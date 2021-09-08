September 8, 2021
How to Watch Forge FC vs Atlético Ottawa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Back-to-back Canadian Premier League champion Forge FC hosts last-place Atlético Ottawa.
Author:

Off a stunning shutout road loss to HFX Wanderers FC, Forge FC heads to Ottawa as it looks to close the gap behind the top of the table. Atlético Ottawa is winless in its last four matches and has been defeated by Forge twice in the last month by a combined 6-0 count.

This game is the third of four consecutive at home for Atlético, which has managed a pair of 2-2 draws in the first two games of this stretch.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 8, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports Plus

You can stream the match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Currently in third place in the CPL standings, Forge had a string of four unbeaten matches where the team outscored its opponents 10-2, including a 4-0 drubbing of Ottawa in Hamilton on Aug. 25. Woobens Pacius scored a pair of second half goals in that win and has been a spark plug for the Forge offense since being signed from CF Montreal Academy.

Pacius, the 20-year-old Quebec-born midfielder, has scored three goals in his first five matches and will get extra opportunities to impress as forward Omar Browne is on the Panamanian squad currently in : CONCACAF League matches this week.

Atlético has managed four goals over its last two matches, two of them coming from Malcolm Isaiah Shaw, who leads Ottawa in scoring with six goals in 15 matches. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

