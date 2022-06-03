France vs. Denmark: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/3/2022

How to Watch France vs. Denmark: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Denmark is set to meet France on Friday, June 3 in UEFA Nations League play. The game at Stade de France begins at 2:45 PM ET on fubo Sports Network.
How to Watch France vs. Denmark
- Match Day: Friday, June 3, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Stadium: Stade de France
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
France and Denmark Stats
- In the World Cup qualifying cycle, France put up 18 goals in eight games, and Denmark gave up three.
- Denmark scored 30 goals in 10 games in the World Cup qualifying cycle, and France conceded three goals.
- France outscored its opponents 18-3 in qualifying matches.
- Denmark's goal differential in World Cup qualifying was +27.
France Players to Watch
- Kylian Mbappe was a major contributor in France's most recent World Cup qualifying campaign, with five goals (11th in UEFA) and two assists.
- With his club (Paris Saint-Germain, in Ligue 1) last season, Mbappe had 29 goals and 18 assists in 35 matches.
- In eight World Cup qualifiers, Antoine Griezmann capitalized with six goals while adding one assist.
- With Atletico Madrid in LaLiga last season, Griezmann had three goals and two assists (in 29 games).
- Anthony Martial chipped in one goal and one assist during the qualifying campaign.
- Martial had one assist (but zero goals) in nine games for Sevilla FC in LaLiga this past season.
- During the qualifying campaign, Kingsley Coman had two assists (but zero goals).
- With Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga this past season, Coman had six goals and three assists (in 21 games).
Denmark Players to Watch
- Denmark's most recent World Cup qualifying campaign included five goals and three assists from Andreas Olsen.
- In the most recent World Cup qualifying (appearing in eight matches), Mikkel Damsgaard helped spur Denmark with two goals and five assists.
- Joakim Maehle picked up five goals for Denmark in the last World Cup qualifying cycle while playing in nine games.
- Atalanta's offense was aided by Maehle, who collected one goal with one assist in 32 matches in Serie A.
- In the last World Cup qualifying campaign, Denmark's Thomas Delaney recorded one goal and three assists.
- Sevilla FC's offensive attack was aided by Delaney, who collected two goals with one assist in 26 LaLiga games.
France Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Denmark
June 3
-
Home
Croatia
June 6
-
Away
Austria
June 10
-
Away
Croatia
June 13
-
Home
Denmark Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
France
June 3
-
Away
Austria
June 6
-
Away
Croatia
June 10
-
Home
Austria
June 13
-
Home
How To Watch
June
3
2022
France vs. Denmark
TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)