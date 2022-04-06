Gaziantep FK vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

Super Lig action on Friday will include Trabzonspor meeting Gaziantep FK. The two teams will start their contest at 1:30 PM ET from Gaziantep Stadium, airing on beIN Sports. Trabzonspor has 71 points, and is first in the league. Gaziantep FK has 40 points, and is in 14th place.

How to Watch Gaziantep FK vs. Trabzonspor

Match Day: Friday, April 8, 2022

1:30 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Gaziantep Stadium

Gaziantep FK and Trabzonspor Stats

Trabzonspor has scored 59 goals in 31 games (first in Super Lig), and Gaziantep FK has conceded 44 in 31 (10th in league).

Gaziantep FK is 13th in Super Lig offensively (1.3 goals per match), and Trabzonspor is first defensively (0.9 allowed per game).

Trabzonspor's goal differential (+32) is first in the league.

Gaziantep FK's goal differential is -3, which is 12th in the league.

Trabzonspor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/12/2022 Goztepe Izmir W 4-2 Home 3/18/2022 Caykur Rizespor L 3-2 Away 4/3/2022 Besiktas D 1-1 Home 4/8/2022 Gaziantep FK - Away 4/15/2022 Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul - Home 4/23/2022 Adana Demirspor - Away 4/30/2022 Antalyaspor - Home

Gaziantep FK Schedule