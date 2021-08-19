How to Watch Fluminense vs. Barcelona

Fluminense and Barcelona face off in the second leg of a hotly contested Copa Libertadores matchup with the aggregate score at 2-2.

Fluminense of the Brazilian Serié A and Barcelona of the Ecuadorian Serie A face off Thursday night in the second leg of their Copa Libertadores quarterfinal matchup with the scoreline deadlocked at 2-2 and all to play for.

How to watch:

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español

Date: Thursday, Aug. 19

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The first match of the two fixtures between the clubs was a chaotic, entertaining affair, as most Copa Libertadores matchups tend to be. Most of the action - two goals from the spot and a red card due to yellow-card accumulation - took place in the final 15 minutes of regulation and in stoppage time.

First, at the 77-minute mark, Barcelona's Leandro Emmanuel Martínez was sent off after receiving his second yellow card of the match, an offense which will keep him out of Thursday night's second leg against Fluminense.

That was followed up in the 86th minute with Barcelona earning a penalty after Carlos Garcés was elbowed in the head area by Fluminense defender Nino. Gabriel Cortez would slot the penalty in, giving Barcelona a 2-1 advantage in the 88th minute.

Barcelona was unable to see its result out, however, as in the 92nd minute, Fluminense was given a penalty after a reckless challenge inside the box by Barcelona's Byron Castillo. Fred would score the penalty for Fluminense on the final play of the game.

Barcelona does have the advantage of hosting the second leg at its home grounds in Ecuador, Monumental Banco Pichincha, Thursday night, giving it a decent shot to eliminate the favored Brazilian club Fluminense.

Barcelona is coming off a weekend 1-0 defeat in Serie A competition to Orense, its first loss in its young campaign, which only includes four games. Fluminense, on the other hand, is coming off a weekend defeat of its own, 4-2 in a Serié A match against Internacional.

Fluminense currently sits 15th in the Brazilian top flight, with just two points separating it from the relegation zone.

Regional restrictions may apply.