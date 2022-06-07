Finland vs. Montenegro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/7/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Finland vs. Montenegro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Tuesday, Finland and Montenegro will meet in UEFA Nations League action. The teams will square off at 12:00 PM ET, broadcast on FOX Sports Networks from Helsinki Olympic Stadium.

How to Watch Finland vs. Montenegro

  • Match Day: Tuesday, June 7, 2022
  • Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Helsinki Olympic Stadium
Finland and Montenegro Stats

  • Finland has scored one goal in this tournament (one per game), while Montenegro has not conceded a goal yet. In World Cup qualifying, Finland scored 10 goals (1.3 per game) and Montenegro allowed 15 goals (1.5 per game).
  • Montenegro has scored two goals in one matches in this tournament (17th in UEFA Nations League), and Finland has conceded one goal in one matches (12th in league). In World Cup qualifying, Montenegro scored 14 goals (1.4 per game) and Finland conceded 10 goals (1.3 per game).
  • Finland and opposing teams have each scored 1 goal, and its even goal differential is 24th in the UEFA Nations League. (It was 0 in World Cup qualifying.)
  • In terms of goal differential, Montenegro is seventh in the UEFA Nations League at +2 (and was -1 in World Cup qualifying).

Finland Players to Watch

  • Finland's Teemu Pukki has one goal (zero assists) in this tournament, and had six goals and one assist in World Cup qualifying.
  • With his club (Norwich City, in the Premier League) last season, Pukki had 11 goals and three assists in 37 matches.
  • In World Cup qualifying, Robin Lod had one goal and two assists.
  • In 13 matches for Minnesota United FC (MLS), Lod has six goals and one assist.
  • Finland's Joel Pohjanpalo had one goal and one assist during the World Cup qualifying cycle.
  • In the qualification cycle for the World Cup, Joni Kauko had one assist.

Montenegro Players to Watch

  • Sead Haksabanovic has one assist for Montenegro in this competition (no goals), and he recorded two assist in World Cup qualifying (zero goals).
  • Fatos Beqiraj had four goals with zero assists for Montenegro in World Cup qualifiers.
  • During World Cup qualifiers, Nebojsa Kosovic posted three assists.
  • Montenegro's Risto Radunovic produced one goal with one assist during the World Cup qualifying campaign.
  • Adam Marusic notched two goals in the qualification campaign for the World Cup.
  • Marusic, who played 35 matches for Lazio (Serie A), scored one goal with no assists.

Finland Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Bosnia & Herzegovina

June 4

D 1-1

Home

Montenegro

June 7

-

Home

Romania

June 11

-

Away

Bosnia & Herzegovina

June 14

-

Away

Romania

September 23

-

Home

Montenegro Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Romania

June 4

W 2-0

Home

Finland

June 7

-

Away

Bosnia & Herzegovina

June 11

-

Home

Romania

June 14

-

Away

Bosnia & Herzegovina

September 23

-

Away

How To Watch

June
7
2022

Finland vs. Montenegro

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Finland vs. Montenegro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/7/2022

