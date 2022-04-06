Gaziantep FK vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Gaziantep FK vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Super Lig action on Friday will include Trabzonspor meeting Gaziantep FK. The two teams will start their contest at 1:30 PM ET from Gaziantep Stadium, airing on beIN Sports. Trabzonspor has 71 points, and is first in the league. Gaziantep FK has 40 points, and is in 14th place.

How to Watch Gaziantep FK vs. Trabzonspor

  • Match Day: Friday, April 8, 2022
  • Match Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Gaziantep Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Gaziantep FK and Trabzonspor Stats

  • Trabzonspor has scored 59 goals in 31 games (first in Super Lig), and Gaziantep FK has conceded 44 in 31 (10th in league).
  • Gaziantep FK is 13th in Super Lig offensively (1.3 goals per match), and Trabzonspor is first defensively (0.9 allowed per game).
  • Trabzonspor's goal differential (+32) is first in the league.
  • Gaziantep FK's goal differential is -3, which is 12th in the league.

Trabzonspor Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/12/2022

Goztepe Izmir

W 4-2

Home

3/18/2022

Caykur Rizespor

L 3-2

Away

4/3/2022

Besiktas

D 1-1

Home

4/8/2022

Gaziantep FK

-

Away

4/15/2022

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul

-

Home

4/23/2022

Adana Demirspor

-

Away

4/30/2022

Antalyaspor

-

Home

Gaziantep FK Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/14/2022

Giresunspor

L 2-1

Away

3/20/2022

Galatasaray

W 3-1

Home

4/3/2022

Kasimpasa Istanbul

L 2-1

Away

4/8/2022

Trabzonspor

-

Home

4/17/2022

Konyaspor

-

Away

4/23/2022

Goztepe Izmir

-

Home

4/29/2022

Fenerbahce Istanbul

-

Away

How To Watch

April
8
2022

Gaziantepspor vs. Trabzonspor

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
1:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
