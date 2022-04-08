Gaziantep FK vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/9/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Gaziantep FK vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Trabzonspor and Gaziantep FK will hit the pitch in Super Lig action on Saturday, April 9. The game at Gaziantep Stadium begins at 1:30 PM ET on beIN Sports. With 71 points, Trabzonspor is first in the league table. Gaziantep FK has 40 points, and is in 14th place.

How to Watch Gaziantep FK vs. Trabzonspor

  • Match Day: Saturday, April 9, 2022
  • Match Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Gaziantep Stadium
  Live Stream on fuboTV

Gaziantep FK and Trabzonspor Stats

  • Trabzonspor is scoring 1.9 goals per game (first in Super Lig), and Gaziantep FK is conceding 1.4 per match (10th in league).
  • Gaziantep FK has scored 41 goals in 31 matches (13th in Super Lig), and Trabzonspor has conceded 27 in 31 (first in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Trabzonspor is first in the league, at +32.
  • Gaziantep FK's goal differential is -3, which ranks 12th in the league.

Trabzonspor Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/12/2022

Goztepe Izmir

W 4-2

Home

3/18/2022

Caykur Rizespor

L 3-2

Away

4/3/2022

Besiktas

D 1-1

Home

4/9/2022

Gaziantep FK

-

Away

4/15/2022

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul

-

Home

4/23/2022

Adana Demirspor

-

Away

4/30/2022

Antalyaspor

-

Home

Gaziantep FK Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/14/2022

Giresunspor

L 2-1

Away

3/20/2022

Galatasaray

W 3-1

Home

4/3/2022

Kasimpasa Istanbul

L 2-1

Away

4/9/2022

Trabzonspor

-

Home

4/17/2022

Konyaspor

-

Away

4/23/2022

Goztepe Izmir

-

Home

4/29/2022

Fenerbahce Istanbul

-

Away

How To Watch

April
9
2022

Gaziantepspor vs. Trabzonspor

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
1:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
