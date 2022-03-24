On Thursday, France hosts Faroe Islands in Group H action in the 2023 UEFA U-21 Euro Championship qualifiers.

The Under-21 French national team currently leads its group with 16 points after six matches and a near-perfect 5-1-0 record. The only match France lost points in so far in the group stage was when it faced Faroe Islands in the reverse fixture to a surprising 1-1 draw in September of last year.

How to Watch France vs. Faroe Islands Today:

That draw between France and Faroe Islands was also the first and only time the French team has conceded in the UEFA tournament. France won its other five matches so far 19-0.

18-year-old attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki, who plays his club football at Olympique Lyonnais, leads France with four goals in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Faroe Islands are sitting in fourth place in Group H with six points and a 1-3-2 record. The national team's only victory was on Matchday 1 in June of last year, a 2-0 finish over last-place Armenia thanks to a brace from Jonn Johannesen.

At the end of the group stage, the top team advances directly to the 2023 U-21 Euro Championship, while second place moves on to the final play-off round.

