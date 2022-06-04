Finland vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/4/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Finland vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Image placeholder title

Finland hosts Bosnia & Herzegovina in the UEFA Nations League at Helsinki Olympic Stadium on Saturday, June 4. The two squads will play at 12:00 PM ET, broadcast on FOX Sports Networks.

How to Watch Finland vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina

  • Match Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022
  • Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Helsinki Olympic Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Finland and Bosnia & Herzegovina Stats

  • Finland was 34th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play in goals scored (10 goals overall, 1.3 per game), and Bosnia & Herzegovina conceded 12 overall (1.5 per game).
  • In World Cup qualifying play, Bosnia & Herzegovina put up nine goals in eight games, and Finland allowed 10.
  • Finland was 30th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play with an even goal differential.
  • Bosnia & Herzegovina was 35th in goal differential in UEFA World Cup qualifying action at -3.

Finland Players to Watch

  • Teemu Pukki had six goals and one assist for Finland in World Cup qualifying (over eight games played).
  • In the Premier League last season, Pukki had 11 goals and three assists (in 37 games) for Norwich City.
  • Robin Lod added one goal and two assists during the qualifying campaign.
  • With Minnesota United FC in MLS, Lod has six goals and one assist (in 13 games).
  • In World Cup qualifying, Joel Pohjanpalo had one goal (in eight matches) and one assist.
  • Urho Nissila failed to score but had one assist in the qualification campaign.

Bosnia & Herzegovina Players to Watch

  • Luka Menalo netted two goals for Bosnia & Herzegovina in the World Cup qualifiers (while playing in seven matches).
  • In the World Cup qualifying cycle (appearing in eight matches), Smail Prevljak put up two goals for Bosnia & Herzegovina.
  • Anel Ahmedhodzic accumulated one goal for Bosnia & Herzegovina in the most recent World Cup qualifiers while playing in eight games.
  • Girondins Bordeaux's Ahmedhodzic registered one assist in Ligue 1 (15 matches).
  • In World Cup qualifiers, Ermedin Demirovic compiled one assist for Bosnia & Herzegovina in seven matches.
  • Over the course of 33 Bundesliga games, Demirovic aided SC Freiburg's offense by scoring two goals and adding two assists.

Finland Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Bosnia & Herzegovina

June 4

-

Home

Montenegro

June 7

-

Home

Romania

June 11

-

Away

Bosnia & Herzegovina

June 14

-

Away

Bosnia & Herzegovina Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Finland

June 4

-

Away

Romania

June 7

-

Home

Montenegro

June 11

-

Away

Finland

June 14

-

Home

How To Watch

June
4
2022

Finland vs. Bosnia

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Image placeholder title
Soccer

Lithuania vs. Luxembourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 seconds ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Hungary vs. England: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 seconds ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Finland vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 seconds ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Men's Doubles Final

By Kristofer Habbas55 seconds ago
GEORGIA TECH
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Georgia Tech vs Alabama State in College Baseball

By Adam Childs55 seconds ago
Soccer Ball
UEFA Nations League

Hungary vs. England stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown55 seconds ago
Oregon Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Oregon vs Southeast Missouri State in College Baseball

By Evan Lazar55 seconds ago
Soccer Fans
UEFA Nations League

Lithuania vs. Luxembourg stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina10 minutes ago
college soccer
UEFA Nations League

Finland vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina10 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy