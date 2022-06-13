France vs. Croatia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch France vs. Croatia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Croatia matches up with France at Stade de France on Monday at 2:45 PM ET in UEFA Nations League play, with the action airing on fubo Sports Network.

How to Watch France vs. Croatia

  • Match Day: Monday, June 13, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Stadium: Stade de France
France and Croatia Stats

France Players to Watch

Croatia Players to Watch

France Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Denmark

June 3

L 2-1

Home

Croatia

June 6

D 1-1

Away

Austria

June 10

D 1-1

Away

Croatia

June 13

-

Home

Austria

September 22

-

Home

Denmark

September 25

-

Away

Croatia Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Austria

June 3

L 3-0

Home

France

June 6

D 1-1

Home

Denmark

June 10

W 1-0

Away

France

June 13

-

Away

Denmark

September 22

-

Home

Austria

September 25

-

Away

