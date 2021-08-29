August 29, 2021
How to Watch Florida State at Colorado in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida State takes its No. 1 ranking on the road to face a hungry Colorado team.
Florida State heads to Boulder with a No. 1 ranking and a perfect record. The Seminoles lost to Santa Clara in the championship game last year and are looking to get over the hump this year to win their third title. The national runner-up looks the part so far this year, going 3-0 and outscoring its opponents 9-0. 

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 29, 2021

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Florida State beat ninth-ranked Texas A&M 1-0 to start the year before taking out Alabama and South Alabama by the same 4-0 score. The trip to Colorado will be its first road trip of the year and will test how the team does away from its home field. 

Colorado also comes into this game 3-0 after pitching three straight shutouts. Including their exhibition game against Air Force, the Buffaloes haven't played any team from outside the state of Colorado. They have taken down Air Force, Colorado College and Colorado Mines in consecutive games, but they'll have to ramp up their effort if they expect to pull off the upset against the Seminoles.

Something is going to have to give in this game as both teams have yet to allow a goal this year. The Buffaloes will have their work cut out for them as they try to stop the high-powered Seminoles. Florida State is looking to prove that it deserves its No. 1 ranking and can win outside the state of Florida. It should be a fun early season game for both and will go a long way in showing how strong these teams are.

