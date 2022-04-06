Gaziantep FK vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

How to Watch Gaziantep FK vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Super Lig action on Friday will include Trabzonspor meeting Gaziantep FK. The two teams will start their contest at 1:30 PM ET from Gaziantep Stadium, airing on beIN Sports. Trabzonspor has 71 points, and is first in the league. Gaziantep FK has 40 points, and is in 14th place.
How to Watch Gaziantep FK vs. Trabzonspor
- Match Day: Friday, April 8, 2022
- Match Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Gaziantep Stadium
Gaziantep FK and Trabzonspor Stats
- Trabzonspor has scored 59 goals in 31 games (first in Super Lig), and Gaziantep FK has conceded 44 in 31 (10th in league).
- Gaziantep FK is 13th in Super Lig offensively (1.3 goals per match), and Trabzonspor is first defensively (0.9 allowed per game).
- Trabzonspor's goal differential (+32) is first in the league.
- Gaziantep FK's goal differential is -3, which is 12th in the league.
Trabzonspor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/12/2022
Goztepe Izmir
W 4-2
Home
3/18/2022
Caykur Rizespor
L 3-2
Away
4/3/2022
Besiktas
D 1-1
Home
4/8/2022
Gaziantep FK
-
Away
4/15/2022
Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul
-
Home
4/23/2022
Adana Demirspor
-
Away
4/30/2022
Antalyaspor
-
Home
Gaziantep FK Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/14/2022
Giresunspor
L 2-1
Away
3/20/2022
Galatasaray
W 3-1
Home
4/3/2022
Kasimpasa Istanbul
L 2-1
Away
4/8/2022
Trabzonspor
-
Home
4/17/2022
Konyaspor
-
Away
4/23/2022
Goztepe Izmir
-
Home
4/29/2022
Fenerbahce Istanbul
-
Away
