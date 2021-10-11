    • October 11, 2021
    How to Watch Forge FC vs. Valour FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Forge FC has a chance to jump to the top of the CPL league table on Monday as they head to Winnipeg for a match with Valour FC.
    Author:

    No team in the Canadian Premier League has been hotter than Forge FC this fall. Forge has won three straight matches, and four of their last five. They've put themselves in a position to jump to the top of the league table, which they can do on Monday with a win and some help.

    Match Date: Oct. 11, 2021

    Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

    You can stream the Forge FC vs. Valour FC match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    With their current three-match winning streak, Forge has a record of 12-1-7. That's good for 37 points, tied for second in the CPL and just two points behind first-place Pacific FC. If they can beat Valour FC on Monday, and Pacific loses to HFX Halifax, they'll be all alone at the top of the league table. A Forge win and Pacific draw would create a tie between the two teams for first place.

    Of course, for any of that to happen, Forge has to get by Valour FC on Monday. That's been a challenge for them so far this season - Valour FC won the first two CPL meetings between the sides by scores of 2-0 and 1-0 in late June and early July, respectively. They also met in a Canadian Championship match in mid-September, with Forge FC taking the win in that one.

    Kickoff on Monday is set for 3 p.m. ET. Catch the action of FOX Soccer Plus.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    11
    2021

    Forge FC vs. Valour FC

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
