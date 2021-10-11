Forge FC has a chance to jump to the top of the CPL league table on Monday as they head to Winnipeg for a match with Valour FC.

No team in the Canadian Premier League has been hotter than Forge FC this fall. Forge has won three straight matches, and four of their last five. They've put themselves in a position to jump to the top of the league table, which they can do on Monday with a win and some help.

How to Watch: Forge FC vs. Valour FC

Match Date: Oct. 11, 2021

Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

You can stream the Forge FC vs. Valour FC match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

With their current three-match winning streak, Forge has a record of 12-1-7. That's good for 37 points, tied for second in the CPL and just two points behind first-place Pacific FC. If they can beat Valour FC on Monday, and Pacific loses to HFX Halifax, they'll be all alone at the top of the league table. A Forge win and Pacific draw would create a tie between the two teams for first place.

Of course, for any of that to happen, Forge has to get by Valour FC on Monday. That's been a challenge for them so far this season - Valour FC won the first two CPL meetings between the sides by scores of 2-0 and 1-0 in late June and early July, respectively. They also met in a Canadian Championship match in mid-September, with Forge FC taking the win in that one.

Kickoff on Monday is set for 3 p.m. ET. Catch the action of FOX Soccer Plus.

Regional restrictions may apply.