in the World Cup qualifiers (while playing in seven matches).
- In the World Cup qualifying cycle (appearing in eight matches), Smail Prevljak put up two goals for Bosnia & Herzegovina.
- Anel Ahmedhodzic accumulated one goal for Bosnia & Herzegovina in the most recent World Cup qualifiers while playing in eight games.
- Girondins Bordeaux's Ahmedhodzic registered one assist in Ligue 1 (15 matches).
- In World Cup qualifiers, Ermedin Demirovic compiled one assist for Bosnia & Herzegovina in seven matches.
- Over the course of 33 Bundesliga games, Demirovic aided SC Freiburg's offense by scoring two goals and adding two assists.
Finland Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Bosnia & Herzegovina
June 4
-
Home
Montenegro
June 7
-
Home
Romania
June 11
-
Away
Bosnia & Herzegovina
June 14
-
Away
Bosnia & Herzegovina Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Finland
June 4
-
Away
Romania
June 7
-
Home
Montenegro
June 11
-
Away
Finland
June 14
-
Home
