France vs. Denmark: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/3/2022

How to Watch France vs. Denmark: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Denmark is set to meet France on Friday, June 3 in UEFA Nations League play. The game at Stade de France begins at 2:45 PM ET on fubo Sports Network.

How to Watch France vs. Denmark

  • Match Day: Friday, June 3, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Stadium: Stade de France
France and Denmark Stats

  • In the World Cup qualifying cycle, France put up 18 goals in eight games, and Denmark gave up three.
  • Denmark scored 30 goals in 10 games in the World Cup qualifying cycle, and France conceded three goals.
  • France outscored its opponents 18-3 in qualifying matches.
  • Denmark's goal differential in World Cup qualifying was +27.

France Players to Watch

  • Kylian Mbappe was a major contributor in France's most recent World Cup qualifying campaign, with five goals (11th in UEFA) and two assists.
  • With his club (Paris Saint-Germain, in Ligue 1) last season, Mbappe had 29 goals and 18 assists in 35 matches.
  • In eight World Cup qualifiers, Antoine Griezmann capitalized with six goals while adding one assist.
  • With Atletico Madrid in LaLiga last season, Griezmann had three goals and two assists (in 29 games).
  • Anthony Martial chipped in one goal and one assist during the qualifying campaign.
  • Martial had one assist (but zero goals) in nine games for Sevilla FC in LaLiga this past season.
  • During the qualifying campaign, Kingsley Coman had two assists (but zero goals).
  • With Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga this past season, Coman had six goals and three assists (in 21 games).

Denmark Players to Watch

  • Denmark's most recent World Cup qualifying campaign included five goals and three assists from Andreas Olsen.
  • In the most recent World Cup qualifying (appearing in eight matches), Mikkel Damsgaard helped spur Denmark with two goals and five assists.
  • Joakim Maehle picked up five goals for Denmark in the last World Cup qualifying cycle while playing in nine games.
  • Atalanta's offense was aided by Maehle, who collected one goal with one assist in 32 matches in Serie A.
  • In the last World Cup qualifying campaign, Denmark's Thomas Delaney recorded one goal and three assists.
  • Sevilla FC's offensive attack was aided by Delaney, who collected two goals with one assist in 26 LaLiga games.

France Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Denmark

June 3

-

Home

Croatia

June 6

-

Away

Austria

June 10

-

Away

Croatia

June 13

-

Home

Denmark Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

France

June 3

-

Away

Austria

June 6

-

Away

Croatia

June 10

-

Home

Austria

June 13

-

Home

How To Watch

June
3
2022

France vs. Denmark

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
