    October 6, 2021
    How to Watch Forge FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Canadian Premier League's leading scorer faces the league's top defense when Forge FC meets HFX Wanderers FC on Wednesday.
    It wasn't until Sept. 3 that Forge FC and HXF Wanderers FC met for the first time this season. They'll meet three more times, with the first of those games coming Wednesday night.

    How to Watch Forge FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC:

    Match Date: Oct. 6, 2021

    Match Time: 6 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: Fox Sports 2

    You can stream the Forge FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Despite only processing the ball for 40% of the game, HFX took that first match last month by a score of 2-0. Stefan Karajovanovic scored in the 12th minute followed by a 62nd minute tally from Peter Schaale.

    As the teams get ready to meet for the second time, all eyes will be on Wanderers FC striker João Morelli Neto. The Brazilian attacker is running away with the CPL Golden Boot, leading the league with 14 goals in 18 games. No other player has more than nine. 

    Morelli Neto will have his work cut out for him Wednesday. Forge FC has conceded a league-low 16 goals in 19 games.

    Forge FC enters this game 11-1-7, good for third place in the CPL. Wanderers isn't far behind, at 7-8-6, which ranks them fifth. 

    The kickoff is at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    6
    2021

    Forge FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC

    TV CHANNEL: Fox Sports 2
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
