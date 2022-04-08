Gaziantep FK vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/9/2022

Trabzonspor and Gaziantep FK will hit the pitch in Super Lig action on Saturday, April 9. The game at Gaziantep Stadium begins at 1:30 PM ET on beIN Sports. With 71 points, Trabzonspor is first in the league table. Gaziantep FK has 40 points, and is in 14th place.

How to Watch Gaziantep FK vs. Trabzonspor

Match Day: Saturday, April 9, 2022

Saturday, April 9, 2022 Match Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Gaziantep Stadium

Gaziantep Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Gaziantep FK and Trabzonspor Stats

Trabzonspor is scoring 1.9 goals per game (first in Super Lig), and Gaziantep FK is conceding 1.4 per match (10th in league).

Gaziantep FK has scored 41 goals in 31 matches (13th in Super Lig), and Trabzonspor has conceded 27 in 31 (first in league).

In terms of goal differential, Trabzonspor is first in the league, at +32.

Gaziantep FK's goal differential is -3, which ranks 12th in the league.

Trabzonspor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/12/2022 Goztepe Izmir W 4-2 Home 3/18/2022 Caykur Rizespor L 3-2 Away 4/3/2022 Besiktas D 1-1 Home 4/9/2022 Gaziantep FK - Away 4/15/2022 Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul - Home 4/23/2022 Adana Demirspor - Away 4/30/2022 Antalyaspor - Home

Gaziantep FK Schedule