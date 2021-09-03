How to Watch Forge FC vs HFX Wanderers FC

Red-hot Forge hits the road for the first time since July to take on Wanderers.

Looking to position themselves atop the table in search of its third consecutive Canadian Premier League title, Forge FC heads to Nova Scotia to face HFX Wanderers. The teams clashed in the championship a year ago with Forge coming out on top.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 3, 2021

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Soccer Plus

You can stream the game on fuboTV:

Forge looks to avenge the only blemish on its schedule over the last month, which was a 1-1 tie at home against HFX. The injury-time goal by midfielder Kwame Awuah, his only goal of 2021, salvaged a point to keep the unbeaten streak alive.

This current stretch of matches features nine games against the bottom half of the table, a win against Wanderers would move Forge into a first-place tie with Pacific FC. Forge only plays a team currently in the top half of the standings three more times in its final 13 games.

HFX comes in mired in a five-game losing streak and has finished each of its last three matches in a draw.

Forward Mo Babouli leads Forge FC in goals with five, though none have come in the last three matches, and none have come away from home.

Goals are at a premium when these teams match up. Forge leads the all-time series 2-1-5, and neither team has ever scored more than two goals against the other in those eight games. Goalkeepers Triston Henry (Forge FC) and Christian Oxner (HFX) rank third and fourth, respectively, in the CPL for clean sheets. Henry is allowing less than a goal per game, conceding 10 goals in 11 appearances.

