Gaziantep FK vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/9/2022

How to Watch Gaziantep FK vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Trabzonspor and Gaziantep FK will hit the pitch in Super Lig action on Saturday, April 9. The game at Gaziantep Stadium begins at 1:30 PM ET on beIN Sports. With 71 points, Trabzonspor is first in the league table. Gaziantep FK has 40 points, and is in 14th place.
How to Watch Gaziantep FK vs. Trabzonspor
- Match Day: Saturday, April 9, 2022
- Match Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Gaziantep Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Gaziantep FK and Trabzonspor Stats
- Trabzonspor is scoring 1.9 goals per game (first in Super Lig), and Gaziantep FK is conceding 1.4 per match (10th in league).
- Gaziantep FK has scored 41 goals in 31 matches (13th in Super Lig), and Trabzonspor has conceded 27 in 31 (first in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Trabzonspor is first in the league, at +32.
- Gaziantep FK's goal differential is -3, which ranks 12th in the league.
Trabzonspor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/12/2022
Goztepe Izmir
W 4-2
Home
3/18/2022
Caykur Rizespor
L 3-2
Away
4/3/2022
Besiktas
D 1-1
Home
4/9/2022
Gaziantep FK
-
Away
4/15/2022
Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul
-
Home
4/23/2022
Adana Demirspor
-
Away
4/30/2022
Antalyaspor
-
Home
Gaziantep FK Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/14/2022
Giresunspor
L 2-1
Away
3/20/2022
Galatasaray
W 3-1
Home
4/3/2022
Kasimpasa Istanbul
L 2-1
Away
4/9/2022
Trabzonspor
-
Home
4/17/2022
Konyaspor
-
Away
4/23/2022
Goztepe Izmir
-
Home
4/29/2022
Fenerbahce Istanbul
-
Away
How To Watch
April
9
2022
Gaziantepspor vs. Trabzonspor
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
1:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)