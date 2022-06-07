Finland vs. Montenegro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/7/2022

On Tuesday, Finland and Montenegro will meet in UEFA Nations League action. The teams will square off at 12:00 PM ET, broadcast on FOX Sports Networks from Helsinki Olympic Stadium.

How to Watch Finland vs. Montenegro

Match Day: Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Match Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Helsinki Olympic Stadium

Helsinki Olympic Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Finland and Montenegro Stats

Finland has scored one goal in this tournament (one per game), while Montenegro has not conceded a goal yet. In World Cup qualifying, Finland scored 10 goals (1.3 per game) and Montenegro allowed 15 goals (1.5 per game).

Montenegro has scored two goals in one matches in this tournament (17th in UEFA Nations League), and Finland has conceded one goal in one matches (12th in league). In World Cup qualifying, Montenegro scored 14 goals (1.4 per game) and Finland conceded 10 goals (1.3 per game).

Finland and opposing teams have each scored 1 goal, and its even goal differential is 24th in the UEFA Nations League. (It was 0 in World Cup qualifying.)

In terms of goal differential, Montenegro is seventh in the UEFA Nations League at +2 (and was -1 in World Cup qualifying).

Finland Players to Watch

Finland's Teemu Pukki has one goal (zero assists) in this tournament, and had six goals and one assist in World Cup qualifying.

With his club (Norwich City, in the Premier League) last season, Pukki had 11 goals and three assists in 37 matches.

In World Cup qualifying, Robin Lod had one goal and two assists.

In 13 matches for Minnesota United FC (MLS), Lod has six goals and one assist.

Finland's Joel Pohjanpalo had one goal and one assist during the World Cup qualifying cycle.

In the qualification cycle for the World Cup, Joni Kauko had one assist.

Montenegro Players to Watch

Sead Haksabanovic has one assist for Montenegro in this competition (no goals), and he recorded two assist in World Cup qualifying (zero goals).

Fatos Beqiraj had four goals with zero assists for Montenegro in World Cup qualifiers.

During World Cup qualifiers, Nebojsa Kosovic posted three assists.

Montenegro's Risto Radunovic produced one goal with one assist during the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Adam Marusic notched two goals in the qualification campaign for the World Cup.

Marusic, who played 35 matches for Lazio (Serie A), scored one goal with no assists.

Finland Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Bosnia & Herzegovina June 4 D 1-1 Home Montenegro June 7 - Home Romania June 11 - Away Bosnia & Herzegovina June 14 - Away Romania September 23 - Home

Montenegro Schedule