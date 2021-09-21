September 21, 2021
How to Watch Fiorentina vs. Inter Milan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

First place in Serie A is the reward awaiting either Fiorentina or Inter Milan when two of Italy's in-form outfits collide midweek.
Serie A leaders Inter Milan travel to Fiorentina on Tuesday for what should be its toughest test of the league campaign thus far, hoping to solidify its status atop the table. The Nerazzurri make the trip south to Florence having devastated Bologna 6-1 on Saturday, but a midweek win could temporarily lift Vincenzo Italiano’s side to the summit.

How to Watch: Fiorentina vs. Inter Milan

Match Date: Sept. 22, 2021

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The prospect of facing Inter in its current form isn’t a fun one for any outfit, with Simone Inzaghi enjoying a fast start to life at the San Siro after departing Lazio at the end of last season.

Fans may have understandably worried about the goal count after Romelu Lukaku was sold back to Chelsea in the summer, but the new pairing of Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko has worked wonders thus far.

Both frontmen were among the goals when Inter hit Bologna for six goals over the weekend, a stunning response after the team lost 1-0 at home to Real Madrid in its Champions League opener three days prior.

The team has scored 15 goals in its four league outings this season—at least four more than any other team—but Fiorentina has looked menacing in attack themselves under Italiano.

The former Spezia boss has translated his free-flowing philosophy to the Stadio Artemio Franchi and led his team to three straight wins, the last two of which were on the road to Atalanta and Genoa. CBS host Matteo Bonetti hailed the manager for successfully imprinting the style that led to Spezia keeping their spot in Serie A last term, when he managed to secure a 1-1 draw against the eventual champions.

And it’s the team's form against Inter that Fiorentina will be hoping to change in particular, with the Nerazzurri unbeaten in its past 10 meetings with the Florence outfit totaling five wins and five draws.

Antonio Conte was still at the helm when Inter won 2-0 at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in February. which each club has gone through a change in leadership.

Fiorentina have recovered well from its 3-1 opening-day defeat to AS Roma and has won by a 2-1 scoreline in each of its past three, while Inter is also yet to keep a clean sheet this season.

How To Watch

