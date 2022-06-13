France vs. Croatia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/13/2022

How to Watch France vs. Croatia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Croatia matches up with France at Stade de France on Monday at 2:45 PM ET in UEFA Nations League play, with the action airing on fubo Sports Network.
How to Watch France vs. Croatia
- Match Day: Monday, June 13, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Stadium: Stade de France
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
France and Croatia Stats
France Players to Watch
Croatia Players to Watch
France Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Denmark
June 3
L 2-1
Home
Croatia
June 6
D 1-1
Away
Austria
June 10
D 1-1
Away
Croatia
June 13
-
Home
Austria
September 22
-
Home
Denmark
September 25
-
Away
Croatia Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Austria
June 3
L 3-0
Home
France
June 6
D 1-1
Home
Denmark
June 10
W 1-0
Away
France
June 13
-
Away
Denmark
September 22
-
Home
Austria
September 25
-
Away
