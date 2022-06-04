Finland vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/4/2022

Finland hosts Bosnia & Herzegovina in the UEFA Nations League at Helsinki Olympic Stadium on Saturday, June 4. The two squads will play at 12:00 PM ET, broadcast on FOX Sports Networks.

How to Watch Finland vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina

Match Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022

Saturday, June 4, 2022 Match Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Helsinki Olympic Stadium

Finland and Bosnia & Herzegovina Stats

Finland was 34th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play in goals scored (10 goals overall, 1.3 per game), and Bosnia & Herzegovina conceded 12 overall (1.5 per game).

In World Cup qualifying play, Bosnia & Herzegovina put up nine goals in eight games, and Finland allowed 10.

Finland was 30th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play with an even goal differential.

Bosnia & Herzegovina was 35th in goal differential in UEFA World Cup qualifying action at -3.

Finland Players to Watch

Teemu Pukki had six goals and one assist for Finland in World Cup qualifying (over eight games played).

In the Premier League last season, Pukki had 11 goals and three assists (in 37 games) for Norwich City.

Robin Lod added one goal and two assists during the qualifying campaign.

With Minnesota United FC in MLS, Lod has six goals and one assist (in 13 games).

In World Cup qualifying, Joel Pohjanpalo had one goal (in eight matches) and one assist.

Urho Nissila failed to score but had one assist in the qualification campaign.

Bosnia & Herzegovina Players to Watch

Luka Menalo netted two goals for Bosnia & Herzegovina in the World Cup qualifiers (while playing in seven matches).

In the World Cup qualifying cycle (appearing in eight matches), Smail Prevljak put up two goals for Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Anel Ahmedhodzic accumulated one goal for Bosnia & Herzegovina in the most recent World Cup qualifiers while playing in eight games.

Girondins Bordeaux's Ahmedhodzic registered one assist in Ligue 1 (15 matches).

In World Cup qualifiers, Ermedin Demirovic compiled one assist for Bosnia & Herzegovina in seven matches.

Over the course of 33 Bundesliga games, Demirovic aided SC Freiburg's offense by scoring two goals and adding two assists.

Finland Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Bosnia & Herzegovina June 4 - Home Montenegro June 7 - Home Romania June 11 - Away Bosnia & Herzegovina June 14 - Away

Bosnia & Herzegovina Schedule