France vs. Denmark: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/3/2022

How to Watch France vs. Denmark: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Denmark is set to meet France on Friday, June 3 in UEFA Nations League play. The game at Stade de France begins at 2:45 PM ET on fubo Sports Network.

France and Denmark Stats

In the World Cup qualifying cycle, France put up 18 goals in eight games, and Denmark gave up three.

Denmark scored 30 goals in 10 games in the World Cup qualifying cycle, and France conceded three goals.

France outscored its opponents 18-3 in qualifying matches.

Denmark's goal differential in World Cup qualifying was +27.

France Players to Watch

Kylian Mbappe was a major contributor in France's most recent World Cup qualifying campaign, with five goals (11th in UEFA) and two assists.

With his club (Paris Saint-Germain, in Ligue 1) last season, Mbappe had 29 goals and 18 assists in 35 matches.

In eight World Cup qualifiers, Antoine Griezmann capitalized with six goals while adding one assist.

With Atletico Madrid in LaLiga last season, Griezmann had three goals and two assists (in 29 games).

Anthony Martial chipped in one goal and one assist during the qualifying campaign.

Martial had one assist (but zero goals) in nine games for Sevilla FC in LaLiga this past season.

During the qualifying campaign, Kingsley Coman had two assists (but zero goals).

With Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga this past season, Coman had six goals and three assists (in 21 games).

Denmark Players to Watch

Denmark's most recent World Cup qualifying campaign included five goals and three assists from Andreas Olsen.

In the most recent World Cup qualifying (appearing in eight matches), Mikkel Damsgaard helped spur Denmark with two goals and five assists.

Joakim Maehle picked up five goals for Denmark in the last World Cup qualifying cycle while playing in nine games.

Atalanta's offense was aided by Maehle, who collected one goal with one assist in 32 matches in Serie A.

In the last World Cup qualifying campaign, Denmark's Thomas Delaney recorded one goal and three assists.

Sevilla FC's offensive attack was aided by Delaney, who collected two goals with one assist in 26 LaLiga games.

France Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Denmark June 3 - Home Croatia June 6 - Away Austria June 10 - Away Croatia June 13 - Home

